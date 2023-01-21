TAMPA, Fla. - A notorious defendant accused of drugging, torturing and killing two Tampa men two decades ago is now trying to ban some witnesses from testifying. Steven Lorenzo pleaded guilty to the murders of Jason Galehouse and Michael Waccholtz when he admitted to the whole thing in a handwritten confession. Lorenzo asked for the death penalty last month, and a judge will decide during a week-long sentencing hearing on February 6.

