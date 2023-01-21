Read full article on original website
Cher
3d ago
Well I guess you shouldn't have come to a diff county with no money, nowhere to stay, no job lined up and can't even speak the language! Our citizens in need don't get a quarter of what you freeloaders get from the gov. taxpayers don't want to support you people! go back to where you came from or live on the cold hard streets!
5
Joe Caputa
4d ago
So when the 14 days is up are they just going to kick them out into the streets? I hope they supply tents since they’ll be living on the sidewalks.
4
Plumb Joy
3d ago
Treated 100% better than Americans without a home, democrats should take them in if they are not sent back as they should be. democrats voted for this, it's who they are.
2
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple Dead
Man sentenced to 25 years for assaulting woman on Aurora trail
Father-daughter dances in Castle Rock and Highlands Ranch
Voters to decide future of Park Hill Golf Course
Parking worries expressed about Castle Rock project
Denver considering extending length of donation site for recent migrants from the southern border
DENVER — Although the Department of Homeland Security says daily migrant encounters at the border are dropping, the migrants who have arrived in Denver since December still need access to basic necessities. The donation site in the Little Saigon Business District on Federal Boulevard is busy on Tuesdays with...
Only 10% of Denver rental units have met license requirements
DENVER — Denver's new rental unit licensing program is off to a slow start -- and that might be a generous characterization. As of Jan. 1, all landlords with multiple units at the same location (think apartment buildings) must pass an inspection and apply for a city license to comply with a new city-wide program. Starting in 2024, landlords with single-unit properties must be licensed as well.
'Northwest rail': What is the proposed RTD train line to Longmont?
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Plans to expand commuter rail service from Denver's Union Station to Longmont are up for public discussion. The FasTracks plan calls for an expansion of commuter rail between Denver, Arvada, Westminster, Broomfield, Louisville, Boulder and Longmont. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will hold two public in-person...
Colorado experts raise questions about DIA human trafficking claim
DENVER — A passenger's claim that a human trafficking ring tried to abduct her at Denver International Airport (DIA) doesn't square with how anti-trafficking advocates say the crime occurs. Several human trafficking experts in Colorado say the sensationalized depiction of people grabbed from public places by strangers...
lamarledger.com
The plot chickens: Eggs are so pricey, Coloradans are bypassing the dairy aisle and buying backyard birds
FORT COLLINS — Red-velvet ropes and a bouncer held back the line of Coloradans eager to enter "The Hen House" and get their hands on some chicks Friday morning. It was a peep show of a different variety at Northern Colorado Feeders Supply. The family-owned feed store...
Early season pricing ends Wednesday for Denver Colfax Marathon
DENVER — Colorado's largest running event is four months away and Wednesday is the final day to register with early season pricing. The Denver Colfax Marathon presented by Cigna returns Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, 2023. The weekend's events include a marathon, half marathon, 10 miler, 5K and the nation's largest marathon relay.
coloradonewsline.com
Cobalt spent almost $500K for abortion, support costs in Colorado following Dobbs decision in 2022
The Cobalt Abortion Fund spent nearly half a million dollars on abortion procedures and support services for patients following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, a figure that is more than double its entire spending in previous years and represents an exponential increase in the requests for help the organization is receiving from pregnant people seeking abortion care.
University of Denver Clarion
Homelessness in Denver is on the rise – here's what Jamie Cope and Movement 5280 is doing about it
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, homelessness in Denver has skyrocketed. Movement 5280 is a local organization in Denver that provides resources to individuals recovering from homelessness, addiction, abuse and more. More than just a shelter, 5280 aims to help people graduate out of their program and get back on their feet.
Electric vehicle ownership plugged by city, state, federal governments
(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver has partnered with Hertz to bring more electric cars to the city. It's the latest plug for plug-in vehicles in the Mile-High City.
Woman leads grassroots effort to help migrants arriving to Denver
DENVER — The Colorado community continues to help migrants, many of whom are seeking asylum, who are newly arriving in Denver. While some plan to move on to other cities, many hope to stay in Denver and are utilizing community resources such as donations as they settle. Haydee Rodriguez...
Westword
Commentary: Denver's Transportation System Is a Public-Health Crisis
Denver is on a record-breaking streak, and it's not a good thing. In 2017, Denver leaders made a commitment to eliminating traffic fatalities and serious bodily injuries, an initiative known as Vision Zero, by 2030. Each year since, with the exception of 2020, Denver has been trending in the opposite direction. In 2022 alone, 82 people were killed on our streets in predictable, preventable traffic crashes, while 460 have been killed since Denver leaders made their Vision Zero commitment. That doesn't indicate much of a commitment to me.
coloradosun.com
Two Colorado health care giants are forming one big insurance network. But will consumers actually benefit?
By some measures, the Denver metro area has one of the most competitive hospital markets in the country. Large health systems duke it out every year for supremacy in the multibillion-dollar marketplace. But now, two of those heavyweight health systems — locally based UCHealth and Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare — have...
What are the rules of hunting mountain lions in Colorado?
Former Denver Broncos player Derek Wolfe recently killed a large mountain lion. When it comes to hunting mountain lions in Colorado, there are many rules.
9News
Anonymous mailers call out Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca
The flyers accuse CdeBaca of opposing affordable housing. She's suspicious of the mailers' timing, just ahead of a vote on the Park Hill Golf Course development.
Adams County Health Department lays out plans for health equity
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Sitting near a podium where just hours before a grand opening ceremony for the Adams County Health Department was held, Monica Buhlig reflected on her background, which stretches from philanthropy to public health. "And each place I learned more and more about the impacts that...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Most Expensive College
Going to college is a big decision. Not only does having a diploma open more doors for you in the job market, but it's also really expensive. Tuition keeps going up every academic year, and that's not including the cost of textbooks, meal plans, room and board, extracurricular activities, and other expenses to worry about.
This could be Denver's first January in 13 years with no 60-degree days
DENVER — The Colorado Front Range is famous for 60-degree sunshine in between winter storms, and the data backs that reputation up. Denver averages 13 60-degree days every winter, which in meteorological records goes from Dec.1 through the end of February. That means there's a 60-degree day about once every week.
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
Who are the frontrunners in Denver mayor's money race?
Roughly a dozen candidates have begun to separate themselves from the crowded pack in the race for Denver mayor — at least based on money raised. While not the sole measure of a serious candidacy, robust fundraising points to a person's viability as a candidate since it shows concrete support — in this case, money — for the individual's political ambitions.
Do you recognize this Boulder pot thief suspect?
A man recently allegedly stole several marijuana plants from a facility and police are looking for him after recovering some of the products.
