Washington Examiner
Thirty feet and counting: California town buried in snow
MAMMOTH LAKES, California — Since the start of the winter season on Nov. 2, Mammoth Lakes, California, has received 375 inches of snow. In just the past week, since Jan. 9, the town has been inundated with 119 inches of snow. That’s nearly 10 feet of snow burying the resort town. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for California due to the amount of rain and snow hitting the state all at once.
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
Arizona resort bumps ticket price above $300, perhaps priciest US lift ticket ever
According to Unofficial Networks, an Arizona resort was charging $309 for day-of lift tickets over the weekend. The massive lift ticket price was found at Arizona Snowbowl and was reportedly due to a 'dynamic pricing' model, which basically means that lift ticket price can fluctuate with demand. Likely due to...
'Incredible mother' to be laid to rest with her children in southern Utah on Friday
A Utah father shot and killed his wife, five children and his wife’s mother Jan. 4 in Enoch, Utah. The Latter-day Saint mother will be remembered for being an “incredible mother” who “served faithfully.”
Lake Mead Update: Are Water Levels Rising?
In July, the lake's water levels were the lowest they have been since the reservoir was first constructed in the 1930s, at 1,040 feet.
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?
Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead months after pilots "miraculously" survived emergency landing in water
A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Nevada's Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The two pilots on board managed to escape through the window as the plane was sinking and swim ashore.
iheart.com
Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico
An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
The ‘Dark Watchers’ of California’s Big Sur Have Been Reported to Terrify Lonely Hikers for the Past 300 Years
The Santa Lucia Mountains are a rough mountain range on the Central Coast of California, positioned between Carmel and Cuyama River, apparently rising from the Pacific Ocean. Big Sur, the more rugged part of this mountainous area, also has the most thrilling scenery.
Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking
A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
Two Men Thought They Crossed the Creek Each Day on a Log, Then One Day it Moved and They Realized it was a Crocodile
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. My grandfather was a large-scale rice farmer back in his heyday. According to my mother, he would rise very early when they were kids to get to the farm. So, he and his friend, also a farmer, would rise between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. to make the several-miles-long trek to the farm before sunrise. If you are aware of anything about rice farming it is done on several acres and always close by an abundant supply of water.
New Details On Human Foot Found In Yellowstone Geyser That's Been Linked To Missing 70-Year-Old Los Angeles Man
Il Hun Ro's car was found abandoned at Yellowstone on July 31, and DNA linked him to a lone foot found floating in the park's hydrothermal Abyss Pool more than a week later. Investigators have released more information about the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose foot was found floating in Yellowstone National Park's West Thumb Geyser Basin last summer.
20-foot-deep avalanche wipes out power to Colorado mountain town
Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road. UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
After a plane exploded mid air in 1972, woman fell 33,000ft and miraculously survived
Vesna Vulović was a Serbian flight attendant who gained fame for surviving the highest fall without a parachute. In 1972, Vulović was working on a Yugoslav Airlines flight when the plane exploded mid-air and she fell 33,330 feet. Miraculously, she survived the fall and was rescued from the wreckage.
Ellen Degeneres, California Residents Document Devastating California Flooding: Watch
Flood levels are expected to reach up to 7 inches by Wednesday.
Popular Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'most beautiful' US spot
A popular Colorado mountain destination has once again found its way onto a 'most beautiful places' list. Travellers Worldwide recently published their list of 'most beautiful cities in the US in 2023,' and while Telluride isn't quite a city, it snagged the third spot of 19 places. Telluride "is an...
Extreme 'Rogue Wave' in The North Pacific Confirmed as Most Extreme on Record
In November of 2020, a freak wave came out of the blue, lifting a lonesome buoy off the coast of British Columbia 17.6 meters high (58 feet). The four-story wall of water was finally confirmed in February 2022 as the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded. Such an exceptional event...
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
