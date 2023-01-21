ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

q13fox.com

King County deputies investigate string of armed robberies

COVINGTON, Wash. - Deputies in King County are investigating a string of armed robberies from overnight. Before 3 a.m. Monday, investigators responded to a 76 station on South 272nd Street in Covington after employees said suspected robbers, who were armed, came in and got away with $50 and some cigars.
KING COUNTY, WA
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - Police are investigating after two men were found dead in Everett. According to police after 4:30 am., an employee of a nearby facility called 911 after hearing what he thought were gunshots near Riverside Road. When he went outside to the parking lot, he saw a man...
EVERETT, WA
kptv.com

Lewis County shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect arrested

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A shooting in Mineral left a man dead on Sunday night, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Washington Street. They arrived to find a 58-year-old man from Mineral dead at the scene. After an investigation, detectives arrested 52-year-old Michelle Leanne Steffens.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Mineral Man Found Dead After Reported Shooting; Murder Suspect Arrested

A woman was arrested for second-degree murder following the death of a Mineral man Sunday evening, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon. Deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting at a residential address in the 100 block of Washington Street in Mineral at about 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.
MINERAL, WA
KOMO News

Relatives identify Thurston County house fire victims

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County family is picking up the pieces a day after their relatives reportedly died in a house fire. Investigators are still looking into what sparked the blaze officials say killed a husband, wife and three of their children. It’s an incredibly heartbreaking time...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Olympia Police all booked up for guns-for-gift-cards event

It didn't take long for the Olympia Police Department to run out of gift cards to exchange for firearms, and its first guns for gift cards event hasn't even happened yet. OPD announced the event on Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. By 2:50 p.m., and all available appointments to turn in firearms were scheduled.
OLYMPIA, WA

