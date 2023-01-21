ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Steven Lorenzo wants to stop victims from testifying in penalty phase hearing

TAMPA, Fla. - A notorious defendant accused of drugging, torturing and killing two Tampa men two decades ago is now trying to ban some witnesses from testifying. Steven Lorenzo pleaded guilty to the murders of Jason Galehouse and Michael Waccholtz when he admitted to the whole thing in a handwritten confession. Lorenzo asked for the death penalty last month, and a judge will decide during a week-long sentencing hearing on February 6.
TAMPA, FL
niceville.com

Sister, brother, facing potential decades-long prison terms for heists

FLORIDA – A Tampa area man and woman have pleaded guilty to a series of convenience store robberies, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Christopher Alvarez, 19, of Tampa, and his sister, Dyonnie Alvarez,...
TAMPA, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies responded to a residence near Hatton in reference to juveniles who had run away. They were later located. Courtney Sullivan, 26 of Mena was arrested on a Felony Warrant for 2nd Degree Forgery. Deputies responded to a residence on Polk 46 near Mena in reference to dogs being shot.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Confession letter details Lorenzo torturing victims

After 20 years of legal wrangling, Steven Lorenzo has pleaded guilty to luring, torturing and killing two men in Tampa. Last year, he asked a judge to give him the death penalty. Now, Lorenzo's 147-page handwritten letter to the judge has been made public.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Local non-profit creating new program for youth gun offenders

TAMPA, Fla. - Over the past month, there have been multiple cases of young kids involved in shootings. A 13-year-old shot a 16-year-old at Curtis Hixon Park on January 1. Shortly after that shooting, a 12-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was hurt after a gun went off inside a home.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy