Plano man found guilty, sentenced to life in prison for attacking girlfriend with ax
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Plano man will spend the rest of his life in prison after attacking and severely injuring girlfriend with an ax in 2021, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced. Gregory Reed, 57, was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree aggravated assault with...
Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say
GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
2 brothers charged with murder in Garland deadly shooting
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested two brothers for their role in a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday. Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to S. Forest Crest Drive after two people had been shot. One of the victims, 24-year-old Moises Flores of Dallas, died...
Dallas police detective fails to turn over hundreds of pieces of evidence in high-profile murder case
DALLAS — The family of Marisela Botello flew from Seattle to Dallas for the trial of one of her accused killers. Nina Marano is one of three people charged in this case and her trial was supposed to begin Monday. But the trial was delayed after it was discovered...
Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say
MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
Wylie police arrest man who says his wife was shot 'accidentally' in his truck
WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wylie police have arrested a man who said his wife was accidentally shot inside his truck Saturday night.At around 10:36 p.m. Jan. 21, police responded to a call in the 200 block of Lake Wichita after 46-year-old Kerwin Hubbard reported his gun "accidentally went off in his truck" and struck his wife.When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she is currently in stable but critical condition.Police said Hubbard was taken to the Wylie Police Department where he provided a statement "indicating his involvement in the shooting." He was then arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon against a date, family or household member.
Father of McKinney AMBER Alert children feels he's being wrongfully accused of kidnapping
MCKINNEY, Texas — Jami Burns, the grandmother accused of taking off with her two grandchildren during a supervised Child Protective Services visit, was arraigned at the Collin County Jail on Monday afternoon. She and her son, Justin Burns, face kidnapping charges. McKinney police announced Sunday that the two girls...
Palestine band director accused of improper relationship with student booked into Anderson County Jail
PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine High School band director accused of having an over two-year improper relationship with a student who was arrested in Tarrant County earlier this month has been booked into the Anderson County Jail. Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, was arrested Jan. 12 in Tarrant County...
Marisela Botello case: Murder trial set to begin for 1 of 3 suspects
DALLAS - An accused killer is facing trial more than two years after a woman from Seattle was found murdered in Dallas County. Jury selection is set to begin Monday for Nina Marano’s trial. She is one of three suspects accused of murdering 23-year-old Mariselo Botello, who disappeared in...
DWI suspect hits Fort Worth police SUV
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who crashed into an officer’s SUV. The crash happened Monday night on Interstate 30 near Riverside Drive, just east of downtown Fort Worth. The officer was helping a stranded driver at the time. It’s not clear if...
Two people arrested for deadly Fort Worth shooting, a third suspect on the run
16-year-old Zechariah Trevino was killed, and his 17-year-old cousin was seriously injured. The high school has councselors availaable today for anyone who needs to talk about the tragedy.
Alleged head of Fort Worth drug trafficking ring charged
The Justice Department says Leeroy Marquee Jones, 32, a.k.a. “Alladin,” led an operation that dealt fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, meth and marijuana in Fort Worth’s Stop Six neighborhood.
Dallas man dies from wounds suffered in Garland shooting over the weekend
One of two people shot in Garland over the weekend has now died. A Dallas man named Moises Flores died Monday, two days after being shot on South Forest Crest Drive near Forest Lane and Jupiter Road
Garland police looking for suspects in shooting that left 1 person dead
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting. Police say they received a call about multiple people being shot at about 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The caller also said the suspects had left the area.One victim had taken themself to the hospital and the second victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Both were in critical condition at the time. On Monday, police said one of the victims, Moises Flores, 24, died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Candlelight vigil held in memory of murdered Fort Worth high school student
The mother of a murdered Fort Worth Paschal High School student says she has forgiven the teenager who fired the fatal shots outside a Whataburger across the street from campus on Friday.
One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation
Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
Amber Alert canceled after McKinney sisters found safe; grandmother charged with kidnapping
MCKINNEY, Texas - An Amber Alert has been canceled for two McKinney sisters after they were found safe and their grandmother, who is accused of abducting them, was taken into custody. Police said 9-year-old Jessica Burns and 6-year-old Jennifer Burns were located on Sunday. PREVIOUS STORY: Amber Alert issued for...
Capital Murder – 9100 Skillman Street
While at the scene, detectives learned a suspect might be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives confirmed the man at the hospital, Maliki Brown, 20, was one of two suspects involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Brown. The investigation is...
FOUND SAFE: AMBER Alert discontinued for kidnapped Texas girls
MCKINNEY, Texas — 9-year-old Jessica Burns and her sister, 6-year-old Jennifer Burns of McKinney, have been located and are safe this evening, according to the McKinney Police Department. McKinney police have confirmed that an arrest has been made tonight in the kidnapping of those two girls last Thursday which...
Man killed in Dallas shooting; one of two suspects found at hospital, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for a second possible suspect in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night. Officer say the first suspect was found injured in a hospital. The department said they responded to a shooting call at 6:19 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the 9100 block...
