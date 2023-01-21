The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals on Jan. 23 narrowly approved a special exception to allow a group home on Horseshoe Lane in the Woodland Springs neighborhood. The home, which is undergoing interior renovations but no significant exterior changes, will house eight seniors with disabilities. Two caretakers will be on-site during the day, and one will be on duty overnight, but they will not live on-site.

CARMEL, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO