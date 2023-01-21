ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wchstv.com

New bridge opens to traffic in Spencer in Roane County

SPENCER, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia highways officials said a new, four-lane bridge opened to traffic early Tuesday morning in Spencer – 44 feet further downstream than it started two days before. Now that work on the Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge is in its final resting place, work...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Beyond the Highlights with Kambel Meeks

POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — I recently stopped by a Poca boys' basketball practice. The Dots are defending state champions. Some key players have graduated but one athlete instrumental to this year's success is back. We go beyond the highlights with the dots Kambel Meeks. "We're grit and grind, we're...
POCA, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy