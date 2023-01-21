ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say

GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

2 brothers charged with murder in Garland deadly shooting

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested two brothers for their role in a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday. Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to S. Forest Crest Drive after two people had been shot. One of the victims, 24-year-old Moises Flores of Dallas, died...
GARLAND, TX
KSAT 12

Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say

MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Wylie police arrest man who says his wife was shot 'accidentally' in his truck

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wylie police have arrested a man who said his wife was accidentally shot inside his truck Saturday night.At around 10:36 p.m. Jan. 21, police responded to a call in the 200 block of Lake Wichita after 46-year-old Kerwin Hubbard reported his gun "accidentally went off in his truck" and struck his wife.When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she is currently in stable but critical condition.Police said Hubbard was taken to the Wylie Police Department where he provided a statement "indicating his involvement in the shooting." He was then arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon against a date, family or household member.
WYLIE, TX
fox4news.com

DWI suspect hits Fort Worth police SUV

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who crashed into an officer’s SUV. The crash happened Monday night on Interstate 30 near Riverside Drive, just east of downtown Fort Worth. The officer was helping a stranded driver at the time. It’s not clear if...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Garland police looking for suspects in shooting that left 1 person dead

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting. Police say they received a call about multiple people being shot at about 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The caller also said the suspects had left the area.One victim had taken themself to the hospital and the second victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Both were in critical condition at the time. On Monday, police said one of the victims, Moises Flores, 24, died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
easttexasradio.com

One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation

Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Capital Murder – 9100 Skillman Street

While at the scene, detectives learned a suspect might be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives confirmed the man at the hospital, Maliki Brown, 20, was one of two suspects involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Brown. The investigation is...
DALLAS, TX
News Channel 25

FOUND SAFE: AMBER Alert discontinued for kidnapped Texas girls

MCKINNEY, Texas — 9-year-old Jessica Burns and her sister, 6-year-old Jennifer Burns of McKinney, have been located and are safe this evening, according to the McKinney Police Department. McKinney police have confirmed that an arrest has been made tonight in the kidnapping of those two girls last Thursday which...
MCKINNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy