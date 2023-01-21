Plenty of playing time and at-bats on table for Andrew McCutchen in return to Pirates

If the last several years are any guide, Andrew McCutchen does not seem primed to defy the odds that say he will tail off at the end of his career.

Sure, there are regular exceptions to that trend. And that’s not to say that McCutchen, 36, isn’t capable of making an impact with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

During his peak years in Pittsburgh from 2011-15, McCutchen was an All-Star for five straight years, winning NL MVP honors in 2013 and placing in the top five for the award in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

Producing a slash line of .302/.396/.509 over that span, McCutchen was a regular statistical leader in a multitude of categories for the Pirates during his time with the team from 2009-17.

He also won a Gold Glove at center field in 2012.

At his (re-)introductory press conference Friday afternoon at PNC Park, McCutchen was straightforward when relaying what Pirates management told him about his role.

“I was having (conversations) about definitely having an opportunity and some chances to play some defense here and there and primarily (designated hitter). That’s kind of the thought process as of right now,” McCutchen said. “That’s kind of just the baseline for me, which is something that I felt was important for me making the decision and understanding my role. … It’s what I’ve done the past few years.”

Last year with Milwaukee, McCutchen served as designated hitter in 82 games while playing 31 games in left field and 19 in right.

Undoubtedly, McCutchen will see action in the Pirates’ outfield.

McCutchen can play all three outfield positions. The Pirates’ starting center fielder for the majority of his first stint with the team, he played a combined 143 games with the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees in right field in 2018.

The Opening Day outfield for the Pirates, from left to right, could feature Jack Suwinski, Bryan Reynolds and McCutchen.

“I know he talked about DH-ing, and he’ll do that some, but he’ll also play the outfield, too,” general manager Ben Cherington said of McCutchen. “… I believe he’s going to help the team on the field, first and foremost.

“Based on our stuff, he was a positive defender in left field last year in Milwaukee. He was out there 30-something times. The sprint speed is still there.”

The Pirates have eight outfielders on their 40-man roster.

Of the returners from last year, Cal Mitchell and Tucupita Marcano are the most seasoned, with the former playing 54 games in right field. As for the versatile Marcano, he split time at second base and left field.

The Pirates also acquired Connor Joe from the Colorado Rockies in December. Joe, 30, played left and right field for the Rockies last year.

He also served as designated hitter in 27 games, a role he likely will assume at times for the Pirates, as well. Fellow offseason acquisition Carlos Santana also is expected to split time at designated hitter and first base.

That leaves rookies Travis Swaggerty, Canaan Smith-Njigba and Ryan Vilade as other chess pieces for manager Derek Shelton to tinker with as spring training approaches.

A contingent of the aforementioned outfielders will begin the season at Triple-A Indianapolis, a reality Cherington acknowledged Friday.

As far as offense is concerned, McCutchen’s bat still packs a punch.

Last year in Milwaukee, he hit .237 with 17 home runs and 69 RBIs, somewhat pedestrian figures in the greater context of McCutchen’s career but still respectable.

McCutchen’s contributions to the Pirates, as well as his day-to-day role, remain to be seen.

For McCutchen, a robust amount of playing time and at-bats look to be ripe for the taking.

“One of the things you see when you dig into it is he’s maintained high-end sprint speed. He’s maintained high-end bat speed, swing decisions,” Cherington said. “… He’s going to help this team.”