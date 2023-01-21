Read full article on original website
Court records describe gruesome scene where mother accused of killing baby was found
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records describe a bloody, horrific scene at an apartment in Lewis County where deputies found a mother accused of stabbing her infant to death, the 3-month-old girl and a butcher knife. Krista Ann Brunecz, 31, the mother of the child, has been charged...
Man faces drug charges after police say he was found unresponsive in running vehicle
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Milton police said a man faces drug charges after police found him unresponsive in a running vehicle. Denver Kyle Saunders, 40, of Glenwood was arrested after an incident on U.S. 60, according to a Facebook post Saturday on the Milton Police Department’s Facebook page.
New bridge opens to traffic in Spencer in Roane County
SPENCER, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia highways officials said a new, four-lane bridge opened to traffic early Tuesday morning in Spencer – 44 feet further downstream than it started two days before. Now that work on the Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge is in its final resting place, work...
Gov. Justice plans income tax plan town halls in Parkersburg, Beckley area and Wheeling
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to cut the personal income tax passing the House of Delegates and sitting in the Senate, where it faces a chillier reception, the governor is taking his show on the road to promote the measure’s merits.
WV Boys High School Basketball: South Charleston takes second round with GW
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W. Va. — For the second time this month, Mountain State Athletic Conference rivals South Charleston and George Washington squared off. GW took the first game back on January 4 by double figures and entered Tuesday night's showdown inside the South Charleston Community Center with a perfect 12-0 record.
Former Poca star getting significant playing time at University of Virginia
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Isaac McKneely is getting significant minutes as a freshman guard at the University of Virginia. The former Poca star is averaging six points a game as a member of the Cavaliers basketball team. He is averaging playing more than 20 minutes a game in 18 contests so far.
Beyond the Highlights with Kambel Meeks
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — I recently stopped by a Poca boys' basketball practice. The Dots are defending state champions. Some key players have graduated but one athlete instrumental to this year's success is back. We go beyond the highlights with the dots Kambel Meeks. "We're grit and grind, we're...
