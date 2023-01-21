Denver is on a record-breaking streak, and it’s not a good thing. In 2017, Denver leaders made a commitment to eliminating traffic fatalities and serious bodily injuries, an initiative known as Vision Zero, by 2030. Each year since, with the exception of 2020, Denver has been trending in the opposite direction. In 2022 alone, 82 people were killed on our streets in predictable, preventable traffic crashes, while 460 have been killed since Denver leaders made their Vision Zero commitment. That doesn’t indicate much of a commitment to me.

