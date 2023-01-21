ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Chamber Opposes Gov. Inslee’s Transportation Plan

The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is coming out against the Governor Jay Inslee's transportation budget for the next two years. Inslee's plan proposes to delay several major highway projects across the state, including improvements in the North Wenatchee Area to SR 28 and SR 285. Rosa Pulido with the...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified

ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
ELLENSBURG, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Central Washington University student found dead in dorm room

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Students at Central Washington University got an email from President James Wohlpart about a fellow student dying on campus. According to the email, the student was found in their dorm room and seemed to have died of natural causes. We reached out to the Kittitas County...
ELLENSBURG, WA
ifiberone.com

CWU student found dead in dorm room

ELLENSBURG - The investigation continues into the death of a Central Washington University student who was found dead in their dorm room over weekend. The school reported that the individual was discovered deceased on Saturday night. Initially, school administrators reported that the student had died of natural causes. However, intel...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

What You Need To Know Before You Move To The Wenatchee Area

There are many things that might attract people to move to Wenatchee, Wa. or North Central region of Washington State. Since Wenatchee and it's neighbor East Wenatchee are twin-cities of sorts, I'll focus on them both. What Did You Say?. First off, you will quickly learn how to pronounce "Wenatchee"...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Police: Suspect in Yakima triple-killing shot, killed self

SEATTLE (AP) — A 21-year-old man wanted in the random killing of three people at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington, early Tuesday shot and killed himself as officers approached him behind some warehouses several hours later, authorities said. Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said at a news conference...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Driver accused of fleeing from state trooper at more than 125 mph near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A driver is accused of fleeing from a Washington state trooper at more than 125 mph Monday morning near Moses Lake. A state trooper heading east on Interstate 90 observed a BMW station wagon traveling at a high rate of speed. The car was clocked, after the driver had started to slow down, at 95 mph, according to the state patrol.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Semi Truck Fire on South Wenatchee Avenue Sends Plume of Black Smoke

Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded to a semi truck fire on South Wenatchee Avenue Saturday. At 10:55 a.m., witnesses reported seeing a large black plume of smoke coming from the 1500 block of S Wenatchee Ave. Wenatchee Valley spokesperson Kay McKellar says Chelan County Fire Marshal Stephen Rinaldi is currently investigating...
WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Jalisco Cartel Continues Trying To Establish in Yakima

As pressure grows on the Biden administration to rein in drug cartels Yakima authorities are seeing signs of major drug activity every day. Yakima Police say members of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel are busy establishing themselves in the valley as authorities are doing everything they can to disrupt their activity. In fact in September of last year local authorities siezed what they describe as a large weapons cache from the cartel.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

SWAT standoff in Yakima closes several roads,

YAKIMA, Wash.- A SWAT standoff underway on Birchfield Rd following a shooting on Nob Hill Rd is causing several road closures according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. East Valley School District #90 is keeping students indoors, but schools are not currently under lockdown. Road Closures:. All of University...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Bail set at $150,000 for suspect in Monday's shooting near Soap Lake

SOAP LAKE — A man is facing first-degree assault and drive-by shooting charges after deputies say he shot at another driver Monday afternoon near Soap Lake. Bail was set at $150,000 during Kolton Dana’s first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. An arraignment hearing was set for Feb. 7. Grant...
SOAP LAKE, WA

