Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
Bolsonaro backers in Florida decry what they see as a stolen election in Brazil
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Rows of cars, some of them rentals, line the shoulder of a highway, outside the security office of a gated community in this Orlando suburb. Lutty Sutton is among the dozens of people who have shown up at the gated community on a Tuesday afternoon in the hopes of seeing Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right former president of Brazil, who is staying in a vacation home there owned by Brazilian mixed martial artist José Aldo.
The FBI searched Biden's home and found more classified documents
The FBI spent more than 12 hours searching President Biden's Wilmington, Del. residence Friday, and found more classified documents. Some of the items date back to Biden's time as a a senator, while others were from his time as vice president, said Biden's personal attorney, Bob Bauer, announced the extraordinary development in a Saturday night statement. The Justice Department also took some handwritten notes for further review, he said.
McConnell says McCarthy should take the lead on negotiating the debt ceiling standoff
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said crafting a solution to avoid a catastrophic debt default this summer should originate in the Republican-controlled House, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy taking point on negotiations with the White House. "I can't imagine any debt ceiling provision passed out of the Senate with 60...
On 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Kamala Harris urges federal abortion protections
Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by imploring Americans to work to enshrine abortion rights into law. "For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected," Harris said at a speech delivered in Tallahassee, Fla., on Sunday. "Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense."
Biden administration invites ordinary citizens to help resettle refugees
The Biden administration is appealing to private citizens to directly sponsor refugees resettling in the United States from around the world, as part of the biggest shift in the U.S. program for displaced people since its launch in 1980. Under 'Welcome Corps', launched last week, ordinary Americans will handle the...
Early jockeying for Senate seats foreshadows competitive 2024 elections
Just over two weeks into the new year and candidates are already preparing for the 2024 Senate race. Thirty-four Senate seats will be up for grabs, 23 of which are currently occupied by Democrats and independents. Republicans can regain control of the chamber if they gain two seats or retake the presidency and pick up one seat.
NPR and New York Times ask judge to unseal documents in Fox defamation case
Lawyers for NPR News and The New York Times have jointly filed a legal brief asking a judge to unseal hundreds of pages of documents from a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by an elections technology company against Fox News. "This lawsuit is unquestionably a consequential defamation case that tests...
Twitter suspends account of white supremacist Nick Fuentes a day after restoration
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Social media platform Twitter (TWTR.MX) on Wednesday suspended the account of white supremacist Nick Fuentes only a day after a decision to restore it led to widespread criticism.
Fox News' defense in defamation suit invokes debunked election-fraud claims
Fox News' attorneys have set out the starkest defense yet against the accusation the network defamed an election-technology company when it broadcast false claims that the company had cheated then-President Donald Trump of victory in the 2020 election. The overwhelming majority of Fox's argument was made in sealed motions filed...
'Children of the State' examines the American juvenile justice system
America persists in having the highest incarceration rates in the world. Juvenile justice, though, presents a somewhat brighter picture. Author Jeff Hobbs', whose last work The Short Tragic Life of Robert Peace was published to acclaim, has written a new book examining America's juvenile justice system. Children of the State:...
A former high-level FBI agent faces charges for aiding a sanctioned Russian oligarch
A former high-level FBI agent is facing several charges for his alleged work with a sanctioned Russian oligarch. Charles McGonigal, the former special agent in charge of counterintelligence in the FBI's New York office, is accused of working with Oleg Deripaska, who has been on the U.S. sanctions list since 2018.
