Jackson County, WV

Charleston Police Department announces 2023 Citizen Police Academy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Residents have a chance to get an increased understanding about what it is like to be a Charleston police officer and how the department and law enforcement operates. The 2023 Citizen Police Academy is being offered and begins March 21, according to a news release...
Officials: Man accused in Huntington double murder pleads not guilty

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man charged in a double murder investigation in Huntington pleaded not guilty Tuesday, according to the Cabell County Clerk’s Office. Marcellas Mitchell is charged with two counts of murder after two people – Andrea Burnette and Terence Holmes – were found with gunshot wounds to the head in Burnette’s home in May 2021.
Deputies: Kanawha man accused of attempting to break into vehicle taken into custody

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was taken into custody early Monday morning after Kanawha County deputies said he was attempting to break into a vehicle. Travis S. Farley, 31, of Dupont City, is charged with one count of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle and one count of destruction of property, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies: Woman wounded by brother in Kanawha shooting that's believed to be accidental

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 12:45 p.m., 1/23/23. Deputies said a woman was accidentally shot by her adult brother Saturday night in Kanawha County. The 21-year-old woman was struck in the upper thigh after a gun being mishandled by her 22-year-old brother discharged a single round, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams eyeing a possible run for WV governor

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — There's another name being floated in the race for West Virginia Governor, and it's a Democrat. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams is looking beyond his time as mayor of the state's second largest city, to a political future that may take him to the state's capitol.
Police release name of woman found dead in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a woman found dead inside her apartment on Sunday night. Patricia Preston, 55, was discovered by a family member inside the apartment along the 500 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington police chief Karl Colder said in a news release.
New bridge opens to traffic in Spencer in Roane County

SPENCER, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia highways officials said a new, four-lane bridge opened to traffic early Tuesday morning in Spencer – 44 feet further downstream than it started two days before. Now that work on the Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge is in its final resting place, work...
