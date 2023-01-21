Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
‘We were able to accommodate it. Not every family could’ - Xavier family for ‘School Voucher Bill’
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whether for or against, many Iowans have voiced their opinions about the controversial Students First bill. Rita and Dave Schuchmann have two daughters... Madelyn and Ali. Their oldest Madelyn, who’s now in college went to public school. But their youngest is currently a Senior at Xavier.
Daily Iowan
Willard ‘Sandy’ Boyd remembered as an icon at the UI
When Steve Gude transferred to the University of Iowa in 1977 from Simpson University, he wrote a letter to then-UI President Willard “Sandy” Boyd during his first year. Based on his previous experience at a smaller liberal arts school, Gurden said he had suggestions about things he experienced at Simpson that the UI could consider for its College of Liberal Arts and Sciences curriculum.
Daily Iowan
UI student performs drag for the first time to explore gender
I’d never attended a drag show where I was on the stage myself. I’d never met drag royalty in the flesh. You adjust quickly, I found out. The second I walked into that dressing room, I knew nobody, but I really wanted to. The University of Iowa’s drag...
Police: Eastern Iowa Woman Stole From Hundreds of People with False Claims
A 19-year-old woman from eastern Iowa has been arrested, less than two weeks after police learned that she may be stealing from people who were trying to help her. The problem was, the police says the story she was telling wasn't true. The Eldridge Police Department says in a release...
KCRG.com
AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes
The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
Daily Iowan
UI faculty senate, state Board of Regents oppose anti-tenure bill
A bill designed to prohibit tenure policies and contracts is facing opposition from members of the University of Iowa and at state Board of Regents-governed universities. The bill, House File 48, was introduced by Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, on Jan. 17 in the Iowa House of Representatives and would impact contracts made after July 1. It is similar to bills introduced in the legislature in past years that did not pass, including in 2021 and 2019.
cbs2iowa.com
Former Sports Director John Baer dies after battle with cancer
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former KGAN-TV Sports Director John Baer has died at the age of 61. Friends and colleagues say he passed after a long battle with cancer. Baer worked here at Broadcast Park in the late-80s and early-90s. Viewers would tune in every night to see his...
Daily Iowan
Riverside Theatre’s ‘Will Power’ workshops help high school students learn Shakespeare
Since 2000, Riverside Theatre in downtown Iowa City has engaged students in the Iowa City School District with the classic works of William Shakespeare through an educational program called “Will Power.”. As of fall 2022, the program has been led by its new education coordinator Kathleen Johnson. When she...
KWQC
“Don’t give up on them”: Mother of Eldridge boy with cancer encourages community to keep donating to legitimate fundraisers
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The mother of an Eldridge boy fighting cancer is encouraging the community to keep donating to legitimate cancer patients after a Bettendorf woman falsified a cancer diagnosis and accepted thousands of dollars in donations. TV6 spoke with Jessica McKearney, the mother of 5-year-old Hudson, who is...
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of threatening to shoot citizens and police
An Iowa City man was arrested last week when he threatened to shoot people downtown. The incident occurred Thursday morning at the Old Capitol Mall. Police were called around 10:30 because 19-year-old Emmanuel Joselson of Graslon Drive was threatening to shoot people. While out with the officers, Joselson allegedly made...
KCRG.com
Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police looking for a missing 83-year-old Marion man say the man was involved in a crash the day he was reported missing. In a press release, Marion police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was involved in a minor crash on Jan. 16 at about 4 p.m. in Johnson County.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man gets 20 years in prison for 2011 taxicab robbery
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 44-year-old Johnathan DeWayne Mitchel has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after robbing a taxi over a decade ago. In the plea hearing, Mitchell admitted he robbed a Century cab on April 29, 2011, and took money and personal effects from the driver. Evidence admitted at the trial, showed the cab driver died of multiple stab wounds she sustained during the robbery. Investigators say Mitchell used the robbery proceeds to purchase crack cocaine.
Oddee
Woman Arrested for Fake Cancer Fundraiser: Part Two
The names of the victims will not be released at this time as we are still trying to collect the information from all victims. Woman Arrested for Fake Cancer Fundraiser: Part One? Because this is part two. Madison shared her fake cancer story publicly, not only on social media and...
Daily Iowan
Hollywood Highlights — UI alumni who have made it to stardom
Ashton Kutcher, Gene Wilder, Tennessee Williams — like most colleges, the University of Iowa boasts its share of famous alumni. Whether they studied on the Pentacrest, got pumped for games at Kinnick Stadium, or strolled the streets of Iowa City, these celebs were once everyday Hawkeyes. It is likely...
KCJJ
North Liberty Police: Man found staggering along Highway 965 asked officer for a hug, took a “fighting stance” when request refused
North Liberty Police say they encountered an intoxicated subject who requested an officer give him a hug, then tried to fight the officer when the request was denied. The suspect…31-year-old Jorge Cadena Cruz…has no known address. Police say Cadena Cruz was seen by an officer staggering along Highway 965 near Cherry Street just before 1:45 Sunday morning. He reportedly fell multiple times while trying to walk, had slurred speech, and smelled of ingested alcohol.
KCRG.com
Iowa City Police looking to identify vandalism suspect
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in multiple reports of attempted break-ins and vandalism to vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275 or Officer Abe Schabilion at Schabilion@iowa-city.org.
Popular Band Leaves Mysterious Box At Iowa Landmark
They say, if you build it, he will come... In this case, it's more like, if you (one of the most popular bands of the 21st century) leave a clue on social media, the fans will freak out. On Friday, January 20th fans of the popular band Fall Out Boy...
KCRG.com
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it. Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened...
KCJJ
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
