Campbell deputy superintendent: public can weigh in on website redesign
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District is evaluating how to make its website more user-friendly. Deputy Superintendent Kirby Eisenhauer presented a website committee update this evening to the school board at its dinner meeting. He said the district’s committee wants to improve functionality, appeal and ease of use to improve communication. For example, the committee would like to make the website more mobile-friendly, as graphics on some pages are currently distorted when people view them on their cell phones. A portion of the “Staff” drop-down bar on the homepage also isn’t visible, even on desktop view. The district would also like to have increased capacity to showcase videos.
Climb Wyoming to Offer Free Professional Medical Careers Training for Single Mothers
GILLETTE, Wyo–Climb Wyoming will host an information meeting on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 6 p.m. for single mothers to learn about free Professional Medical Careers training starting soon. The information meeting will take place at Climb’s Gillette office, located at 405 West Boxelder Road, #B4. Climb’s upcoming...
Campbell County health and food inspections (1/16/23–1/22/23)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Yes, Chicken Roping In Wyoming Is A Real Thing, Moorcroft Holding 9th Annual Event In February
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A lot of people didn’t until Senate President Ogden Driskill brought it up at a legislative hearing this past Tuesday when discussing the controversial topic of liquor licenses. The licenses are hard to get in towns and cities in Wyoming...
No New Trial For Admitted Pedophile, Wyoming Supreme Court Rules
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Gillette man spending life in prison for sexually abusing a 7-year-old boy will not be given a new trial despite his argument that the jury convicted him merely for being a pedophile, and not for committing an actual act of sexual abuse.
Down To Her Last $35, Wyoming Woman Pays It Forward When Receiving $200 Gift From Stranger
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Maddie Delozier was having a tough day. The 22-year-old from Buffalo had recently moved to Los Angeles. She was living in a house with a number of roommates, working part time at a barbecue restaurant and expanding her skills as a photographer.
AVA Community Art Center to host 21st Annual Art Auction and Fundraiser
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The AVA Community Art Center will host the 21st Annual Art Auction and Fundraiser on Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28. The two-day gala fundraiser begins with a preview reception on Friday at 6 p.m. at the AVA Community Center, 509 W. 2nd St. The reception is open to the public and will include light hor d’oeuvres, cocktails and art.
Crestview residents will undergo transition to Gillette electrical power
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette announced Jan. 20 that over the next two weeks, electrical crews will convert the Crestview subdivision to the city’s power. Affected residents will receive a door hanger notice that notifies them when the conversion will take place. During the transition, homes are supposed to be without power for up to two hours.
Arrests, arraignments for Monday, Jan. 23
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Jan. 24
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Shoplifting, Jan. 23, S. Douglas Highway, GPD. Officers responded to Walmart...
2 inches of snow in Gillette possible in storm expected to last the weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snowfall is expected to begin in Campbell County tonight as part of a snowstorm that’s expected to linger through the weekend. First, though, will be a day of sunshine. The forecast for today from the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, calls for a high of 33 under mostly sunny skies. The wind chill will dip to around 14 degrees as winds come from the northwest at 13 to 18 mph with gusts reaching 29 mph.
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Jan. 24
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Friends of the Library to hold antique, vintage book sale
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County’s Friends of the Library will hold a sale of vintage and antique books Feb. 2 to 4 during regular library hours. The organization will sell about 1,000 antique and vintage books, and prices will be half that of price listings found from various sources, according to the Facebook event’s description.
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Jan. 23
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Welfare check, Jan. 20, Gillette, CCSO. Campbell County Sheriff Scott...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/21/2023-1/22/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22:. At 6:23 a.m. to Meeteetse Lane for an emergency medical response. At 11:59 a.m. to Robin Drive for an emergency medical response. At 1:13 p.m. to the 4500...
Woman dies in Monday morning crash on South Douglas Highway
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A woman died Monday morning and multiple people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision on South Douglas Highway, officials said Tuesday. Laura D. Kenway, 32, has been identified as the woman who was found lying unresponsive on South Douglas Highway around 7:16 a.m. by Gillette Police officers who arrived to investigate reports of a crash on Jan. 23, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
Gillette residents could see snow tonight, Wednesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette area residents could see snow tonight, with an even greater likelihood of wintry weather midway through the week. The National Weather Service reports a 40% chance of snowfall in the area this evening, beginning after 4 p.m. The snow is expected to carry into the late night and early morning hours.
