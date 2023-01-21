Read full article on original website
USU men’s basketball: Aggies made just enough plays on Saturday
In a one-point game, many plays can be scrutinized by both teams. One more rebound, one less turnover, one more made field goal or one less foul to name just a few. Several Mountain West Conference men’s basketball games were decided by a single point Saturday, including the San Jose State at Utah State contest.
Girls basketball drops first three region games
The Bear River girls basketball team got off to a difficult start in Region 11 play, dropping its first three games, including one in which the girls lost by a single point. Region play started on Friday, Jan. 13 against Sky View. The Bears took a 1-point lead into halftime, but a strong third quarter propelled the Bobcats to a 57-48 win in Garland.
USU Athletics announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
LOGAN, Utah — In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which unlocked access to educational and athletic opportunities for women, Utah State Athletics announced Wednesday its 2023 Hall of Fame Class that consists of seven former female student-athletes and administrators that paved the way for future Aggies.
Preston girls to host Burley on Senior Night
The Preston girls basketball team lost both road games last week and travelled to Sugar-Salem on Jan. 24 (score unavailable at press time). Preston will host Burley on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. for their final game of the regular season and Senior Night. The Preston seniors and their parents will be honored before the game. JV and freshmen will play at 6 p.m.
Prep boys hoops: Hawks pull away from Stangs in 4th quarter
HYRUM — A once relatively comfortable lead was down to four points heading into the fourth quarter, but the Riverhawks didn't panic. Instead, four different Ridgeline players contributed in the scoring column during a 12-2 run to start the final quarter and the visitors never looked back en route to a 65-53 victory over Mountain Crest in a well-attended Region 11 boys basketball game on Tuesday night at the ICON Activity Complex.
Prep boys wrestling: Trio of local boys teams fare well at Tiger Brawl
For the second time in as many years, a trio of Cache Valley high school boys wrestling programs were among the top performers at the Tiger Brawl, an annual bracketed tournament that is contested in Aberdeen, Idaho. Sky View, Preston and West Side all finished among the top six teams...
Jenell (Gamble) Rawlings
Jenell (Gamble) Rawlings September 24, 1948 - January 22, 2023 Jenell Rawlings, 74, passed away January 22, 2023, at the Beehive House in Syracuse, Utah. She was born Sept 24, 1948, in Preston, Idaho to loving parents Blaine and Marcella Gamble. She was raised in the amazing farming and agricultural community of Preston, ID and is survived by three sons Troy (Lisa) Rawlings; Chad (Amber) Rawlings, and Kitt (Susan) Rawlings, her brothers Douglas Gamble of Preston, Idaho and Keving Gamble of Preston, Idaho. 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grand child. She was preceded in death by her husband Steve Rawlings just 16 months ago, as well as her brother Bruce Gamble.
Smock, Shonnie
Shonnie Smock passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 19, 2023. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 27, 1937, to Bridwell Shonnie Smock and Georgia Mikkelsen. He grew up in Fountain Green, Utah, and Redding, California. He joined the Navy after high school graduation, serving from 1955 to 1959. He spent his entire career as a union sheet metal worker. Shonnie had six daughters and four sons, 26 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. He had many hobbies and interests over the years including spending time outdoors, spending time with family, cooking, and visiting the ocean. He was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is survived by his children Christine Williams, Alex Atkin, Linda Schaeffer, Shonna Sullivan, Kenneth Smock (Kristi), Matthew Smock (Rachel), and Aaron Smock (Miranda), as well as siblings John (Betty) Mikkelsen, Glenn (Leola) Mikkelsen, and Ruth Mikkelsen. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Andrew Mikkelsen, sister Mary "LaRue" Mikkelsen Petty, son Raymond Smock, daughters Kathy Marie Priddis and Vicky Smock, grandson Nicholas Smock, and wife Linda Smock. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 25, at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City, with a viewing from 9:00 - 10:30 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Dedication of the grave will be at 3:00 PM at Richmond City Cemetery, 90 S 100 W, Richmond, Utah.
Bear Lake Rifleman to hold dinner
The Bear Lake Rifleman club will host a dinner, meet and greet, elections, and swap table on Friday, Jan. 27 at the county fire station in Montpelier. The event begins at 6 p.m. Dinner costs $15, but please call as the RSVP date has already passed: Tyler Smith (208) 851-0861;...
Edna Sue Wagner
Edna Sue Wagner October 15, 1953 - January 20, 2023 Edna Sue Wagner 69, of Preston, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. At her request, no services will be conducted. A complete obituary will be posted on the funeral home website, as soon as it is available.
Obray, Eloise Kay (Leishman)
Obray Eloise Kay Leishman Obray 84 Logan passed away January 22, 2023. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at 12 pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary with a viewing prior from 10-11:30 am. A complete obituary can be viewed online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Hoggan, L. Brent
Hoggan L. Brent Hoggan 89 North Logan passed away January 21, 2023. A funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at the North Logan Stake Center at 12 pm with a viewing prior from 10-11:30 am. An evening viewing will also be held Friday from 6-8 pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary will run in Thursday's paper and online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Peanut gallery fills up for Montpelier city council
Attendance shot through the roof for the city council meeting in Montpelier on Jan. 18. Most seem to have been there at the prompting of church leaders who supported the proposed height exemption for the incoming temple. That early item of business was passed quickly and without fanfare, upon the...
Corinne Comments: City decides against rezone; decrying church vandalism
Wow. Still reeling from holiday happenings. And the weather. And the early night darkness. And the three months ahead that show no relief. Winter is not my favorite season!. Hope you did not see the vandalism at the old Methodist Church. There is never an excuse for such behavior. Progress continues at the restoration of the building. At the recent meeting of the Corinne City council, members agreed that two unisex restrooms would be a needed addition to the building, even though there were no such facilities in the original building. The restrooms will be housed in the small shed at the back of the church. This addition will not be counted as part of the historical restoration project.
The Citizen Asks: What would you like to see happen in our community in 2023?
Derek Bailey, Preston, boys and girls Assistant Coach at Preston Junior High: “I would like to see our local school sports teams have a great year. Last year we had a lot of success, and I believe we’re poised to be even better. I’m also hopeful for the school’s and community’s drama programs. There’s a lot of young talent in Preston and I think we’ll see some good productions this year and also in years to come.”
