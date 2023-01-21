Read full article on original website
Oregon wildfire risk map once again put on hold while legislators make changes
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon wants to again delay the release of its wildfire risk map while lawmakers make changes to the tool, which is intended to help track the risk of fires across the state. The Oregon Department of Forestry's initial release of the risk map last August was...
Heavy rains can lead to natural foam in Bear Creek
PHOENIX, Ore. — Southern Oregon is heading into year three of restoration along Bear Creek after the 2020 Labor Day fires. Besides seeing plants and animals return along the greenways across Phoenix and Talent, you may also see foam that forms in the water a day or two after it rains.
Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes
SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
Public defense shortage puts Oregon's 'public safety at risk,' dept. director says
PORTLAND, Ore. — The director of Oregon Public Defense Services - the agency responsible for providing legal defense to indigent defendants in the state - said lawmakers should dramatically overhaul how the state provides public defense if it wants to dig itself out of a shortage of attorneys. That...
Highway 101 landslide repairs to resume in spring
PORT ORFORD, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it's on track to have a second lane of traffic open in the coming weeks on Highway 101 where a landslide shut off access to motorists for several days. Matt Noble, communications manager for ODOT, says 200 yards...
YOUR PHOTOS | Scenic King Tides on the Oregon Coast
Make it out to the Oregon Coast this weekend? Check out these amazing videos sent by our viewers via Chime In!. Have a video or photo you want to share? Share with us via Chime In!. | CHIME IN. Submit your photos and videos to Chime In and we may...
Umpqua Valley Audubon Society hosts free presentation Tuesday night
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Umpqua Valley Audubon Society invites the public to a free presentation, “Wonder – the World from Behind the Lens,” with photographer Stef Neyhart at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Roseburg Public Library (1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd). The Roseburg chapter of...
Plumbing, volunteer issues force Roseburg warming shelter to close early
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Warming Center will not be able to offer overnight shelter to unhoused people on Monday, Jan. 23, or Tuesday, Jan. 24, after plumbing and volunteer issues forced the facility to close two days early, the City of Roseburg said in a news release. By...
North Bend School District seeking community input in survey on strategic initiatives
NORTH BEND, Ore. — "Attention all North Bend Students, Families and Community Members, we need your input!" The North Bend School District is asking the community to fill out it's Strategic Survey to "help the North Bend School District update its strategic initiatives and priorities that will guide the district moving forward."
North Bend firefighters safely deliver baby in mom's apartment
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend firefighters delivered a baby in a woman's home on January 20, according to North Bend Fire and Rescue. The call came in just before 8:00 a.m. "We were just getting ready to get off shift. We were actually doing all of our end of shift paperwork where we all kind of meet together and have coffee and discuss things we worked on and things we can work on next shift. The alarm went off, and we got dispatched for a female patient in labor and feels like she needs to push," said Brendon Gibbens, firefighter engineer.
Oregon economists: Recession could impact industries like construction by summer
PORTLAND, Ore. — Employment economists expect a mild recession in Oregon about halfway through the year. Gail Krumenauer is the state employment economist with the Oregon Employment Department. Krumenauer said analysts are predicting about 24,000 job losses. "It would be significant, and it would especially be significant in those...
Police in Roseburg cite three people on littering charges
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Police Department issued citations related to littering to three people Monday, with one person arrested on an unrelated charge. Just after 10 a.m. Monday, Roseburg PD responded to reported littering near I-5. A man and woman, both 35 years old and listed as transient...
Oregon begins accepting 2022 tax returns Monday; State offers free ways to file
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Revenue began accepting and processing state tax returns on Monday, January 23. Oregon also announced that it will provide electronic filing options for free, the agency said in a press release. The IRS also began processing federal tax returns on Monday. Several...
Kotek orders flags to half-staff to honor victims and survivors of Monterey Park shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor the victims and survivors of the Monterey Park, California shooting. All flags at public institutions will be flown at half-staff until sunset on January 26. Governor Kotek released a statement Monday morning: “I am...
Police: Roseburg man arrested after keying Jeep displayed in Costco, causing $3K in damage
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 51-year-old Roseburg man was arrested after damaging a vehicle on display in a store on NE Stephens Street. According to the Roseburg Police Department, on Jan. 10, a Costco manager reported that a customer keyed the white 2023 Jeep Gladiator truck that was on display inside the store.
Police: Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two involved in check fraud
BANDON, Ore. — Tuesday morning, around 8:46 a.m., Bandon Police Officer Emma Owens made a routine traffic stop after observing the gray SUV failing to obey a traffic control device. Inside the vehicle the officer found 28-year-old Kyle Vanalstine and 21-year-old Rebeca Aseere. Officer Owens made contact with Deputy...
Grants Pass Police seek help identifying theft suspects
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects connected to a recent lottery machine theft. According to police, two men were caught on surveillance footage stealing a large sum of money from lottery machines at Abby's Pizza in Grants Pass.
Adorable dog with special needs to be featured in 'Puppy Bowl XIX'
TIVERTON, R.I. (TND) — Joey, an adorable rescue dog who lives in Rhode Island, is gearing up for his appearance in “Puppy Bowl XIX,” an annual television special on Animal Planet. He’s just an amazing little pup,” Cathy Larson, who adopted Joey when he was 6 months...
