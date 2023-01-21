ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

IMPD: Pedestrian dies after hit by 2 vehicles on State Road 37

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night after being hit by two vehicles on State Road 37 on the south side of Indianapolis, police said. Police and medics were called to a crash in the area of State Road 37 and Belmont Avenue just before 7 p.m. That’s an area with apartments just north of Southport Road, about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
House fire leaves 1 dead in Marion

MARION, Ind. — A deadly house fire with entrapment in Marion has left one person dead in the 1600 block of North King Road. The victim and homeowner has been identified as 71-year-old Melissa L. Dasch. There was one adult and two children in the home at the time...
IMPD makes arrest hours after man found stabbed to death downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a murder suspect just 12 hours after a man was found stabbed to death at a downtown intersection. Nicholas Radford, 30, was arrested at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. At approximately 1 a.m., IMPD officers found a man’s...
4th suspect in Brownsburg student's death found not guilty

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A teen was found not guilty on all charges in the 2020 murder of another teen in broad daylight in Brownsburg. Jeremy Perez was found not guilty Tuesday of murder, attempted murder and two counts of criminal recklessness. Perez was the first and only of the...
Thorntown man accused of ramming into 4 businesses, police car

THORNTOWN, Ind. — Community members around Lebanon are cleaning up after a Boone County man drove into four businesses and a police car Saturday morning. Investigators say they believe the crashes were intentional. Lebanon police say when the suspect was taken into custody, he told officers he had reasons...
1 dead in small plane crashes on south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Emergency crews are investigating after a small plane crashed on the south side of Indianapolis Tuesday. Police said the crash happened along a railroad in the 4100 block of Weaver Avenue, near Shelby Street and Edwards Avenue, around 3:45 p.m. IMPD said one person inside the plane...
Police cancel Silver Alert for woman missing from Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police have canceled the statewide Silver Alert issued in the search for a woman missing from Delaware County. The Muncie Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 71-year-old Peggy Wright. There was no additional information immediately available. Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?. There...
Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab

KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
2 dead, 1 critical after southside crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men died late Sunday after a crash on the city’s south side. According to police, officers responded to a possible fatal crash at the intersection of South Meridian Street and Southport Road. When officers arrived, they located two vehicles involved with multiple victims. A preliminary...
Carmel BZA narrowly approves exception for group home in Woodland Springs

The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals on Jan. 23 narrowly approved a special exception to allow a group home on Horseshoe Lane in the Woodland Springs neighborhood. The home, which is undergoing interior renovations but no significant exterior changes, will house eight seniors with disabilities. Two caretakers will be on-site during the day, and one will be on duty overnight, but they will not live on-site.
2 men killed, 1 seriously injured in south side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were killed in a serious crash after police said a driver ran a red light Sunday evening on Indy’s south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 10:10 p.m. to the intersection of S. Meridian Street and E. Southport for a “potentially fatal crash.” Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles and […]
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
