She thought she had a stomach bug. Her Apple Watch alerted her it was more
One pregnant California mother thought she was coming down with a stomach bug her son had, but when her Apple Watch wouldn't stop alerting her about her heart rate she went to the hospital to find out she had a severe pregnancy complication known as placenta abruption.
Online therapy apps promise a therapist anytime, anywhere — but at what cost?
This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. If you listen to basically any podcast you’ve probably heard of them: BetterHelp, Talkspace and others. Online subscription therapy platforms exploded during and after the...
Health leaders are ‘cheerleading’ for childhood vaccines as student vaccination rates drop
The number of Granite State students up to date on the several vaccines the state mandates for school attendance is going in the wrong direction, health experts say. The trend is playing out nationally too, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported earlier this month. Experts say even a small decline in vaccination rates, […] The post Health leaders are ‘cheerleading’ for childhood vaccines as student vaccination rates drop appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Inflation hasn’t increased US food insecurity overall, according to new tracker
Grocery prices soared by 11.8 percent in 2022 – the swiftest pace since the early 1980s. Rapid inflation is, naturally, leading to concerns that it’s getting harder for Americans to put food on the table. Indeed, Feeding America, a nonprofit that supports and connects roughly 60,000 food banks and pantries nationwide, has said that at […] The post Inflation hasn’t increased US food insecurity overall, according to new tracker appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Health program for 9/11 first responders and survivors will now cover uterine cancer treatment
More than 20 years have passed since the September 11th terrorist attacks, and thousands of emergency and first responders who went to sites like Ground Zero are still dealing with serious health issues from their exposure to toxins. The World Trade Center Health Program provides responders and survivors with long-term...
