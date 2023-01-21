Read full article on original website
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
4 Fun Things Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Eating Out on a Student Budget in Lancaster, PA? 4 Places to VisitMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Olivia Jones sparks undefeated Cedar Cliff girls hoops in emphatic 61-27 win over Mifflin County
Cedar Cliff (17-0) continued its dominant campaign with a decisive 61-27 divisional victory against Mifflin County Tuesday. The Colts led 24-9 by the end of the first quarter and never allowed the Huskies to make the contest competitive after that. Olivia Jones netted 30 points in another stellar performance that...
Susquehanna Township boys win first game of season in an MPC Capital Division victory over Boiling Springs
The Susquehanna Township boys basketball team won its first game of the season Tuesday night, getting 17 points from Alfonso Burnett en route to a 43-40 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division victory over Boiling Springs. The victory was significant on two other fronts. It broke a Hanna losing streak dating back...
Central Dauphin girls basketball earns convincing 63-35 MPC Commonwealth victory against CD East
Central Dauphin coasted to a comfortable 63-35 divisional win over rival CD East Tuesday. Olivia Green paced the Rams with a double-double by way of 18 points and 11 rebounds. Lauren Cavoli finished the contest with 9 points, all of which came from three-point range. For the Panthers, Zara Spann...
Sydney Pettis turns in huge performance to power Susquehanna Twp. girls in decisive win over Boiling Springs
Sydney Pettis provided the spark for Susquehanna Twp. (9-7) in a decisive 58-40 victory against Boiling Springs Tuesday. Pettis led all players with 30 points. Teammate Schuyler Coles netted 20 points in an impressive performance of her own. For the Bubblers, Lindsey Furfiri and Molly Kimmel tallied 9 points and...
‘It was a fun game with my brothers’: Freshman guard Reece Brown scores 18 for Trinity in win against East Pennsboro
ENOLA— Sometimes great team’s get off to rough starts, especially when playing on the road. Trinity led 18-7 following the first quarter of Tuesday night’s basketball game against East Pennsboro, but it was out of sync offensively and the team didn’t knock down open shots that it normally does.
Larry Onabanwo’s 20-point performance propels Milton Hershey boys hoops past Palmyra
Milton Hershey opened up an early lead and kept Palmyra at bay to secure a 63-53 Mid-Penn Keystone win Tuesday. The Spartans led 39-25 by halftime and didn’t allow the Cougars to close the gap much in the second half. Larry Onabanwo netted 20 points to lead all players....
Ayahna Fleisher’s 19-point performance powers Susquenita girls hoops to 50-36 victory against Line Mountain
Line Mountain kept things close early, but Susquenita used a strong second half to blow things open and secure a 50-36 win Tuesday. The Blackhawks led 19-17 at the intermission but outscored the Eagles 31-19 in the second half to seal the victory. Ayahna Fleisher’s 19-point outing paced the Blackhawks...
Juniata girls hoops cruise past St. Joe’s behind Regan Lowrey’s 24-point night
Juniata built a double-digit lead by halftime and never looked back en route to a 52-26 victory against St. Joe’s Tuesday. The Indians led 22-10 at the intermission and extended the lead in the second half. Regan Lowrey turned in another superb outing for the Indians, leading all players...
Braeden Shrewsberry helps State College stave off Cumberland Valley comeback
All eyes in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth were on Mechanicsburg on Tuesday, with two one-loss teams squaring off in the Eagle Dome. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Rylie Bell, Linda Brown post double-doubles as CSY girls hoops bests Dayspring Christian
The Christian School of York girls basketball team received double-double performances from Rylie Bell and Linda Brown en route to a 50-27 victory over Dayspring Christian Tuesday. Bell scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Linda Brown scored 12 points and added 12 rebounds. Cally Carpenter scored a career high...
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball top performers for Jan. 24, 2023
Several Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball players turned in big performances during Tuesday’s high school basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances, as reported to PennLive:. Keon Dockens, Central Dauphin – Dockens poured in 23 points, leading the Rams to a victory over CD East.
Mid-Penn Conference wrestling schedule for Jan. 25, 2023
Red Land at Carlisle, 7 p.m. Spring Grove at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cedar Cliff K Derek Witmer makes his college pick
Cedar Cliff’s Derek Witmer told PennLive Tuesday evening that he has committed to Shippensburg. “Ship felt like home to me when it came to the people and the coaches,” the 6-foot, 190-pound senior kicker said. “The atmosphere on gamedays is awesome with all the fans, students, and the marching band as well.”
Another wrestling forfeit over girls calls into question tactics, sportsmanship, diocese rules
When Camp Hill’s wrestling team weighed in for last Wednesday’s home dual against Bishop McDevitt, just one wrestler stepped on the scales for the Lions at 285 pounds. She happened to be a female. Kiara Vilanova-Medina is the only wrestler left for that spot on coach Chad Gallaher’s...
Cumberland Valley freshman OL Tyler Merrill gets his second college offer
Make that two college offers for Cumberland Valley offensive tackle Tyler Merrill. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound freshman said that Kent State has joined the mix for his services. He also claims an offer from Akron. “I think a lot of my hard work has paid off, and it’s definitely not going...
Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining make his college pick
Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining recently made his college pick, and he told PennLive he is staying close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-, 250-pound offensive lineman, who helped lead the Crusaders to the 4A state title back in December,...
Steel-High’s Andrew Erby Jr. adds to his list of college offers
Andrew Erby Jr.’s list of college offers continues to grow. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Steel-High standout junior offensive lineman said he added Appalachian State last week. The 6-foot-4, 280 pounder’s list of offers also includes Penn State, Toledo, Army, Bowling...
‘Underflip’ inversion complete on Hersheypark’s Wildcat’s Revenge
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wildcat is getting closer on its journey to seek revenge. The World’s Largest Underflip on the replacement for the now-defunct Wildcat has been completed, according to the park. The Underflip is a unique inversion created by coaster designer and manufacturer Rocky Mountain Construction....
Carlisle’s Thomas Nelson makes his college pick
Add Thomas Nelson to the list of Mid-Penn football players locking in their college commitments. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Carlisle’s big defensive lineman said Sunday that he will play at Cal U (PA). “Thank you all my friends and family that...
West Chester TikToker Goes Viral with Pennsylvania-Themed Videos
West Chester’s Cat Janisko has achieved internet fame with Pennsylvania-themed videos she posts on TikTok as @PennsylvaniaJunkie, writes Eric Knopsnyder for the Tribune-Democrat. Janisko has nearly a quarter of a million followers and 2.8 million likes on her videos. “I do what feels good for me on this account,”...
