wchstv.com
Clay County's 'Project Aware' program strives to support students mental health
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It is a real crisis in the classroom, the mental health of students. Six West Virginia County school systems are trying to tackle the problem head-on. They're doing it with the help of a federally funded program called Project Aware. Under the program, teachers...
Charleston Police Department announces 2023 Citizen Police Academy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Residents have a chance to get an increased understanding about what it is like to be a Charleston police officer and how the department and law enforcement operates. The 2023 Citizen Police Academy is being offered and begins March 21, according to a news release...
Autopsy reveals W.Va. House of Delegates employee's death homicide
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A death of an employee of the West Virginia House of Delegates initially thought to be of natural causes was ruled a homicide following an autopsy. Kanawha County deputies are not releasing the cause of death or details of the investigation, but they said...
Officials: Man accused in Huntington double murder pleads not guilty
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man charged in a double murder investigation in Huntington pleaded not guilty Tuesday, according to the Cabell County Clerk’s Office. Marcellas Mitchell is charged with two counts of murder after two people – Andrea Burnette and Terence Holmes – were found with gunshot wounds to the head in Burnette’s home in May 2021.
Deputies seeking public's help after military grave sites vandalized in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help after they said more than a dozen military grave sites were vandalized in Fayette County. At least 13 bronze military grave site markers were removed and stolen from a cemetery in Page, West Virginia, earlier this month, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies: Kanawha man accused of attempting to break into vehicle taken into custody
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was taken into custody early Monday morning after Kanawha County deputies said he was attempting to break into a vehicle. Travis S. Farley, 31, of Dupont City, is charged with one count of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle and one count of destruction of property, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Kanawha deputies seeking public's help in homicide investigation after man found dead
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after they said a man was found dead last week in Malden. Edward Belcher II, 63, of Malden was found dead about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, in a home along Distribution Drive, Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said during a news conference Monday.
Deputies: Woman wounded by brother in Kanawha shooting that's believed to be accidental
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 12:45 p.m., 1/23/23. Deputies said a woman was accidentally shot by her adult brother Saturday night in Kanawha County. The 21-year-old woman was struck in the upper thigh after a gun being mishandled by her 22-year-old brother discharged a single round, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies: Man injured after being struck by vehicle in hit-and-run in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was injured Monday night after they were struck by a vehicle that left the scene, Kanawha County deputies said. The incident was reported about 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Fairview Drive in St. Albans, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
A concealed carry gun law for W.Va. college campuses advances in legislature
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A bill that would allow for the concealed carry of guns on college campuses in West Virginia has cleared another hurdle. The full West Virginia Senate moved the legislation to its third and final reading Tuesday, with no debate or discussion. The legislation appears to...
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams eyeing a possible run for WV governor
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — There's another name being floated in the race for West Virginia Governor, and it's a Democrat. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams is looking beyond his time as mayor of the state's second largest city, to a political future that may take him to the state's capitol.
Man cited after loaded handgun found at W.Va. International Yeager Airport checkpoint
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Clay County man was cited after he was stopped with a loaded handgun at West Virginia International Yeager Airport checkpoint Monday, officials said. A .45 caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets and one in the chamber was found in the man’s luggage, according to...
Mountaineer Gas customers see increase in bills; Kanawha County Commission seeks answers
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Have you taken a look at your gas bill lately? Some Mountaineer Gas Company customers are noticing new charges on their bills and an increased price with little to no explanation. Frustrated Mountaineer Gas customers say there have been zero explanations on why their...
South Charleston police seek man who robbed tavern employee at knifepoint
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:30 p.m. 1/22/23. South Charleston police said a man held an employee at the Short Street Tavern at knifepoint Sunday night and stole about $1,000. The man ran away, and police are still searching for the suspect. Dispatchers said no one was injured...
Police release name of woman found dead in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a woman found dead inside her apartment on Sunday night. Patricia Preston, 55, was discovered by a family member inside the apartment along the 500 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington police chief Karl Colder said in a news release.
W.Va. National Guard members make history as unit's first all-female crew to take flight
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A group of women in West Virginia made history Friday as they took to the sky from McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston. The five women, members of the West Virginia National Guard, became the 130th Airlift Wing’s first all-female aircrew to take flight, according to a news release.
New bridge opens to traffic in Spencer in Roane County
SPENCER, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia highways officials said a new, four-lane bridge opened to traffic early Tuesday morning in Spencer – 44 feet further downstream than it started two days before. Now that work on the Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge is in its final resting place, work...
Man faces drug charges after police say he was found unresponsive in running vehicle
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Milton police said a man faces drug charges after police found him unresponsive in a running vehicle. Denver Kyle Saunders, 40, of Glenwood was arrested after an incident on U.S. 60, according to a Facebook post Saturday on the Milton Police Department’s Facebook page.
Charleston apartment building fire ruled accidental; city making plans to raze structure
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:56 p.m. 1/24/23. Charleston firefighters said the cause of a fire at an apartment building Tuesday morning has been ruled accidental. Lt. Justin Alford with the Charleston Fire Department said firefighters believe the fire in the 200 block of Britton Street was started by a smoldering cigarette.
