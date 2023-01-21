ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Lakers Expert Predictions For Friday Night’s Game Against The Memphis Grizzlies

By Alex Kirschenbaum,Noah Camras All Lakers
Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wichita Eagle

OKC Thunder Down the Short-Handed Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder – following a tight loss to the Sacramento Kings – took on the Denver Nuggets, who were without Nikola Jokic. The Thunder won the game 101-99. In a second effort, the Thunder drew up a play for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who knocked down a mid-range push shot to give Oklahoma City a 2-point lead with second remaining. Lu Dort then played the game-winning defense on Jamal Murray and OKC snagged a win over the No. 1 team in the West.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Gordon Hayward Lands Back on Injury Report, Ruled Out vs Suns

The injury bug continues to bite not only the Charlotte Hornets but Gordon Hayward, in particular. After missing 13 games to a left hamstring strain, Hayward finally made his way back to the lineup Saturday night in Atlanta. Unfortunately, his return lasted all of two games as he is back on the shelf with the same injury, perhaps returning too early.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

NBA Reveals New Wrinkle for 2023 All-Star Game Format

The NBA is tinkering with the format of its All-Star Game once again. The league's All-Star draft will be held immediately before the game this year, according to a Tuesday evening release. The revamped draft will serve as a pregame segment to the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19.
Wichita Eagle

Raptors Open Road Trip vs Kings: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will hit the road Wednesday evening when they head out west to take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will air the game in Toronto. NBC Sports California and Sactown Sports 1140 will broadcast for Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle

Pelicans’ Encouraging Zion Williamson Health Update

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced that forward Zion Williamson was recently re-evaluated for his right hamstring injury. The analysis showed that Williamson’s hamstring is healing as expected and he is making good progress with his recovery. Zion Williamson will continue the rehabilitation process, which includes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Kevin Durant Reveals Frustration With Missing Warriors Game

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been sidelined with an MCL sprain that will keep him out at least two more weeks. The superstar forward has watched his team struggle to win games with him sidelined, but the Nets have recently begun figuring things out. Grabbing a big win on the road against the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn was able to hold off the defending champions without Durant. While he was happy to see his guys get the win, Durant was also frustrated to miss this game against his former team.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Willie Green Comments On Possible Changes

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans were battling for first place in the Western Conference just weeks ago. Now after three straight losses to the two Florida-based teams, they are in fourth place and sliding out of any postseason home-court advantage. Willie Green was straightforward after the first loss to the Miami Heat, saying changes needed to be made.
FLORIDA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

