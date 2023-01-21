Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
Logitech’s latest $69 webcam is a mid-tier must-have for people on a budget
You could somehow figure out how to use your iPhone camera as a desktop webcam… or you could spend $69.99 on the Logitech Brio 300 and get yourself a pretty nifty webcam that’s capable of recording at full HD with auto light-correction and a noise-reducing microphone for a video experience that’s pleasantly surprising and well worth the money.
yankodesign.com
Onyx BOOX Tab X is an Android tablet with a giant E Ink screen
Despite the ubiquity of phones and tablets, eBook readers are still going strong. In fact, they’re experiencing a renaissance thanks to the arrival of colored E Ink readers and Amazon’s long-overdue adoption of styluses for its Kindle. Brands like Onyx are pushing the boundaries of what E Ink devices can do, like putting out readers that are actually Android devices inside. It seems that the company isn’t done challenging the status quo just yet and has just launched its latest premium E Ink device, which happens to also be a large Android tablet that can actually stand toe to toe with other Android tablets. Except, of course, it has a more energy-efficient monochrome display.
There's actually a presale for Oreo's newest flavor
In the past, Oreo has partnered with Lady Gaga, Pokémon and Ritz on new limited-time flavors. Now, it's working with ... itself. And Martha Stewart.
PC Magazine
Beyond Texting: 16 Cool Tricks Hidden Inside Apple Messages
The Messages app has long been a mainstay on the iPhone and iPad as the default way Apple would like you to send messages. But it can handle a lot more than just plain, old text messages. You can spruce up your messages with photos, videos, emoji, stickers, music, animated...
Best online clearance deals at Walmart: Save up to 65% on tech, home, kitchen and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are still a ton of end-of-year clearance deals to shop at Walmart this weekend. You can start 2023 with...
Gizmodo
Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime
Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
PS5 fans discover genius hack to fix one of the console’s most annoying features
GAMERS have found a clever way to stop that dreaded startup noise that blasts out when you switch on the PS5. The beep is not ideal if you're trying not to wake up the entire house as you play something late at night. It's been a bit of a long-running...
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
Report: thin is in for the iPhone 15 Pro
The iPhone 15 Pro won't just Think Different. It'll Feel Different and Look Different too
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free
Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
yankodesign.com
This AI-powered typewriter can type out a complete anthology if you can guide it right
A general sentiment portrays generative artificial intelligence (AI) – and the advent of ChatGPT – as a competitor that will replace humans in various job roles. Arguably, for me, AI will make the workforce smarter and enhance the human ability to dream, innovate, and co-create. Heralding us a...
Apple Watch Ultra is available with a massive discount - but there's a catch
Spending £15 could save you £150 on Apple's best and most expensive smartwatch
Best Valentine's Day gifts at Amazon
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Valentine's Day is less than a month away, which means it's time to start shopping for your loved ones. Thankfully,...
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23+ show up early at a mobile shop
We are now just nine days out from the launch of the Galaxy S23 series and at this stage we can start expecting real-world shots and right on cue, a store in Nicaragua has posted some images of the Galaxy S23 Ultra (via Slash Leaks) and the Galaxy S23 Plus (via Twitter user Alvin).
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest sci-fi blockbuster puts the apocalypse on hold by instantly seizing the #1 spot
Virtually any Netflix original that boasts plenty of stylish action and CGI-driven spectacle is destined to make a splash on the platform’s viewership charts, so it’s not exactly a shock to discover that Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E has instantly become the number one most-watched movie on the platform.
Get FREE Money at Gap With This Amazon Hack Right Now
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Who doesn’t love free money? Right now, buyers can currently get free money when purchasing a Gap gift card on Amazon. We’ve seen deals like this happen before at Amazon before, but they tend to go just as quickly as they come, so don’t leave yourself hanging. Buy: Gap Gift Card $40.00 (orig. $50.00) 20% OFF By purchasing a $50 Gap gift card on Amazon, buyers will be saving $10 with their purchase. Meaning, yes, that $50 gift card will only cost you $40, giving...
ComicBook
Highly-Rated Steam Game Only $0.89 for a Limited Time
A highly-rated game on Steam is only $0.89 for a limited time. Only a small fraction of games on Steam boast the "Overwhelmingly Positive" User Review rating, as it requires 95 percent of user reviews to be positive. While a "Very Positive" rating is not all that uncommon, you don't see an Overwhelmingly Positive rating every day. The game in question is from developer Peropero and publisher Hasuhasu. A park meets rhythm game, it was released in 2019 and has over 69,000 user reviews, a fairly large number, making the user rating even more impressive. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Muse Dash.
yankodesign.com
This conceptual micro-cabin revolves on a rotating display unveiling three ‘scenes’ or rooms of a home
Designed as a proposal for Buildner’s 2023 MicroHome Competition Edition, the ‘3 Scenes of Homes’, is a conceptual design by Studio Supra-Simplicities. It is a micro-cabin positioned on a rapidly rotating display, which allows it to integrate and switch between three different ‘scenes’ of living, or rooms. The cabin spins around rather theatrically, completely redefining what a conventional cabin or home can be!
Rumor: iPhone 15 Pro to feature ‘beautiful’ new design with thinner bezels and curved edges
The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to be released this fall, and as we slowly approach that release, more rumors on what to expect will begin to leak. Today, a new rumor claims that the iPhone 15 devices will match the iPhone 14 lineup in screen sizes. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra), however, will feature “thinner bezels” than before and “beautiful” curved edges.
Comments / 0