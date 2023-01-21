ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHYY

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

Online therapy apps promise a therapist anytime, anywhere — but at what cost?

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. If you listen to basically any podcast you’ve probably heard of them: BetterHelp, Talkspace and others. Online subscription therapy platforms exploded during and after the...
New Hampshire Bulletin

Health leaders are ‘cheerleading’ for childhood vaccines as student vaccination rates drop

The number of Granite State students up to date on the several vaccines the state mandates for school attendance is going in the wrong direction, health experts say. The trend is playing out nationally too, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported earlier this month.  Experts say even a small decline in vaccination rates, […] The post Health leaders are ‘cheerleading’ for childhood vaccines as student vaccination rates drop appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
OHIO STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Inflation hasn’t increased US food insecurity overall, according to new tracker

Grocery prices soared by 11.8 percent in 2022 – the swiftest pace since the early 1980s. Rapid inflation is, naturally, leading to concerns that it’s getting harder for Americans to put food on the table. Indeed, Feeding America, a nonprofit that supports and connects roughly 60,000 food banks and pantries nationwide, has said that at […] The post Inflation hasn’t increased US food insecurity overall, according to new tracker appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy