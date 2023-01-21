Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox13news.com
Steven Lorenzo wants to stop victims from testifying in penalty phase hearing
TAMPA, Fla. - A notorious defendant accused of drugging, torturing and killing two Tampa men two decades ago is now trying to ban some witnesses from testifying. Steven Lorenzo pleaded guilty to the murders of Jason Galehouse and Michael Waccholtz when he admitted to the whole thing in a handwritten confession. Lorenzo asked for the death penalty last month, and a judge will decide during a week-long sentencing hearing on February 6.
fox13news.com
Gabby Petito's parents granted request to add Laundrie family lawyer to case against Brian's parents
SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota judge has agreed to add Brian Laundrie’s former family lawyer as a co-defendant in a lawsuit against Brian’s parents for damages related to the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito. Gabby’s parents are suing Christopher and Roberta Laundrie for pain and suffering. Nicole...
15-year-old student arrested for bringing gun to St. Pete High School
A 15-year-old St. Petersburg High School student was arrested Tuesday after they attempted to pass a handgun to another student, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Polk County Sheriff Looking For Two Men Who Failed At Doller General “Distraction-Type” Theft
MULBERRY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify these two men who attempted a distraction-type theft at the Mulberry Dollar General store located at 410 Canal St. West, on January 11th. According to deputies, Suspect 1 selected several items for purchase.
Man accused of seriously hurting Sarasota officer by biting hand during arrest
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man was arrested on multiple charges Saturday after beating a pregnant woman and injuring an officer, the Sarasota Police Department explains in a news release. At around 5:20 p.m., police responded to a house off Goodrich Avenue on reports of domestic battery. A woman, who...
fox13news.com
Police: More than 50 shots fired at Bradenton house; officers identify 4 suspects
BRADENTON, Fla. - Four men were arrested after dozens of bullets were sprayed at a Bradenton home, sending three people to the hospital, police said. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police said the suspects approached a house on 10th Avenue West and encountered the three victims. "At least 50 rounds were...
St. Petersburg High School Student Arrested With Gun In School
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla – A 15-year-old, 10th-grader at St. Petersburg High School has been charged with bringing a gun on school property. According to police, at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a school resource officer at St. Petersburg High School, 2501 5th Ave. N. saw
niceville.com
Sister, brother, facing potential decades-long prison terms for heists
FLORIDA – A Tampa area man and woman have pleaded guilty to a series of convenience store robberies, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Christopher Alvarez, 19, of Tampa, and his sister, Dyonnie Alvarez,...
Sarasota Man Arrested After Forging Leases Of Deceased Homeowners
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged a Sarasota man with three felony counts of Uttering Forged Instruments and one felony count of Marijuana Possession with Intent to Sell following an investigation. According to deputies, on January 19, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
YAHOO!
Sarasota Oath Keeper convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 Capitol attack
A Sarasota man was one of four Oath Keepers found guilty Monday for his actions tied to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack aimed at stopping the peaceful transfer of presidential power to President Joe Biden. Joseph Hackett, 52, was convicted of seditious conspiracy and four other charges in a...
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies responded to a residence near Hatton in reference to juveniles who had run away. They were later located. Courtney Sullivan, 26 of Mena was arrested on a Felony Warrant for 2nd Degree Forgery. Deputies responded to a residence on Polk 46 near Mena in reference to dogs being shot.
Pinellas deputy fired after being 'weird,' 'creepy' toward female coworker
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy is out of a job after he continually acted "weird" and "creepy" toward a new female coworker, inappropriately touched her and then lied about his conduct, according to the sheriff's office. Deputy Timothy Lafave, 48, was fired for violating the...
Bay News 9
Trial set for Tampa rapper accused of killing two men at makeshift recording studio
TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa rapper accused of killing two men in a Hillsborough County music studio is scheduled to go on trial Monday. Billy Bennett Adams, who performs as “Ace NH,” is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two men at a Lutz home recording studio in Nov. 2020.
Motorcyclist headbutted car, shot at family during Hernando Co. road rage incident: deputies
Hernando County deputies arrested a motorcyclist Monday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a family in a road rage incident, according to new information from authorities.
Suspect arrested in murder of Tampa man found dead in pond
St. Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in a murder involving a body that was found in a retention pond off Gandy Boulevard.
fox13news.com
Confession letter details Lorenzo torturing victims
After 20 years of legal wrangling, Steven Lorenzo has pleaded guilty to luring, torturing and killing two men in Tampa. Last year, he asked a judge to give him the death penalty. Now, Lorenzo's 147-page handwritten letter to the judge has been made public.
Evidence in suspended DA’s lawsuit shows that DeSantis simply wanted to target a ‘reform prosecutor’
Republican political operative Larry Keefe picked Andrew Warren after a Google search and a chat with a right-wing sheriff.
Tampa Man And Woman Plead Guilty To Series Of Convenience Store Robberies
TAMPA, Fla. – Christopher Alvarez, 19, Tampa, and Dyonnie Alvarez, 22, Tampa, have pleaded guilty to four robberies, conspiracy to commit those robberies, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Each faces up to 20 years in federal prison for
fox13news.com
Local non-profit creating new program for youth gun offenders
TAMPA, Fla. - Over the past month, there have been multiple cases of young kids involved in shootings. A 13-year-old shot a 16-year-old at Curtis Hixon Park on January 1. Shortly after that shooting, a 12-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was hurt after a gun went off inside a home.
