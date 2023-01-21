ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, OR

kpic

Heavy rains can lead to natural foam in Bear Creek

PHOENIX, Ore. — Southern Oregon is heading into year three of restoration along Bear Creek after the 2020 Labor Day fires. Besides seeing plants and animals return along the greenways across Phoenix and Talent, you may also see foam that forms in the water a day or two after it rains.
TALENT, OR
kpic

Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes

SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Highway 101 landslide repairs to resume in spring

PORT ORFORD, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it's on track to have a second lane of traffic open in the coming weeks on Highway 101 where a landslide shut off access to motorists for several days. Matt Noble, communications manager for ODOT, says 200 yards...
PORT ORFORD, OR
kpic

YOUR PHOTOS | Scenic King Tides on the Oregon Coast

Make it out to the Oregon Coast this weekend? Check out these amazing videos sent by our viewers via Chime In!. Have a video or photo you want to share? Share with us via Chime In!. | CHIME IN. Submit your photos and videos to Chime In and we may...
kpic

Umpqua Valley Audubon Society hosts free presentation Tuesday night

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Umpqua Valley Audubon Society invites the public to a free presentation, “Wonder – the World from Behind the Lens,” with photographer Stef Neyhart at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Roseburg Public Library (1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd). The Roseburg chapter of...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

North Bend firefighters safely deliver baby in mom's apartment

NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend firefighters delivered a baby in a woman's home on January 20, according to North Bend Fire and Rescue. The call came in just before 8:00 a.m. "We were just getting ready to get off shift. We were actually doing all of our end of shift paperwork where we all kind of meet together and have coffee and discuss things we worked on and things we can work on next shift. The alarm went off, and we got dispatched for a female patient in labor and feels like she needs to push," said Brendon Gibbens, firefighter engineer.
NORTH BEND, OR
kpic

Oregon economists: Recession could impact industries like construction by summer

PORTLAND, Ore. — Employment economists expect a mild recession in Oregon about halfway through the year. Gail Krumenauer is the state employment economist with the Oregon Employment Department. Krumenauer said analysts are predicting about 24,000 job losses. "It would be significant, and it would especially be significant in those...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Police in Roseburg cite three people on littering charges

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Police Department issued citations related to littering to three people Monday, with one person arrested on an unrelated charge. Just after 10 a.m. Monday, Roseburg PD responded to reported littering near I-5. A man and woman, both 35 years old and listed as transient...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Police: Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two involved in check fraud

BANDON, Ore. — Tuesday morning, around 8:46 a.m., Bandon Police Officer Emma Owens made a routine traffic stop after observing the gray SUV failing to obey a traffic control device. Inside the vehicle the officer found 28-year-old Kyle Vanalstine and 21-year-old Rebeca Aseere. Officer Owens made contact with Deputy...
BANDON, OR
kpic

Grants Pass Police seek help identifying theft suspects

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects connected to a recent lottery machine theft. According to police, two men were caught on surveillance footage stealing a large sum of money from lottery machines at Abby's Pizza in Grants Pass.
GRANTS PASS, OR

