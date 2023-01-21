ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Washington Examiner

Thirty feet and counting: California town buried in snow

MAMMOTH LAKES, California — Since the start of the winter season on Nov. 2, Mammoth Lakes, California, has received 375 inches of snow. In just the past week, since Jan. 9, the town has been inundated with 119 inches of snow. That’s nearly 10 feet of snow burying the resort town. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for California due to the amount of rain and snow hitting the state all at once.
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
People

Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree

Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
PARK CITY, UT
105.5 The Fan

VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?

Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
IDAHO STATE
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
AL.com

Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking

A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
LOUISIANA STATE
justpene50

Two Men Thought They Crossed the Creek Each Day on a Log, Then One Day it Moved and They Realized it was a Crocodile

**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. My grandfather was a large-scale rice farmer back in his heyday. According to my mother, he would rise very early when they were kids to get to the farm. So, he and his friend, also a farmer, would rise between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. to make the several-miles-long trek to the farm before sunrise. If you are aware of anything about rice farming it is done on several acres and always close by an abundant supply of water.
Oxygen

New Details On Human Foot Found In Yellowstone Geyser That's Been Linked To Missing 70-Year-Old Los Angeles Man

Il Hun Ro's car was found abandoned at Yellowstone on July 31, and DNA linked him to a lone foot found floating in the park's hydrothermal Abyss Pool more than a week later. Investigators have released more information about the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose foot was found floating in Yellowstone National Park's West Thumb Geyser Basin last summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OutThere Colorado

20-foot-deep avalanche wipes out power to Colorado mountain town

Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road. UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO

