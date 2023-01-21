Read full article on original website
New lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban filed downstate
Another lawsuit has been filed downstate challenging Illinois’ new assault weapons law. This time the lawsuit was filed in White County on behalf of more than 1,000 plaintiffs including dozens of firearms dealers.
Illinois fights back after judge slaps restraining order on gun control law
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has appealed a judge's decision to slap the new gun control law with a temporary restraining order, arguing the order was improper.
newschannel20.com
Assault weapons ban temporarily halted only for plaintiffs in lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison on Friday granted a temporary restraining order against the Illinois assault weapons ban, but only for the parties named in the lawsuit. Those 866 plaintiffs, represented by Tom Devore, argued that the law violates the Illinois state constitution and believe...
Illinois Democrats urging county sheriff to enforce gun ban
(The Center Square) – While dozens of sheriffs have said they won't enforce Illinois' gun ban, Democrats in DuPage County placed their focus on one. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation prohibiting individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in Illinois earlier this month after lawmakers approved the measure on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly. The law also prohibits the future sale and possession of magazines with more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns. Already owned guns must be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.
Lawsuits against Illinois’ gun ban stack up as Pritzker expects months of wrangling
(The Center Square) – The latest legal challenge to Illinois’ gun ban has been filed and more are on the way. When passing the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities in the Illinois Senate earlier this month, Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, told opponents “we’ll see you in court.” Gun rights groups promised to file litigation and the lawsuits are stacking up.
DuPage County sheriff criticized for refusing to enforce new Illinois assault weapons ban
The sheriff of DuPage County is refusing to enforce the new Illinois assault weapon ban, and now several members of Congress have joined the vocal outrage against his defiance.
Another 1,690 plaintiffs sue over Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – Another challenge to Illinois’ gun ban from attorney Thomas DeVore has been filed, and this one has twice the number of plaintiffs. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazine capacities. Gun stores were immediately prohibited from selling such items to anyone other than certain individuals like law enforcement. The law grandfathers in already owned guns and magazines, but guns have to be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.
WSPY NEWS
State Senator says constituents concerned over assault weapons ban
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says that people in her district are concerned over the passage of the state's assault weapons ban that is now being challenged in court. Your browser does not support the audio element. Rezin notes that the bill was passed during a lame duck legislative...
newschannel20.com
NRA challenging Illinois assault weapons ban
FAIRFAX, Va. (KHQA) — The National Rifle Association (NRA) and other pro-Second Amendment organizations filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the Illinois assault weapons ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Jan. 10, 2023, signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and...
Effingham Radio
Gov. Pritzker Announces $113.8 Million Investment in Downstate Transit
Latest funding round boosts total to $337.8 million for Illinois transit providers. Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today announced that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers as part of the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million, supporting the Governor’s mission to create economic opportunity by improving all modes of transportation while boosting safety and efficiency.
newschannel20.com
'PEEPEE': Illinois rejects hundreds of vanity plates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — There will be no PEEPEE, SUKIT or DUCKYOU for Illinois drivers. Those are just a few of the nearly 400 requests for vanity and personalized license plates that were rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office in 2022, according to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.
wlsam.com
Assault Weapons Ban Lawsuits: Apparently, The More, The Merrier
There have been several lawsuits brought against the Assault Weapons Ban. The most frequent argument is that it is “unconstitutional,” among others. Lawmakers and Sheriffs have spoken out for and against the ban. John Howell is joined by Peter Hancock, Statehouse Reporter for Capitol News Illinois, to discuss.
Chicago Journal
Judge issues order blocking Illinois semiautomatic gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday blocking the new Illinois law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison issued the order after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore sued to block the law.[1] DeVore said he’s representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Secretary of state rejects certain vanity license plates
Secretary of state rejects certain vanity license plates. Of the more than 54,200 vanity license plate requests in 2022, 383 were denied, according to the Illinois Secretary of State’s office. Among the reasons for denying the personalized plates were the suggestions being too tawdry, lewd or offensive. Secretary Alexi...
wsiu.org
Natalie Phelps Finnie to lead IL Dept of Natural Resources
A former southern Illinois lawmaker has been appointed the new Director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Governor JB Pritzker named Natalie Phelps Finnie the Director of IDNR. Her appointment still needs State Senate confirmation. Finnie has been Deputy Director of th agency since 2021, where she oversaw the...
‘A for effort’ Illinois driver draws license plate sticker
BETHALTO, Ill. — The Bethalto Police Department posted an image Monday to its Facebook page about an illegal license plate sticker. Drawing a sticker does not comply with state vehicle regulations. “We just wanted to make sure that everyone knows a Sharpie and nail polish can’t legally replace your...
WAND TV
Navigator temporarily withdraws CO2 Pipeline Proposal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC filed a motion with the ICC to voluntarily withdraw its Application for a Certificate of Authority to construct a CO2 pipeline through 13 Illinois counties on Friday. According to the Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines, during its initial application, Navigator failed to secure...
labortribune.com
New bill in Illinois will require all employers to provide paid time off
Springfield, IL – A new bill that has passed both houses of the Illinois Legislature will require all employers to provide at least five paid days off a year to be used for any reason. Senate Bill 208 was revived in the lame-duck session in early January where it...
NO: New secretary of state adds to list of banned Illinois vanity license plate combinations
New Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has added 17 requests to the list of banned vanity license plate combinations. They join more than 7,000 other combinations of letters and numbers not allowed.
southarkansassun.com
SNAP Benefits Set to Decrease: Illinois Families Brace for Impact of Losing COVID-19 Emergency Funds
SNAP recipients will see benefits decrease in a few weeks due to ending COVID-19 emergency funds at the federal level. It will have a significant impact on families, as per CBS 2’s article published on January 20, 2023. CBS 2 spoke to people who were unaware of the change...
