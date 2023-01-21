North Liberty Police say they encountered an intoxicated subject who requested an officer give him a hug, then tried to fight the officer when the request was denied. The suspect…31-year-old Jorge Cadena Cruz…has no known address. Police say Cadena Cruz was seen by an officer staggering along Highway 965 near Cherry Street just before 1:45 Sunday morning. He reportedly fell multiple times while trying to walk, had slurred speech, and smelled of ingested alcohol.

NORTH LIBERTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO