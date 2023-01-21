Read full article on original website
The oldest vinyl record store in Missouri is in Kirksville founded by Edwin S. Rinehart in 1897CJ CoombsKirksville, MO
The Edina Double Square Historic District in Knox County, Missouri contains historic buildings from 1865 to 1945CJ CoombsKnox County, MO
Historic Downing Railroad Depot built in 1872 in Downing, Missouri was preserved and became a museumCJ CoombsDowning, MO
Hannibal & Quincy Now Under Winter Weather Advisory, Snow Coming
Best to prepare for whatever the weather has planned for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning this week as the Hannibal, Missouri/Quincy, Illinois area is now in the middle of a winter weather advisory with increased snow totals now included. The National Weather Service just updated expected conditions for the Hannibal/Quincy...
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
KBOE Radio
PELLA, OTTUMWA, AND KNOXVILLE SCHOOL BOARDS TO MEET TONIGHT
Tonight is a busy night for school board meetings in our area. The Pella Community School Board will meet tonight to receive their Career Academy Report, review their audit report for the 2021-22 school year, and to discuss their administrative structure, including the newly added position of Early Childhood Director. They will also complete their superintendent evaluation in a closed session.
