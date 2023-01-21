Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
How to watch Baylor vs. Kansas: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
After two games on the road, the #21 Baylor Bears are heading back home. Baylor and the #2 Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Ferrell Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Jayhawks winning the first 83-59 at home and Baylor taking the second 80-70.
CBS Sports
Iowa State vs. Kansas State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Kansas State 17-2; Iowa State 14-4 The #5 Kansas State Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. K-State and the #12 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Wildcats winning the first 75-69 on the road and the Cyclones taking the second 74-73.
CBS Sports
Jerome Tang is hitting the right notes at Kansas State where the first-year coach has been an instant hit
MANHATTAN, Kan. – This is the job Jerome Tang wanted. More than the others. That much was clear last spring when the long-time Baylor assistant set up his Alexa to play "Wabash Cannonball" as the Kansas State search committee walked through the door. Tang knew exactly the statement he...
Comments / 0