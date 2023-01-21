Read full article on original website
Officials- Fentanyl Surge Causing King County To Run Out of Body Storage
A shocking fact was unveiled by the King County Medical examiner's office recently. The county is running out of space to store fentanyl overdose victims. According to information released by AM 770 KTTH talk show host and commentator Jason Rantz, the King County Medical examiner's office is having a crisis.
Kia Boyz TikTok Challenge: Pierce County warns public after robbery suspects fled in stolen Kia
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify two robbery suspects who threatened a store employee with a taser. On Jan 15, 2023 at 9:41 a.m., the got out of a stolen Kia Forte and entered the store at 16500 Pacific Ave S, Spanaway.
King County deputies investigate string of armed robberies
COVINGTON, Wash. - Deputies in King County are investigating a string of armed robberies from overnight. Before 3 a.m. Monday, investigators responded to a 76 station on South 272nd Street in Covington after employees said suspected robbers, who were armed, came in and got away with $50 and some cigars.
Rape victim offended by Kitsap County’s plea deal with criminal
Stephen Tyler Clayton, who previously pled guilty to raping three women, was sentenced to 14 months in prison after accepting a plea deal Monday. The plea combined the three rape charges into one charge of rape and one additional charge of assault. Kitsap County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Anna Aruiza said...
Bellingham man is in Snohomish Jail after driving through yards, ditches, fields fleeing deputies
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A 45-year-old Bellingham man is in Snohomish County Jail and charged with suspicion of several crimes after driving through yards, ditches and fields, including circling a house in an effort to flee Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies. According to SCSO, deputies responded to...
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Police are investigating after two men were found dead in Everett. According to police after 4:30 am., an employee of a nearby facility called 911 after hearing what he thought were gunshots near Riverside Road. When he went outside to the parking lot, he saw a man...
Suspect arrested after shooting two officers in hours-long standoff in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 37-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a Puyallup apartment was arrested by law enforcement on Tuesday evening. Residents in a Puyallup neighborhood were asked to shelter in place due to a person barricading themselves in a home nearby and firing shots, according to police. The...
Lewis County shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect arrested
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A shooting in Mineral left a man dead on Sunday night, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Washington Street. They arrived to find a 58-year-old man from Mineral dead at the scene. After an investigation, detectives arrested 52-year-old Michelle Leanne Steffens.
Theft Suspect Has Stolen More Than $30,000 in Merchandise, Thurston County Police Say
A theft suspect, who was not identified, has been arrested on suspicion of 11 counts of first-degree theft, ending a streak of crimes that started in July 2022, according to Olympia police. Police announced the arrest on Jan. 19. Since July, the suspect allegedly stole more than $30,000 in merchandise...
Coroners say that 16-year-old girl whose body was found alongside SR 509 in October was strangled
Keyeleas S. Brewer, a 16-year-old girl whose body was found alongside SR 509 near Burien in October, 2022, died as the result of a homicide, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. According to coroners, Brewer died of asphyxia due to strangulation. As we previously...
Police investigating deadly shooting overnight in Tacoma
Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning in Tacoma. He later died at the hospital.
Re-trial for accused getaway driver in 2009 Lakewood police murders gets underway
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Opening statements in the re-trial for Darcus Allen started Monday after a judge declared a mistrial in his previous re-trial due to a hung jury. Allen is the accused getaway driver for Maurice Clemmons, the man who murdered four Lakewood police officers in 2009. In November,...
Relatives identify Thurston County house fire victims
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County family is picking up the pieces a day after their relatives reportedly died in a house fire. Investigators are still looking into what sparked the blaze officials say killed a husband, wife and three of their children. It’s an incredibly heartbreaking time...
2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
Olympia Police all booked up for guns-for-gift-cards event
It didn't take long for the Olympia Police Department to run out of gift cards to exchange for firearms, and its first guns for gift cards event hasn't even happened yet. OPD announced the event on Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. By 2:50 p.m., and all available appointments to turn in firearms were scheduled.
Puyallup police arrest 2 teens with guns at South Hill Mall
Puyallup police arrested two teenagers with guns at the South Hill Mall on Sunday afternoon, the department announced. According to police, officers were called to the mall around 2:10 p.m. for reports of two males wearing full masks carrying a shotgun in the parking lot of the mall’s movie theater.
Trio tied to armed robberies, carjackings, kidnappings across King County arrested
KING COUNTY - Bellevue police have arrested three men accused of a two-month-long crime spree, spanning across several cities in King County. Detectives say the trio used vehicles they stole during violent carjackings and kidnappings to commit armed robberies. Over 100 pages in court documents, say Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval...
