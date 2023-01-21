Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis suggests allowing death penalty in Florida without a unanimous jury
Gov. Ron DeSantis raised the idea this week of changing state law to allow juries to impose the death penalty without unanimous agreement, suggesting that perhaps only eight out of 12 jurors need to vote in favor. DeSantis, in a speech to the Florida Sheriffs Association on Monday, expressed disappointment...
Citing Parkland case, DeSantis wants to end unanimous jury vote for death penalty
Florida’s governor suggests 8 out of 12 jurors should be enough to impose a death sentence. Only one state now allows non-unanimous decisions.
Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory
Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
ACLU: New Biden migrant ‘travel ban’ illegal
The Biden administration is shutting the door on thousands of asylum-seekers who show up at America’s doorstep after long, dangerous treks through other countries, immigration advocates say.
Comments / 0