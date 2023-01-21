Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Jackson County searching for suspect in motor vehicle theft
Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for a suspect in a vehicle theft that happened Monday. According to authorities, the suspect, described as a middle-aged white male with a black hair cut in a military-style fade and wearing a gray goatee, allegedly took a 2013 white Dodge Ram truck from a gas station in St. Martin.
wxxv25.com
Woman charged in Hancock County robbery gave false ID
A woman arrested on an armed robbery charge in Hancock County is also wanted in Alabama and Georgia. The suspect is accused of robbing the Dollar General on Highway 43 in Hancock County at gunpoint on Sunday, then leading law enforcement on a three-county chase that ended in St. Martin. When she was stopped, the suspect exited the vehicle with a gun to her head, but offers were able to take her into custody without incident.
Mississippi Press
Vancleave man gets 30 years on stalking, kidnapping, other charges
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A Vancleave man received the maximum sentence for multiple charges stemming from a September 2020 attempting kidnapping and domestic violence incident involving his ex-wife. Darrell Ray Morris, 43, was convicted of attempting kidnapping, domestic violence (4th offense), aggravated stalking and possession of a weapon by a convicted...
wxxv25.com
Wanted in connection with armed robbery in Jackson County
Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are asking for assistance in locating Alonzo Ira Hayes Jr., 22 years of age. Hayes is wanted in connection with an armed robbery occurring in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Latimer community of Jackson County. Hayes...
Investigation underway after horses shot, killed in Mississippi
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
WLOX
Robbery suspect in custody following high-speed chase into St. Martin
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff Ricky Adam, a suspect in a robbery of a dollar store in Hancock County is now in custody after finally being stopped in St. Martin. The robbery, which took place at a Dollar General on Highway 43 near North Benville Road, spurred...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Harrison County student charged after having a gun in locked glove compartment on campus
A 17-year-old has been arrested in Harrison County on charges of having a handgun on school grounds. According to a release from Sheriff Troy Peterson, the charge is a misdemeanor. Peterson said Harrison County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers received information a that student had a gun in his vehicle...
wxxv25.com
Superintendent speaks on gun brought to Harrison Central High School
Harrison Central High School returned to school today following the gun incident last week that put a 17-year-old in handcuffs. Prior to this incident, the school has seen a student arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to school in August 2022 and another in 2015. News 25 spoke with Harrison...
wxxv25.com
Pass Christian man accused of molesting child
A Pass Christian man has been charged with sexual battery, accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl. Sheriff Troy Peterson said 32-year-old Dylan Lee Necaise was arrested this morning. His bond was set at $500,000. Peterson said investigators were told by the victim’s parents that Necaise had been molesting the child...
WLOX
National underage drinking campaign launches in Pascagoula, first time on MS Coast
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - With support from area law enforcement, Singing River Services is starting off the new year by launching a campaign across the Coast designed to help prevent underage drinking. Rodger Bradley, an alcohol and drug prevention specialist with Singing River Services, spent Tuesday blanketing bottles sold throughout...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport arrests suspects in stabbing death case
Two suspects in a stabbing death in Gulfport last week were arrested Wednesday night. 28-year-old Deondre McGill was booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of first degree murder just before 9 p.m. His bond is set at $1 million. McGill allegedly stabbed 24-year-old Don Zail Blackmon of...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport PD investigating shooting on East Pass Road
The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of East Pass Road. Please avoid the area. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
WLOX
Alleged suspect dies in hospital after fatal Biloxi shooting, police say
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A second person has died after a shooting in Biloxi early Tuesday morning. Biloxi Police say they were informed Wednesday morning the alleged suspect, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting, has died. Police say his death appears to be a...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi man sentenced for part in Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021
A Biloxi man will serve more than six years in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. said 40-year-old James McGrew of Biloxi and Carlsbad, California, pleaded guilty on May 13, 2022 to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.
WLOX
Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
WLOX
New Coastal Family Health facility opens up in Biloxi
The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
WLOX
LIVE: Preparations underway in Hancock County
The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. National underage drinking campaign launches in Pascagoula, first time on MS Coast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Rodger Bradley,...
WLOX
HAPPENING NOW: Back Bay Mission Town Hall addresses homelessness in South Mississippi
The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
WLOX
HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier
The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem. National underage drinking campaign launches in Pascagoula, first time on MS Coast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Rodger Bradley, an alcohol and drug prevention specialist with Singing...
Sea Coast Echo
No injuries reported after Bay school bus crash
No injuries were reported on Friday afternoon after a First Student bus carrying North Bay Elementary students collided with another vehicle on Hwy. 90 in Bay St. Louis at the Dunbar Avenue intersection. School officials said Friday that the accident occurred when another vehicle turned at the intersection in front...
Comments / 3