Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Wednesday afternoon will see significant snowfall, followed by Thursday's rain.Sherif SaadBoston, MA
Our 7 Favorite Must-Try Burgers in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Golden State Warriors Have Reportedly Made A Final Decision On James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors could be parting ways with James Wiseman soon.
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Shooters To The Los Angeles Lakers
With the Lakers making their first move of trade season yesterday, a big swing could net them 3 players to solidify their push for contention.
Tom Heinsohn Once Said the 2 Best Basketball Plays He Ever Saw Happened in the Same Boston Celtics Game
Boston Celtics legend Tom Heinsohn once said the two greatest plays he ever saw in basketball happened in one game. The post Tom Heinsohn Once Said the 2 Best Basketball Plays He Ever Saw Happened in the Same Boston Celtics Game appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Shannon Sharpe delivers 3-minute apology to Dillon Brooks, LeBron after embarrassing court-side incident
A shocking incident went down during Saturday’s Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers game … and it involved Shannon Sharpe, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Undisputed personalty. Our Mike Sykes broke it all down the next day, with Grizzlies player Dillon Brooks jawing at Sharpe and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Excited About Anthony Davis’ Return But Wants Him To Take ‘As Much Time As He Needs’ To Get Healthy
Somewhat improbably, the Los Angeles Lakers have been able to stay competitive without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who suffered a stress injury in his right foot in December. This is due in large part to the outstanding play of LeBron James, who has shown he remains one of the best players in basketball despite being in his 20th NBA season.
Austin Rivers Shares Controversial Take on Steph Curry
Austin Rivers believes Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry gets help from the refs
Damian Lillard fires back at Patrick Beverley’s antics over Twitter
Patrick Beverley continues to be a god-tier troll. The Los Angeles Lakers guard Beverley taunted Damian Lillard multiple times during the Lakers’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. As Lillard was about to shoot a free throw in the second quarter, Beverley stepped in front of Lillard to try to get into his... The post Damian Lillard fires back at Patrick Beverley’s antics over Twitter appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers News: Two Clippers Role Players Won’t Play Tuesday In Battle Of LA
The Battle of LA will be without two Clipper role players Tuesday night.
Warriors had 49ers-related request denied by NBA
The San Francisco 49ers are playing in an enormous playoff game on Sunday, but their local NBA team won’t be around to watch how it ends. Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News reported this weekend that the Golden State Warriors, who are playing Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets at 5:30 PM PST, had requested that... The post Warriors had 49ers-related request denied by NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers News: Three Trail Blazers Trades To Upgrade LA
Would a Western Conference rival play ball in dealmaking?
Yardbarker
Kevin McHale Explains The Difference Between Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, And Magic Johnson: "Larry And Magic Could Control The Game By Taking 10 Shots."
Michael Jordan is regarded as the best player to ever play in the NBA. Jordan was gifted with a plethora of talents, and he used them wisely to become a legend throughout the course of his NBA career. But among all the amazing abilities that Michael Jordan had during the...
Yardbarker
Report: Free agent RB linked to Bears turns down Giants deal
A new report spills some important details of a contract a 2023 free agent running back turned down recently. Saquan Barkley is just one expensive player on the New York Giants offense the team will have to consider re-signing. (Quarterback Daniel Jones is up for a new contract as well.) And if the two parties can’t come to an agreement, Barkley would have a chance to go to Chicago.
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer says players have significant say in whether they can play or not
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has not played since January 11th due to a sore knee, leading many—both supporters and foes alike—to ask, "what is up with the Greek Freak?" Head coach Mike Budenholzer has been strumming the same tune about the exact nature of the injury, and...
Yardbarker
Cavs Trade Talk: Will They Make a Move?
It’s less than a month until the trade deadline, which is generally when Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman is at his best. If there’s anyone who is fearless when it comes to making trades, it’s Altman. We saw that over the summer when Altman sneaked in and landed Donovan Mitchell from the Jazz for the likes of Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and multiple picks.
Yardbarker
Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs said to him after playoff loss
Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him how the Bills had lost, and how the outcome was the same every year.
Yardbarker
Bucks' Grayson Allen drawing trade interest from this team
Grayson Allen’s name is a radioactive one to many NBA fans, but he may have a trade suitor from elsewhere in the Eastern Conference. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Monday that the New York Knicks have trade interest in the controversial Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen. The 27-year-old Allen, who...
