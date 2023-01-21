ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Related
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Grocers Association: High Egg Prices Not Coming Down

The high price of eggs is probably not coming down any time soon. The Wisconsin Grocers Association says high wholesale prices from major egg companies are responsible for high prices at the state’s grocery stores. The Grocer’s Association says local grocery stores don’t have much profit margin on eggs,...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’

MADISON., Wis. (WMTV/KKTV) – Tax time is here again. As of Monday, Americans can start filing their income tax returns. As they do, though, tax filers may be in for what a Jackson Hewitt Tax Service expert is calling a “refund shock.”. “We had a recovery rebate credit,...
WISCONSIN STATE
edglentoday.com

CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal

More than 1,000 CNH Industrial workers who have been on https://apnews.com/article/covid-health-business-strikes-burlington-4924a7fba05c27d962cbb23a8b382c4d">strike since last May approved a new contract Saturday with the maker of tractors, bulldozers, backhoes and other heavy equipment. The United Auto Workers said union members in Racine, Wisconsin, and Burlington, Iowa, approved the deal two weeks after they...
RACINE, WI
nbc15.com

Less money for groceries: Extra FoodShare benefits are expiring soon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food pantries are expecting to feel ripple effects as an expiration date looms for the hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites getting FoodShare benefits. Starting March 1, FoodShare (or food stamp, EBT, SNAP) recipients will no longer have the extra pandemic-era dollars to help pay for their...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

From filling prescriptions to mixing cookies: Home baker weighs in on new ruling

MILWAUKEE — A Dane County judge recently ruled that people in Wisconsin can sell homemade goods without a certified kitchen or commercial license. This ruling now allows Wisconsinites to use their own kitchens to make and sell items like coffee beans and fudge, as long as the food does not require refrigeration. The recent ruling is creating new opportunities for Wisconsin home bakers.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

University of Wisconsin System bans TikTok use

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System officials say they will prohibit the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in emails on Tuesday. Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers banned the use of TikTok on state phones and...
WISCONSIN STATE

