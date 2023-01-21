Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Chamber Opposes Gov. Inslee’s Transportation Plan
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is coming out against the Governor Jay Inslee's transportation budget for the next two years. Inslee's plan proposes to delay several major highway projects across the state, including improvements in the North Wenatchee Area to SR 28 and SR 285. Rosa Pulido with the...
ifiberone.com
Data shows deadlier flu year in Grant County with multiple new deaths reported
MOSES LAKE - New data implies that the flu is deadlier in 2022-2023 compared to recent years past. On Monday, the Grant County Health District confirmed three new flu deaths and one death that was likely flu related. The confirmed deaths occurred in a female in her 80s, a female in her 60s, and a male in his 60s.
ifiberone.com
CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified
ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
FOX 11 and 41
Central Washington University student found dead in dorm room
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Students at Central Washington University got an email from President James Wohlpart about a fellow student dying on campus. According to the email, the student was found in their dorm room and seemed to have died of natural causes. We reached out to the Kittitas County...
ifiberone.com
CWU student found dead in dorm room
ELLENSBURG - The investigation continues into the death of a Central Washington University student who was found dead in their dorm room over weekend. The school reported that the individual was discovered deceased on Saturday night. Initially, school administrators reported that the student had died of natural causes. However, intel...
kpq.com
What You Need To Know Before You Move To The Wenatchee Area
There are many things that might attract people to move to Wenatchee, Wa. or North Central region of Washington State. Since Wenatchee and it's neighbor East Wenatchee are twin-cities of sorts, I'll focus on them both. What Did You Say?. First off, you will quickly learn how to pronounce "Wenatchee"...
ifiberone.com
Police: Suspect in Yakima triple-killing shot, killed self
SEATTLE (AP) — A 21-year-old man wanted in the random killing of three people at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington, early Tuesday shot and killed himself as officers approached him behind some warehouses several hours later, authorities said. Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said at a news conference...
Tri-Cities travelers had highest rate of guns found in carry-ons in WA
Forgetting to check a firearm could lead to steep fines.
Here's The Oldest Bar In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
ifiberone.com
Driver accused of fleeing from state trooper at more than 125 mph near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A driver is accused of fleeing from a Washington state trooper at more than 125 mph Monday morning near Moses Lake. A state trooper heading east on Interstate 90 observed a BMW station wagon traveling at a high rate of speed. The car was clocked, after the driver had started to slow down, at 95 mph, according to the state patrol.
kpq.com
Superintendent Says Wenatchee Schools Will Need To Cut Its Budget By $8-9 Million
The Wenatchee School District is looking to reduce its budget by $8 million to $9 million to offset a shortfall in funding. Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle gave a presentation at a school board workshop session Monday pegging the shortfall, after outlining a plan last month to come up with different ways to deal with funding issues.
kpq.com
Semi Truck Fire on South Wenatchee Avenue Sends Plume of Black Smoke
Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded to a semi truck fire on South Wenatchee Avenue Saturday. At 10:55 a.m., witnesses reported seeing a large black plume of smoke coming from the 1500 block of S Wenatchee Ave. Wenatchee Valley spokesperson Kay McKellar says Chelan County Fire Marshal Stephen Rinaldi is currently investigating...
Jalisco Cartel Continues Trying To Establish in Yakima
As pressure grows on the Biden administration to rein in drug cartels Yakima authorities are seeing signs of major drug activity every day. Yakima Police say members of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel are busy establishing themselves in the valley as authorities are doing everything they can to disrupt their activity. In fact in September of last year local authorities siezed what they describe as a large weapons cache from the cartel.
ifiberone.com
Quincy Police Chief Kieth Siebert to end 29-year law enforcement career next month
QUINCY - US Army veteran, longtime Grant County Sheriff’s deputy and current Quincy Police Chief Kieth Siebert will leave his post as the city’s top cop next month. Siebert plans to retire from law enforcement on Feb. 15. Siebert is leaving behind a 29-year career in law enforcement...
FOX 28 Spokane
Law Enforcement Warning issued for Douglass County due to homicide suspect in the area
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. – The Civil Authorities have issued a Law Enforcement Warning for Douglass County starting at 6:35 due to a homicide suspect in the area. Right now, law enforcement is in the area in area attempting to locate the suspect. The Law Enforcement Warning is set to...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update January 23: Deadly crash near Wapato, woman falls from car and is shot in Wenatchee and partly sunny skies and temps in the upper 30's today
A driver is dead after being ejected from their car in a crash near Wapato. Police are investigating after a woman fell out of a car and was then shot in Wenatchee and temperatures should be in the upper 30's to low 40's with partly sunny skies today.
FOX 11 and 41
SWAT standoff in Yakima closes several roads,
YAKIMA, Wash.- A SWAT standoff underway on Birchfield Rd following a shooting on Nob Hill Rd is causing several road closures according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. East Valley School District #90 is keeping students indoors, but schools are not currently under lockdown. Road Closures:. All of University...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $150,000 for suspect in Monday's shooting near Soap Lake
SOAP LAKE — A man is facing first-degree assault and drive-by shooting charges after deputies say he shot at another driver Monday afternoon near Soap Lake. Bail was set at $150,000 during Kolton Dana’s first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. An arraignment hearing was set for Feb. 7. Grant...
ifiberone.com
Man with ties to Moses Lake found guilty in string of armed robberies and assault in Okanogan County
OMAK - After he was found guilty of several serious crimes by a jury this week, a man with ties to Moses Lake faces a lengthy prison sentence, according to Okanogan County's prosecuting attorney. 34-year-old Stephen Vasquez of Omak was found guilty of four counts of robbery in the first...
