Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Related
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings December 26 through Jan 1
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Sonnie Anzaldua, Fallon Tribal PD; New River Justice Court. Yanira Lopez-Cortez, Churchill SO;...
mynews4.com
2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
2news.com
CCSO Investigating Shooting among Juveniles: Avoid Carmine Street, Airport Road
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is advising you to avoid the area of Carmine Street and Airport Road while an investigation occurs due to a shooting Tuesday night. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us that the sheriff's office is working multiple scenes. Sheriff Furlong said around 7:15 p.m., a...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino
STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
2news.com
Sparks Police Arrest Man After Fatal Hit-&-Run Crash Involving Pedestrian on Prater Way
Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-&-run crash on East Prater Way near Probasco in Sparks last Tuesday. Police say they found the suspect, Vincent Hoff in Reno who was then booked into the Washoe County Jail on a charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Death.
2news.com
Smoke Shop Robbery Investigation
Sparks Police need help looking for a suspect. Police say the man got away with an unknown amount of cash.
2news.com
Reno Police release body camera footage of shooting that injured sergeant in west Reno
The Reno Police Department has released body camera footage of the shooting that injured a Reno Police Sergeant earlier this year in west Reno. You can watch the full video released by Reno Police here: Critical Incident Summary Sky Valley Officer Involved Shooting - YouTube. (WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised)
sparkstrib.com
Reno’s first female chief says police can help the homeless
Reno is welcoming its first female police chief to the force — a longtime member of the Stockton Police Department who said she sees a role for law enforcement in addressing homelessness and wants to support crime victims regardless of their housing situation. Kathryn Nance, who served as deputy...
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in Sparks robbery
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
2news.com
Police Seek Man in Armed Robbery at Smoke Shop in Sparks
Sparks Police need your help finding a man they say robbed a smoke shop on G Street early Sunday evening. Police say the suspect, who had a gun, demanded money from the cashier at the Yum Yum Vapor & Head Shop just after 6:15 p.m. Police say the man got...
2news.com
Nevada Commission On Ethics Opens Investigation on Reno Fire Chief David Cochran
The Nevada Commission on Ethics has opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran. According to the Commission, it's related to Cochran's conduct as a public officer. Specific concerns surround the misuse of government resources. This may include using government time, property and more to benefit a personal interest.
2news.com
Woman Charged With Open Murder After Fight In Sparks, Looking For Witness
Investigators say the suspect got into a fight at a bus stop and ended up sitting on the victim’s chest and neck. A woman is facing a murder charge in connection with a bus stop fight in Sparks on New Year's Day.
KOLO TV Reno
Multi-agency search ends in arrest
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Michael Segna was arrested late Thursday night by detectives with the Regional Crime Suppression Unit, or RCSU. The incident started earlier in the day, when Reno Police stopped a car that was reportedly stolen. Responders say an infant was in the car with Segna at the time. Segna allegedly drove away, hitting an officer in the process. That officer was not seriously hurt. Later, Carson City deputies tried to stop the same car. Segna eluded deputies, who then informed the RCSU he may be going to Sparks.
2news.com
Washoe County Sheriff's Office holds promotion ceremony for five team members
Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam and Executive Staff held a promotion ceremony to honor five members of their WCSO family. Sheriff Balaam acknowledged the accomplishments of each of these individuals and proudly promoted them to their new roles in the presence of family, friends, and colleagues. Sheriff Balaam shared, “I...
2news.com
Code yellow lifted at Hug High School after school police investigate possible threat
Hug High School was placed under a precautionary code yellow-secured campus Tuesday morning as school police investigated a possible threat made against the school. The code yellow was issued at 11:30 a.m. and was lifted just 10 minutes later. The Washoe County School District says the school is safe and...
mynews4.com
Reno fire chief facing possible ethics violation after appearing in campaign commercial
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno fire chief Dave Cochran is facing a possible violation with the Nevada Ethics Commission after appearing in a political commercial while wearing a uniform last summer, according to documents recently obtained by News 4-Fox 11. This was a story first...
KOLO TV Reno
Who paid to put a tracker in the mayor’s car? We may find out.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ever since Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve revealed someone had been tracking her every movement in the lead-up to the November election, the question has been: who ordered and paid for the surveillance?. We may soon find out. It was a creepy epilog to the recent campaign season...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO reports police dog Akim has died
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday announced that retired police dog Akim died Friday. Born in 2010, Akim worked with Chief Deputy Corey Solferino with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force until 2015. Akim was able to enjoy many years of retirement with...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo focuses on budget, education and election integrity in first State of the State Address
Joe Lombardo gave his first State of the State address as Nevada Governor in Carson City Monday night. In his speech, Governor Lombardo focused on key issues that he hopes he can accomplish while in office which includes lowering the tax burden on Nevada families and businesses. "As I said...
2news.com
Nevada Unemployment Rate Increases in December
Nevada's unemployment rate in December increased to 5.2%, according to the latest state numbers. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Tuesday announced that the unemployment rate went up by 0.3% from November 2022. DETR says that the unemployment rates were 5.4% in the Las Vegas area, 3.4% in...
Comments / 1