Shonnie Smock passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 19, 2023. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 27, 1937, to Bridwell Shonnie Smock and Georgia Mikkelsen. He grew up in Fountain Green, Utah, and Redding, California. He joined the Navy after high school graduation, serving from 1955 to 1959. He spent his entire career as a union sheet metal worker. Shonnie had six daughters and four sons, 26 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. He had many hobbies and interests over the years including spending time outdoors, spending time with family, cooking, and visiting the ocean. He was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is survived by his children Christine Williams, Alex Atkin, Linda Schaeffer, Shonna Sullivan, Kenneth Smock (Kristi), Matthew Smock (Rachel), and Aaron Smock (Miranda), as well as siblings John (Betty) Mikkelsen, Glenn (Leola) Mikkelsen, and Ruth Mikkelsen. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Andrew Mikkelsen, sister Mary "LaRue" Mikkelsen Petty, son Raymond Smock, daughters Kathy Marie Priddis and Vicky Smock, grandson Nicholas Smock, and wife Linda Smock. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 25, at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City, with a viewing from 9:00 - 10:30 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Dedication of the grave will be at 3:00 PM at Richmond City Cemetery, 90 S 100 W, Richmond, Utah.

