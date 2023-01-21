Read full article on original website
Johnette Ward
4d ago
I remember watching it implode. It was like a show with everyone down on the waterfront watching. It happened so quick
PLANetizen
Op-Ed: Seattle’s ADU Rules Leave Long-Term Renters Out in the Cold
Despite the city’s housing affordability crisis and official pledges to support increased housing production, one Seattle resident found that the process of converting his basement to an apartment for long-term renters is “painful, expensive, and risky,” unlike the “super simple” process for adding a short-term rental unit, a practice that many housing advocates blame for reducing the supply for long-term renters.
MyNorthwest.com
Legislation to claim RVs as homesteads muddies Seattle’s homeless problem
Washington’s Senate Housing Committee examined a bill last week aiming to prevent vehicles that are being used as temporary housing from being towed. This additional piece of legislation clouds an already foggy situation for RVs in Seattle. “They’re proposing that if you have an RV and you live in...
King County taxpayers paying roughly $330k a month for empty hotel in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Renton’s Red Lion Hotel, which once housed hundreds of people in need, now sits empty and abandoned. Homeless people living there during the pandemic were relocated to another shelter over a year ago, but the county’s property lease never ended. Turns out, King County...
Demolition permit delays leave squatter homes in Seattle neighborhood until Jesse Jones steps in
Two million-dollar-plus homes in Seattle were expected to be demolished more than a month ago to make room for townhomes, but the city stopped their work once they discovered the owners didn’t have a permit. “I think it’s World War Three. I mean, it’s devastating,” said neighbor Jesse Angelo....
cwcolumbus.com
Seattle couple explains why they're building a home in the median of and interstate ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Drivers who enter I-5 at Seattle's Mercer Street on-ramp pass by a growing encampment for the unhoused that is obscured behind trees and repurposed 'welcome to South Lake Union' banners. Inside the camp, Kandice and Mark, who asked to be identified only by their first names,...
Deputies help clean up large homeless camp in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies helped clean up a large homeless encampment along State Route 303 last week. The property is owned by Housing Kitsap. People living in the camp were given 60 days’ notice that they would have to leave the wooded area before the cleanup.
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
KING-5
Tacoma Vietnamese BBQ joint serves up comfort food people line up for
TACOMA, Wash. — In Tacoma's Lincoln District — the city's original international neighborhood — the rat-a-tat-tat of a heavy cleaver has been drawing customers to Thọ Từờng BBQ for more than 25 years. Handling the cleaver is Phúc Ngô — the duck master. Born...
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
Narcity
You Can Take A Stunning Train From Vancouver To Portland & It's Cheaper Than Flying (PHOTOS)
Travelling by train is an easy way to add a little whimsy to your B.C. getaways — and Amtrak's taking that experience to the next level with a new fleet of fancy trains. You may already be familiar with Amtrak Cascades' 18-stop Pacific Northwest itinerary, which includes stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland and more.
Officials Struggling to Find Space to Store Bodies From Overdose Deaths in Western Washington
The latest drug epidemic in King County has worsened to a point that the county is struggling to store bodies. The county this year has had 41 confirmed deaths by drug overdose through Jan. 18. Last year saw a record-shattering 1,019 deaths by overdose. That is a 43% increase over the county's previous high of 709 cases in 2021.
SODO business owners concerned over ongoing criminal activity
SEATTLE — Property crime is overwhelming some businesses in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Landlords and business owners say they are filing police reports, but the criminal activity is not slowing down. Dan Byrne owns four buildings and has tenants in SODO. "This is the location where the lock was...
q13fox.com
Shelter-in-place orders issued for some Puyallup residents
A suspect barricaded inside an apartment fired multiple shots at law enforcement. Two were hit and have minor injuries, and neighbors are asked to shelter in place in their apartments.
KING-5
Tacoma's historic Rust Mansion will be sold in an online auction on Valentine's Day
TACOMA, Wash. — Valentine's Day is truly going to be an epic holiday to remember for Tacoma's most famous private home. That's the day the Rust Mansion will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction designed to attract buyers from all over the world. Bidding opens Feb. 9. There is no reserve so the mansion will sell regardless of the price.
seattlechannel.org
Councilmember Sawant proposes legislation against caste discrimination
Councilmember Kshama Sawant (District 3, Central Seattle), chair of the Seattle City Council’s Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee, proposes City legislation aimed at fighting caste discrimination. Caste is a system of rigid social stratification characterized by hereditary status, endogamy (completely closed categories), and social barriers based on birth and descent. Caste discrimination occurs in the form of social segregation, economic deprivation, physical and psychological abuse, and violence. Caste discrimination is also manifested in employment, education, and housing.
q13fox.com
2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
Tri-City Herald
Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say
A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
Officials- Fentanyl Surge Causing King County To Run Out of Body Storage
A shocking fact was unveiled by the King County Medical examiner's office recently. The county is running out of space to store fentanyl overdose victims. According to information released by AM 770 KTTH talk show host and commentator Jason Rantz, the King County Medical examiner's office is having a crisis.
ifiberone.com
CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified
ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
southsoundmag.com
Taste of the Mediterranean in Olympia
Mediterranean eatery Cynara Restaurant & Lounge in Olympia was opened in 2020 by restauranteur and Iron Rabbit owner Christian Skillings. Imbuing the longstanding ideals of its sister locale with regionally sourced meat, seafood, and produce, both combine environmentally friendly practices such as recycling and composting into how they run their businesses.
