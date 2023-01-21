Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
IMPD: Pedestrian dies after hit by 2 vehicles on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night after being hit by two vehicles on State Road 37 on the south side of Indianapolis, police said. Police and medics were called to a crash in the area of State Road 37 and Belmont Avenue just before 7 p.m. That’s an area with apartments just north of Southport Road, about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
WISH-TV
Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
Police report death investigation underway at Indianapolis Planet Fitness
A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead at a southside Planet Fitness Tuesday morning.
cbs4indy.com
House fire leaves 1 dead in Marion
MARION, Ind. — A deadly house fire with entrapment in Marion has left one person dead in the 1600 block of North King Road. The victim and homeowner has been identified as 71-year-old Melissa L. Dasch. There was one adult and two children in the home at the time...
WISH-TV
IMPD makes arrest hours after man found stabbed to death downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a murder suspect just 12 hours after a man was found stabbed to death at a downtown intersection. Nicholas Radford, 30, was arrested at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. At approximately 1 a.m., IMPD officers found a man’s...
4th suspect in Brownsburg student's death found not guilty
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A teen was found not guilty on all charges in the 2020 murder of another teen in broad daylight in Brownsburg. Jeremy Perez was found not guilty Tuesday of murder, attempted murder and two counts of criminal recklessness. Perez was the first and only of the...
IACS cuts ties with animal rescue amid allegations of neglect and abuse
The Michigan City Police Department opened a criminal investigation into Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue, 207 Earl Road in Michigan City.
WTHR
3 killed in Sunday morning Owen County house fire
Further tests will be required to identify the three victims. Foul play is not suspected.
Thorntown man accused of ramming into 4 businesses, police car
THORNTOWN, Ind. — Community members around Lebanon are cleaning up after a Boone County man drove into four businesses and a police car Saturday morning. Investigators say they believe the crashes were intentional. Lebanon police say when the suspect was taken into custody, he told officers he had reasons...
1 dead in small plane crashes on south side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Emergency crews are investigating after a small plane crashed on the south side of Indianapolis Tuesday. Police said the crash happened along a railroad in the 4100 block of Weaver Avenue, near Shelby Street and Edwards Avenue, around 3:45 p.m. IMPD said one person inside the plane...
Police cancel Silver Alert for woman missing from Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police have canceled the statewide Silver Alert issued in the search for a woman missing from Delaware County. The Muncie Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 71-year-old Peggy Wright. There was no additional information immediately available. Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?. There...
Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab
KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
wrtv.com
2 dead, 1 critical after southside crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men died late Sunday after a crash on the city’s south side. According to police, officers responded to a possible fatal crash at the intersection of South Meridian Street and Southport Road. When officers arrived, they located two vehicles involved with multiple victims. A preliminary...
wrtv.com
Two construction workers seriously injured after being struck on southside
INDIANAPOLIS — Two construction workers are in serious, but stable condition after being struck on Interstate 65 this morning. According to IMPD, the construction workers were struck at the 103.7 mile marker, near Southport Road on the city's southside. The crash leading to them being struck involved four vehicles.
Indiana bill aims to address noise complaints from residents near Marion County Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS — On Fisher Road on the city's south side, cars come and go, but this is the time of year neighbors can enjoy the sound of silence. "It is quiet right now. It isn't spring, summer or fall," Melissa Perry said. That's when the sound of stock cars...
Current Publishing
Carmel BZA narrowly approves exception for group home in Woodland Springs
The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals on Jan. 23 narrowly approved a special exception to allow a group home on Horseshoe Lane in the Woodland Springs neighborhood. The home, which is undergoing interior renovations but no significant exterior changes, will house eight seniors with disabilities. Two caretakers will be on-site during the day, and one will be on duty overnight, but they will not live on-site.
2 men killed, 1 seriously injured in south side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were killed in a serious crash after police said a driver ran a red light Sunday evening on Indy’s south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 10:10 p.m. to the intersection of S. Meridian Street and E. Southport for a “potentially fatal crash.” Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles and […]
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
DOJ: Indy man arrested after passing out in Waffle House parking lot sentenced to 6 years
On March 7 of 2022, officers with the Lawrence Police Department responded to a report of two men passed out in a Ford Explorer parked in a Waffle House parking lot.
Convicted felon arrested after being found with gun during I-65 traffic stop
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a broken headlight led to them arresting a man who illegally had a firearm in his possession. A Bartholomew County deputy was patrolling I-65 (near mile marker 72.5) around 3 a.m. Monday when he spotted a vehicle with an “inoperable” headlight. The deputy pulled the car over and smelled […]
