Tacoma, WA

Johnette Ward
4d ago

I remember watching it implode. It was like a show with everyone down on the waterfront watching. It happened so quick

PLANetizen

Op-Ed: Seattle’s ADU Rules Leave Long-Term Renters Out in the Cold

Despite the city’s housing affordability crisis and official pledges to support increased housing production, one Seattle resident found that the process of converting his basement to an apartment for long-term renters is “painful, expensive, and risky,” unlike the “super simple” process for adding a short-term rental unit, a practice that many housing advocates blame for reducing the supply for long-term renters.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Legislation to claim RVs as homesteads muddies Seattle’s homeless problem

Washington’s Senate Housing Committee examined a bill last week aiming to prevent vehicles that are being used as temporary housing from being towed. This additional piece of legislation clouds an already foggy situation for RVs in Seattle. “They’re proposing that if you have an RV and you live in...
SEATTLE, WA
fsrmagazine.com

The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

SODO business owners concerned over ongoing criminal activity

SEATTLE — Property crime is overwhelming some businesses in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Landlords and business owners say they are filing police reports, but the criminal activity is not slowing down. Dan Byrne owns four buildings and has tenants in SODO. "This is the location where the lock was...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Tacoma's historic Rust Mansion will be sold in an online auction on Valentine's Day

TACOMA, Wash. — Valentine's Day is truly going to be an epic holiday to remember for Tacoma's most famous private home. That's the day the Rust Mansion will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction designed to attract buyers from all over the world. Bidding opens Feb. 9. There is no reserve so the mansion will sell regardless of the price.
TACOMA, WA
seattlechannel.org

Councilmember Sawant proposes legislation against caste discrimination

Councilmember Kshama Sawant (District 3, Central Seattle), chair of the Seattle City Council’s Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee, proposes City legislation aimed at fighting caste discrimination. Caste is a system of rigid social stratification characterized by hereditary status, endogamy (completely closed categories), and social barriers based on birth and descent. Caste discrimination occurs in the form of social segregation, economic deprivation, physical and psychological abuse, and violence. Caste discrimination is also manifested in employment, education, and housing.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
TACOMA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say

A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
TUKWILA, WA
ifiberone.com

CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified

ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
ELLENSBURG, WA
southsoundmag.com

Taste of the Mediterranean in Olympia

Mediterranean eatery Cynara Restaurant & Lounge in Olympia was opened in 2020 by restauranteur and Iron Rabbit owner Christian Skillings. Imbuing the longstanding ideals of its sister locale with regionally sourced meat, seafood, and produce, both combine environmentally friendly practices such as recycling and composting into how they run their businesses.
OLYMPIA, WA

