Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile County Commission seeks input for housing grant priorities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County needs to hear from residents, organizations that serve the homeless and others. What are our most pressing local needs related to affordable housing, rental assistance, homelessness prevention and shelters?. The comment period is now through Feb. 14, 2023 via the online survey available through...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Annexation in Semmes versus Mobile

SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — Last week, the mayor of Semmes voiced his concerns about the city of Mobile's proposed annexation plans. Brandon Van Hook said it would disrupt the progress the city has made in growing Semmes, noting that the process of annexing in Semmes is much different compared to Mobile.
SEMMES, AL
AL.com

Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?

People in Baldwin County, one of the fastest growing counties in the state, continue to deal with the effects of development. Large-scale subdivisions, in particular, worry residents who are concerned about how the arrival of so many new people will affect infrastructure. In Fairhope, all new subdivisions and multi-occupancy projects outside of city limits but within its planning jurisdiction were temporarily halted last year over such concerns.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes Mayor pushing back against Mobile’s plans of annexation

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The mayor of Semmes is pushing back against a plan that would annex parts of his city into Mobile. Four plans revealed this week by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, show the different options for bringing new residents into the city. Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook says...
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

City of Mobile accepting applications for Citizens Academy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Applications for the third cohort of C251: Citizens Academy are now open, which officers “Mobilians a chance to learn more about how their city government and its various departments function directly from our teams leaders,” according to a release from the City. It is a six-week program and applications will be […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Deadly police pursuits stir talks among Mobile leaders

For the second time in a little more than a month, a police pursuit led to a tragic conclusion. The most recent occurred on January 15 and ended after a vehicle slammed into a house in the 600 block of Stanton Road. Killed was the 34-year-old driver. Two passengers – ages 13 and 45 -- were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

VA’s Compassionate Contact Corps

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Research shows that loneliness and isolation can have negative effects on our mental and physical health. Our nation’s Veterans are not immune. To combat this issue, VA has developed the award winning Compassionate Contact Corps, a program pairing volunteers with lonely and socially isolated Vets. We are joined by Prince Taylor, Deputy Director of VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement, to discuss the program and how you can get involved and help support our nation’s heroes.
MOBILE, AL
alreporter.com

ADOC names new warden at Fountain Correctional Facility

Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama. The Alabama Department of Corrections has named Michael Wood as the interim facility head of Fountain Correctional Facility, according to a statement from a department spokesperson. In a statement provided to APR on Monday, a department spokesperson confirmed that Woods, formally Warden I at...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Traffic light project moving forward at busy intersection

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Cheri Cribbet says an intersection near her home is dangerous and she’s begging the City of Loxley for help. “We saw a significant accident last Friday where a vehicle rolled and a semi truck jackknifed. Luckily, the person walked away,” said Cribbet. Bedrock Blvd. at Highway 31 is the entrance […]
LOXLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced. Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved,...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Students at Mary G. Montgomery High School sick after eating laced candy

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Semmes Police Department said they are investigating after multiple students at Mary G. Montgomery High School got sick from eating laced candy. According to Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend, one student that attends MGM was transported to the hospital but is expected to be ok. Virginia Guy with […]
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Project Homeless Connect event set for Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Project Homeless Connect will host a free event offering free resources and services to those experiencing homelessness. The service event will take place Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Grounds on Cody Road in Mobile. Services including healthcare, legal assistance, housing...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores seeking right of way for Canal Road reroute

Pedestrian bridge over waterway will necessitate a reroute of Canal Road through neighborhood. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – On Jan. 24, the Gulf Shores Planning Commission will hear a request from the city’s planning department to subdivide land near the city’s school campus to plot a road right of way for the reroute of East Canal Road.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne Animal Shelter closed this week due to staffing

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Animal Shelter will be closed this week due to staffing, according to a press release from the shelter. The shelter said they will still have a staff member at the shelter to take care of the animals, but they will be away from the office for most of the usual business hours.
DAPHNE, AL

