Pat Pierce
4d ago
we must have voter id period, especially with all the illegals invading our country and states. we must also reduce/eliminate mail in voting. all legal votes should be counted on election day only.
Related
doniphanherald.com
Measure to repeal motorcycle helmet law in Nebraska returns to Legislature
The perennial effort to repeal, or at least loosen, Nebraska’s law requiring motorcyclists to wear helmets returned to the Legislature on Tuesday. State law has required anyone riding a motorcycle to strap on a helmet since 1989, even as other states have reversed course and eliminated or relaxed their requirements.
Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions
LINCOLN — A few months after Nebraska voters approved a minimum wage increase schedule, two state lawmakers have introduced bills to try to change that course. A third state senator promptly objected with a legislative motion she calls a “red flag” of concern, signaling that the Legislature could be in for “lengthy and arduous” debate. […] The post Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Gov. Pillen backs school choice in Nebraska with proposed tax break
LINCOLN, Neb. — Joined by educators and students from private and parochial schools across Nebraska, Gov. Jim Pillen backed a new proposal to give tax breaks to families with children in private schools. "No matter what socio-economic background you come from, if public education isn't for you, you ought...
doniphanherald.com
Ricketts officially takes his seat in the Senate
Former Gov. Pete Ricketts was sworn into office as Nebraska's newest U.S. senator on Monday and immediately pointed to tax reduction, expansion of trade opportunities for agricultural producers and a determination to "stand up to the Chinese Communist Party" as among his priorities. Ricketts was formally sworn in by Vice...
doniphanherald.com
'Moment of silence' bill in Nebraska Legislature spurs debate on prayer in schools
A public hearing in the Nebraska Legislature saw opposing testimony that focused heavily on resisting calls to bring prayer into the classroom, though one lawmaker claimed the bill wouldn't do that in the first place. The Education Committee held a public hearing Monday afternoon on three bills, the last of...
norfolkneradio.com
812 NEW BILLS: What's worth keeping?
Nebraska state senators introduced 812 bills in the 2023 legislative session, including:. A bill that would ban abortions after six weeks. A bill that would prohibit minors from attending drag shows. One bill would allow veterans to become teachers without having to get a teaching certificate. One bill would require...
Bowmars Petition Court to Drop Probation Conditions and Win, in Part
Josh and Sarah Bowmar petitioned the court to drop the conditions of their probation in regard to their ability to possess weapons and hunt in states other than Nebraska. The Bowmars, who were sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023, in connection with their involvement in the largest poaching case in Nebraska state history, appeared in court today to petition for a modification to the terms of their probation.
KETV.com
LB225 aims to increase civic education opportunities for Nebraska students
LINCOLN, Neb. — State Sen. George Dungan of District 26 spoke in front of the Education Committee in the Nebraska State Capitol Monday afternoon. Dungan was introducing his bill, LB225, which aims to increase student voices, and involvement, in civics education. "The idea behind that is that students who...
KETV.com
Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries
OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
klkntv.com
Lincoln, Grand Island casinos brought in $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska keeps raking in the tax dollars from its two casinos. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on Tuesday released its final monthly gaming tax report for 2022. The report was the first that included the Grand Island Casino & Resort, which opened on Dec....
State senator touts using military veterans to help address ‘crisis’ in teacher shortage
LINCOLN — The number of teaching jobs in Nebraska left vacant or filled by less than fully qualified instructors rose significantly in 2022, according to a recent state survey. Many of those vacancies were because there were no applicants, or many fewer applicants, according to State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair. On Monday, Hansen said […] The post State senator touts using military veterans to help address ‘crisis’ in teacher shortage appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Motorcycle riders over 21 would not have to wear helmets under proposed bill
Neb. — There's another effort to make motorcycle helmets optional for riders 21 and older, in Nebraska. State Sen. Ben Hansen is proposing LB 91, which would make helmets optional for people ages 21 and over, as long as they take a safety class. "The motorcycle riders themselves...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Think tank says Pillen education, tax initiatives would ‘quickly drain’ state coffers if enacted
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s $1.9 billion state revenue surplus would “quickly” disappear under proposals by new Gov. Jim Pillen to increase state aid to K-12 education and cut taxes, a Lincoln think tank said Friday. The OpenSky Policy Institute worked with the Institute on Taxation and Economic...
doniphanherald.com
How 2022 Gun Sales in Nebraska Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
KETV.com
Omaha doctor agrees with annual COVID-19 boosters for all Americans
COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon, and on Tuesday, Omaha doctors warned of a new variant that is the most contagious strain yet. This comes as the Food and Drug Administration considers making booster vaccines an annual option like the flu shot. The good news is infections in Nebraska are staying steady, just a 10 percent positive rate.
Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense
It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska GOP backs Californian Harmeet Dhillon as RNC chair
OMAHA — The Nebraska Republican Party stepped into the fight Saturday over picking the next chair of the Republican National Committee. State GOP chair Eric Underwood let the State Central Committee decide whom he should support. The party’s steering committee voted 62-41 to support California lawyer Harmeet Dhillon over...
WOWT
Nebraska bill aims to cap the cost of insulin for insured people
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day after Jerrold Warren’s 26th birthday, freshly off his parents’ health insurance, he went to the pharmacy and was met with the harsh reality that is the cost of insulin in America -- one that he’s now paying for the rest of his life. Warren has been a Type 1 diabetic since he was 3 years old. He’s been living with diabetes for 28 years now.
Nebraska Residents Now Have To Get a REAL ID License by May 7, 2025, to Board Airline Flights or Enter Federal Buildings
Nebraska residents now have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, in order to board planes or federal buildings. This is what the Nebraska DMV says on its website.
