Proposal would place used car dealership at entrance of Matlacha

MATLACHA, Fla. — A proposal to replace the old Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce with a car dealership is getting significant pushback from nearby residents and businesses.

It would sell used cars and rent vehicles to tourists. A developer wants to rezone the 1.4-acre property on SW Pine Island Road from Agricultural-2 to Commercial.

“That’s the entrance of Matlacha, you’re coming in, and you’re seeing a car lot? I don’t know if that’s the right welcome that people would want,” Bokeelia resident Alison Pham said.

Nearby resident and Commander of the Pine Island American Legion, Aaron Berrada, is uneasy about the idea. “They’re trying to make a square peg in a round hole,” he said.

Berrada is also the Co-chair of the Greater Pine Island Alliance. He’s concerned about nearby wildlife, wetlands, and traffic.

“As we talk about conservation concern, it’s obviously being adjacent to our wetlands and our mangroves here…” he said, “anytime we do a used car business, whether it’s the brake dust, the continued emissions, the traffic, there’s runoff, and that runoff will affect the natural beauty that is Pine Island.”

The proposal has already received approval from Lee County staff. An examiner has 30 days after a Jan 12 hearing to recommend approval to County Commissioners.