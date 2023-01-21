ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatesville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gatesville Messenger

Farm Bureau provides a voice for agriculture

While many people may associate the Texas Farm Bureau with insurance, the organization is first and foremost involved in protecting and promoting agricultural endeavors across the state. That was the message that Cody Archie, a local rancher and the president of the Coryell County branch of the Farm Bureau, shared...
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Bringing citizens & troops together

For more than a decade, a program that has benefitted soldiers from throughout the United States as well as local residents is the North Fort Hood Ministry, which seeks to strengthen relations between the community and military personnel in the area. During the Jan. 19 meeting of the Gatesville Exchange...
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’

(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
KILLEEN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

GHS band students compete at area auditions

Gatesville ISD and Gatesville High School would like to recognize students who competed in the ATSSB All Region Audition held on December 3. The contest consisted of some of the very best musicians in the area. On Flute: MaryJane Stevens, Oboe: Easton Keeney, Bb Clarinet: Hayden Heck, Mackenzie Stacher, and Rachel Holden, Tenor Sax: Nathan Elliot, Baritone Sax: Josh Appelman, Trumpet: Leo Villagrana, Elaina Knobloch, French Horn: Noah Smith, Kain Malone, Euphonium: Jonathan Chavez, Percussion: Carvin Coppersmith, Wyatt Dunbar, Orion Willams.
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map. As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m. Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville,...
WACO, TX
Texas Observer

‘A Legacy of Rage’ in Waco

Fort Worth author Jeff Guinn offers a compelling account of the 1993 tragedy that still casts shadows on our political landscape today. Thirty years ago this April 19, TV viewers looked on as Mount Carmel—the sprawling Branch Davidian compound on a bleak stretch of prairie outside Waco—was engulfed in flame and smoke. The destruction of the rickety settlement, familiar after two months of intense media coverage, marked the fiery end of a 51-day siege which left four federal agents and 82 Branch Davidians dead, including 23 children and the group’s messianic leader, David Koresh.
WACO, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Therapy dog lifts spirits at Gatesville ISD

When life’s pressures mount and cause stress and frustration, the unconditional love of a canine may make a big positive impact on people’s sense of wellbeing. For the Gatesville Independent School District, that is frequently seen firsthand when Bishop, a therapy dog whose home campus is Gatesville Junior High, brings joy and emotional healing to students and staff.
GATESVILLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Foot doctor talks about common ailments

Feet are a crucial foundation of the body's ability to move and stand, and addressing people's foot aches, pains and concerns is the primary emphasis of Dr. James Townson, a podiatrist with Coryell Health in Gatesville. During a Jan. 12 meeting of the Gatesville Exchange Club, Townson talked about common...
GATESVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Two arrested in Killeen drive-by shooting

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a Friday night drive-by shooting incident in Killeen. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive at 10:08 p.m. Friday on a shots fired disturbance. When the officers got there, they were told that a woman was inside her home when she heard a vehicle drive-by, then heard two gunshots.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Indiana man dead in Bell County crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a Bell County vehicle crash. Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Police pursuit ends with vehicle crashing into power pole in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A police pursuit ended into a vehicle crashing into a power pole in Belton Sunday morning. A Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted a traffic stop at 11:23 a.m. Jan. 22 after witnessing a traffic violation leading to the vehicle to flee from authorities. A...
BELTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy