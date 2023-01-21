Read full article on original website
On 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Kamala Harris urges federal abortion protections
Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by imploring Americans to work to enshrine abortion rights into law. "For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected," Harris said at a speech delivered in Tallahassee, Fla., on Sunday. "Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense."
Most Americans say overturning Roe was politically motivated, NPR/Ipsos poll finds
Fifty years ago Sunday, the U.S. Supreme Court granted the constitutional right to an abortion with the Roe v. Wade decision. Nearly seven months ago, the same court overturned that ruling, putting the matter back to the states. A new NPR/Ipsos poll finds that 3 in 5 Americans believe abortion...
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
brytfmonline.com
Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell
The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory
Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
Citing Parkland case, DeSantis wants to end unanimous jury vote for death penalty
Florida’s governor suggests 8 out of 12 jurors should be enough to impose a death sentence. Only one state now allows non-unanimous decisions.
The DOJ searched Biden's home and found more classified documents
Officials from the Department of Justice spent more than 12 hours searching President Biden's Wilmington, Del. residence Friday, and found more classified documents. Biden's personal attorney, Bob Bauer, announced the extraordinary development in a Saturday night statement. The Department of Justice is declining to comment on the search. Some of...
ACLU: New Biden migrant ‘travel ban’ illegal
The Biden administration is shutting the door on thousands of asylum-seekers who show up at America’s doorstep after long, dangerous treks through other countries, immigration advocates say.
McConnell says McCarthy should take the lead on negotiating the debt ceiling standoff
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said crafting a solution to avoid a catastrophic debt default this summer should originate in the Republican-controlled House, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy taking point on negotiations with the White House. "I can't imagine any debt ceiling provision passed out of the Senate with 60...
Fox News' defense in defamation suit invokes debunked election-fraud claims
Fox News' attorneys have set out the starkest defense yet against the accusation the network defamed an election-technology company when it broadcast false claims that the company had cheated then-President Donald Trump of victory in the 2020 election. The overwhelming majority of Fox's argument was made in sealed motions filed...
A former high-level FBI agent faces charges for aiding a sanctioned Russian oligarch
A former high-level FBI agent is facing several charges for his alleged work with a sanctioned Russian oligarch. Charles McGonigal, the former special agent in charge of counterintelligence in the FBI's New York office, is accused of working with Oleg Deripaska, who has been on the U.S. sanctions list since 2018.
Early jockeying for Senate seats foreshadows competitive 2024 elections
Just over two weeks into the new year and candidates are already preparing for the 2024 Senate race. Thirty-four Senate seats will be up for grabs, 23 of which are currently occupied by Democrats and independents. Republicans can regain control of the chamber if they gain two seats or retake the presidency and pick up one seat.
Journalist Victor S. Navasky has died. For years, he led The Nation.
A left wing political luminary has died. Journalist Victor S. Navasky died at the age of 90. Navasky ran The Nation, one of the oldest magazines in America, with a sharp progressive bent. He started as editor in 1978, a year when teachers's strikes and the Camp David Accords ruled the headlines. He also worked as the magazine's publisher, and then publisher emeritus until his death Monday at a hospital in New York. The cause was pneumonia, his son Bruno Navasky told NPR.
Florida's AP African American studies ban should raise alarm elsewhere, lawmaker says
Florida's education department has blocked a proposed Advanced Placement course focused on African American studies, calling it a form of political indoctrination and a violation of state law. The College Board has been developing the class for more than a decade and is currently piloting it at 60 schools across...
