KIMT
Rochester man to stand trial for summer assaults
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of assaulting a police officer is pleading not guilty. Mahamed Adan Abikar, 30 of Rochester, is now scheduled to stand trial on April 17 for fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree assault. Court documents state that Rochester police were called to the Salvation Army on July...
Authorities Release Video Stills from Stewartville UTV Theft
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released video stills that captured the theft of a UTV from a Stewartville dealership over the weekend. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies were dispatched to the business in the 500 block of North Main St. in Stewartville around...
KAAL-TV
Three charged after Austin meth sting; one remains in custody
(ABC 6 News) – Two Austin apartment residents and their guest were arrested in late December on charges of storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of children after police served a search warrant to the 31st Street SW apartment. Raul Javier Gomez Jr., and Israelia Lee Robinson, the apartment...
KIMT
Man who ran over and killed a woman in Rochester in 2018 is finally sentenced
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has been sentenced to 45 days in jail after being found guilty of being on drugs when he ran over a woman in an alley. Dewain Fredrick Siewert, 44 of Rochester, was arrested in March 2019 and charged with criminal vehicular homicide and DWI. The Rochester Police Department says Siewert was driving a truck on September 17, 2018, when he ran over a woman in an alley off of 12th Street NW. Police say they arrived to find Siewert giving the victim chest compressions.
KIMT
No persons of interest in mobile home shooting
ROCHESTER, Minn. - No one is hurt after shots are fired at a Rochester mobile home. On Wednesday just before 11:30 p.m., a woman living in a mobile home park in the 2300 block of Park Ln SE called police, saying a suspicious person with their face covered was circling her home. While on the phone with a dispatcher, the person shot at her home multiple times.
Rochester Home Struck by Multiple Bullets, Suspect At Large
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left several bullet holes in a southeast Rochester residence over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said dispatch received a call from an 18-year-old woman reporting a suspicious person walking around her home with their face...
KAAL-TV
Motive in mobile home shooting a mystery
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police have few leads after a mobile home was shot Friday evening. Officers responded to Parkside Mobile Estates, 2312 Park Lane SE, at about 11:22 p.m. Jan. 20, according to Casey Moilanen, after an 18-year-old female mobile home resident called dispatch about a suspicious person with their face covered circling her residence.
Rochester Man Accused of Disrupting Medical Call With Airsoft Rifle
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested a man suspected of being under the influence of meth for disrupting a medical call that involved a child in southeast Rochester early Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Rochester Fire Fighters and a Mayo Clinic Ambulance crew responded to a medical...
KIMT
UTV stolen from power equipment business
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects after a utility vehicle theft is caught on camera at Podein's Power Equipment. The sheriff's office received a call for a motor vehicle theft around 10:30 Sunday night. Surveillance cameras show the theft happened between 6:00 and 6:45 p.m. A black truck entered the lot. The suspects approach a red 4-door 2023 Polaris Razor XP4 1000 UTV, drive it to the back of the building, and load it onto a trailer attached to a light colored SUV. At least two people are believed to be involved in the theft.
kchanews.com
New Charges Added Against Former Charles City Resident Charged with Murder
Additional charges have been filed against a former Charles City resident accused of killing a New Hampton man. 26-year-old Sayvonne Jordan of Elma faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza, who was last seen leaving New Hampton to visit a friend in Elma on October 20th. According to the criminal complaint, Jordan allegedly killed Esparza the same day at a residence in Elma.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Friday at 11:09 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig possession. 11:24 a.m. 42-Year old Jason Hall arrested on Mower County warrant and local charges. 9:09 p.m. 46-Year old Adam Enhollow arrested on local warrants, with new charges. 11p.m. 44-Year old Arnoldo Barrientos Jr. cited for...
KIMT
Man believed to be connected to numerous catalytic converter thefts found guilty by jury
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man believed connected to numerous catalytic converter thefts by law enforcement, with many open cases against him, has been found guilty of an Oct. 2021 catalytic converter theft. On Thursday, a jury found Shawn Eric Clement guilty of one count of felony theft. He'll be...
Crash at Intersection Outside of Stewartville Hospitalizes Teen
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two vehicle crash at a rural Olmsted County intersection sent a Stewartville teenager to the hospital Monday. The State Patrol responded to the two-vehicle wreck shortly after 6:45 p.m. The crash occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and County Rd. 20, which is about two miles east of Stewartville.
KIMT
Collision east of Stewartville sends one to the hospital
HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One driver is hurt after a collision east of Stewartville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Wade Alan Baker, 47 of Wykoff, was driving east on Highway 30 and Owen Donald Nelson, 17 of Stewartville, was southbound on County Road 20. The State Patrol says they collided in the intersection around 6:46 pm Monday after one driver failed to stop for the stop sign.
KIMT
4 pets die in Albert Lea house fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Multiple pets died during a house fire Monday night in Albert Lea. The fire happened at 6 p.m. at 203 Giles Place and the occupants of the home were able to escape. Two dogs and two cats died as a result of the fire, which caused $50,000 in damage.
KIMT
Dodge County shows off renovated highway department facility
DODGE CENTER, Minn. - On Tuesday afternoon, an open house was held at the newly renovated highway department facility for Dodge County. Dodge County engineer Guy Kohlnhofer said the building was built in 1980 and needed to be modernized. The facility has improved heating and cooling systems, along with security...
WEAU-TV 13
Alma woman charged in connection to fatal crash
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma, Wis. woman is facing a charge in connection to a fatal crash. A criminal complaint shows 55-year-old Jacqueline Britt of Alma, Wis. is facing a charge of homicide by vehicle -use of controlled substance. According to the criminal complaint, on May 31, 2022...
myaustinminnesota.com
Stewartville teen injured in two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Olmsted County Monday night
A Stewartville teen was injured in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and Olmsted County Road 20 SE Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2011 Ford F350 being driven by 47-year old Wade Alan Baker of Wykoff was eastbound on Highway 30 at approximately 6:48 p.m. Monday evening, while a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 17-year old Owen Donald Nelson of Stewartville was southbound on County Road 20. The State Patrol indicated that one vehicle failed to stop for the stop sign and collided with the other vehicle at the intersection of the two roads.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony manslaughter charge in Mower County District Court
A third suspect involved in the beating death of an Austin man at his residence in October of 2021 has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court. 19-year old Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva of Austin was sentenced Thursday to 51 months, or three years and five months in prison, with credit for 449 days already served after pleading guilty in December of 2022 to a felony charge of 2nd degree manslaughter, culpable negligence, creating unreasonable risk in the death of 75-year old William Hall, who was found dead in his Austin residence on October 13th, 2021, when people delivering meals discovered his body. Court documents state that Hall died from blunt-force injuries with rib fractures and hemorrhaging of various organs.
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
