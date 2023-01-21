ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Latest on Ukraine: Waiting for Germany's Leopard tanks (Jan. 23)

Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. Attention continues to be fixed on Germany as it weighs whether to send Ukraine its Leopard 2 battle tanks. The country has come under increasing criticism for so far declining calls to send its tanks. On Tuesday, the German defense minister is due for talks with NATO's secretary-general in Berlin.
AFP

Ukraine's Odessa wins UNESCO status despite Russia opposition

UNESCO on Wednesday added the historic centre of Ukraine's port city of Odessa, often described as "the pearl of the Black Sea", to its World Heritage List, overcoming opposition from Russia. Six other Ukrainian sites have already been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, including the Saint-Sophia Cathedral in the capital Kyiv and the historic centre of the western city of Lviv. cf-ah/sjw/kjm
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

President Zelenskyy shakes up Ukraine's Cabinet amid corruption allegations

KYIV, Ukraine — A string of resignations, dismissals and reassignments shook Ukraine's government Monday and Tuesday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other leaders of the government confirmed the shake-up of high-level positions. A liaison for Ukraine's Cabinet informed the country's parliament that it had dismissed six deputy ministers...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Bolsonaro backers in Florida decry what they see as a stolen election in Brazil

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Rows of cars, some of them rentals, line the shoulder of a highway, outside the security office of a gated community in this Orlando suburb. Lutty Sutton is among the dozens of people who have shown up at the gated community on a Tuesday afternoon in the hopes of seeing Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right former president of Brazil, who is staying in a vacation home there owned by Brazilian mixed martial artist José Aldo.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The Doomsday Clock moves to 90 seconds to midnight, signaling more peril than ever

The world is closer to catastrophe than ever: the Doomsday Clock, the metaphorical measure of challenges to humanity, was reset to 90 seconds before midnight on Tuesday. The science and security board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said the move — the closest to widespread calamity humanity has ever been judged to be — was "largely, though not exclusively" due to the war in Ukraine.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

How ancient seeds from the Fertile Crescent could help save us from climate change

TERBOL, Lebanon — Inside a large freezer room at the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas, tens of thousands of seeds are stored at a constant temperature of minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit. After being threshed and cleaned, the seeds are placed inside small, sealed foil packets and stored on rows of heavy, sliding metal shelves.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

