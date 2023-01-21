ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Cedar Cliff K Derek Witmer makes his college pick

Cedar Cliff’s Derek Witmer told PennLive Tuesday evening that he has committed to Shippensburg. “Ship felt like home to me when it came to the people and the coaches,” the 6-foot, 190-pound senior kicker said. “The atmosphere on gamedays is awesome with all the fans, students, and the marching band as well.”
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining make his college pick

Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining recently made his college pick, and he told PennLive he is staying close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-, 250-pound offensive lineman, who helped lead the Crusaders to the 4A state title back in December,...
WYNCOTE, PA
abc27.com

‘Underflip’ inversion complete on Hersheypark’s Wildcat’s Revenge

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wildcat is getting closer on its journey to seek revenge. The World’s Largest Underflip on the replacement for the now-defunct Wildcat has been completed, according to the park. The Underflip is a unique inversion created by coaster designer and manufacturer Rocky Mountain Construction....
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle’s Thomas Nelson makes his college pick

Add Thomas Nelson to the list of Mid-Penn football players locking in their college commitments. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Carlisle’s big defensive lineman said Sunday that he will play at Cal U (PA). “Thank you all my friends and family that...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy