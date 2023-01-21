Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Related
Gatesville Messenger
Farm Bureau provides a voice for agriculture
While many people may associate the Texas Farm Bureau with insurance, the organization is first and foremost involved in protecting and promoting agricultural endeavors across the state. That was the message that Cody Archie, a local rancher and the president of the Coryell County branch of the Farm Bureau, shared...
KWTX
The four-day school week: Has Academy ISD sparked a trend in other Central Texas schools?
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After Academy ISD’s recent announcement to move to a four-day school week in the 2023-2024 school year, other Central Texas schools are weighing in on whether they’ll make the same decision. KWTX spoke with districts in Killeen, Temple, Copperas Cove, Waco, Salado and Jarrell....
Mountainview Elementary to rededicate library honor of former principal and librarian
WACO, Texas — One Waco school will honor two beloved former employees this week, by rededicating its library in their honor. Mountainview Elementary has decided to honor former principal Raymond Weldon and former librarian Dottie Buchanan with the new dedication, citing their contributions to the school and their passion for helping students.
Gatesville Messenger
Bringing citizens & troops together
For more than a decade, a program that has benefitted soldiers from throughout the United States as well as local residents is the North Fort Hood Ministry, which seeks to strengthen relations between the community and military personnel in the area. During the Jan. 19 meeting of the Gatesville Exchange...
KWTX
Baylor University police increasing patrols as Waco police investigate assault near campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor University Police Department (BUPD) is increasing patrols around campus after it was notified by the Waco Police Department of an off-campus assault in the 1900 Block of S. 9th Street. It happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2. “The victim was approached...
KWTX
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
Gatesville Messenger
GHS band students compete at area auditions
Gatesville ISD and Gatesville High School would like to recognize students who competed in the ATSSB All Region Audition held on December 3. The contest consisted of some of the very best musicians in the area. On Flute: MaryJane Stevens, Oboe: Easton Keeney, Bb Clarinet: Hayden Heck, Mackenzie Stacher, and Rachel Holden, Tenor Sax: Nathan Elliot, Baritone Sax: Josh Appelman, Trumpet: Leo Villagrana, Elaina Knobloch, French Horn: Noah Smith, Kain Malone, Euphonium: Jonathan Chavez, Percussion: Carvin Coppersmith, Wyatt Dunbar, Orion Willams.
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
KWTX
Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map. As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m. Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville,...
‘A Legacy of Rage’ in Waco
Fort Worth author Jeff Guinn offers a compelling account of the 1993 tragedy that still casts shadows on our political landscape today. Thirty years ago this April 19, TV viewers looked on as Mount Carmel—the sprawling Branch Davidian compound on a bleak stretch of prairie outside Waco—was engulfed in flame and smoke. The destruction of the rickety settlement, familiar after two months of intense media coverage, marked the fiery end of a 51-day siege which left four federal agents and 82 Branch Davidians dead, including 23 children and the group’s messianic leader, David Koresh.
Gatesville Messenger
Therapy dog lifts spirits at Gatesville ISD
When life’s pressures mount and cause stress and frustration, the unconditional love of a canine may make a big positive impact on people’s sense of wellbeing. For the Gatesville Independent School District, that is frequently seen firsthand when Bishop, a therapy dog whose home campus is Gatesville Junior High, brings joy and emotional healing to students and staff.
KWTX
Trial underway for ex-city of Waco employee accused of assaulting police officer during disturbance
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the trial of a former city of Waco employee who authorities say held a knife to a police officer’s throat and tried to grab his gun during a disturbance in 2018. Ronald Louis Turner, 32, is on trial...
Gatesville Messenger
Foot doctor talks about common ailments
Feet are a crucial foundation of the body's ability to move and stand, and addressing people's foot aches, pains and concerns is the primary emphasis of Dr. James Townson, a podiatrist with Coryell Health in Gatesville. During a Jan. 12 meeting of the Gatesville Exchange Club, Townson talked about common...
fox44news.com
Two arrested in Killeen drive-by shooting
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a Friday night drive-by shooting incident in Killeen. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive at 10:08 p.m. Friday on a shots fired disturbance. When the officers got there, they were told that a woman was inside her home when she heard a vehicle drive-by, then heard two gunshots.
fox44news.com
Indiana man dead in Bell County crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a Bell County vehicle crash. Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14.
Police identify man found in Lampasas River
The Belton Police Department in a news release Tuesday identified the name of the man found in the Lampasas River last week.
Freezing Temperatures Are Impacting Central Texas – Here’s How You Can Help
With the overnight temperatures going below freezing the next few nights, there is a greater need for places to accommodate homeless and displaced residents. The Moss Rose Center will be open at 1103 East Avenue E each night through Friday morning in Killeen, Texas. Donations Are Welcome, But... Centers like...
KWTX
Police pursuit ends with vehicle crashing into power pole in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A police pursuit ended into a vehicle crashing into a power pole in Belton Sunday morning. A Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted a traffic stop at 11:23 a.m. Jan. 22 after witnessing a traffic violation leading to the vehicle to flee from authorities. A...
Killeen residents now in emergency shelter after wall collapses at apartment building
KILLEEN, Texas — Multiple people were placed in an emergency shelter after a wall of a Killeen apartment building collapsed on Thursday, according to officials. During evening hours, the Killeen Fire Department was called to 512 W. Green Ave., which is a blue, two-story apartment building built in 1977, according to online listings.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Family holds Marcus Simmons Day in Killeen to honor man who died from sickle cell disease
KILLEEN, Texas — Family members of Marcus Simmons hosted a free community event Saturday to honor the man who died from sickle cell disease in May 2009. The event, Marcus Simmons Day, was hosted at the Killeen Special Events Center, which included family-fun activities and games. "It doesn't stop...
Comments / 0