The 2023 Oregon Book Awards Finalists Have Been Announced

While most people were awaiting this morning’s announcement of the 2023 Oscar contenders, fans of the written word—particularly those based in Oregon—were excited to learn who the nominees would be in a different competition: the Oregon Book Awards. Today, Portland Literary Arts shared the list of finalists...
OREGON STATE
traveloregon.com

Up Your Vintage Game on a 4-Day Antiquing Road Trip in Oregon

When you’re not photographing waterfalls, skiing or experiencing the beauty of Mt. Hood or the Columbia River Gorge, it’s fun to hit the road and enjoy life in the many small towns here. Renowned for its antique shops housed in unique historic buildings that show off the character of rural life in days gone by, these places are great to pick up some Oregon memorabilia or secondhand luxuries. Almost all are open year-round, too, for a break on any road trip. Here are some of our favorites and other vintage experiences to enjoy on the trip.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?

Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Kah-Nee-Ta Resort Approves Funding For Reopening In 2023

Kah-Nee-Ta was once a thriving resort and tourist destination in Warm Springs. The resort featured an Olympic size swimming pool, lodge, spa, restaurants, golf course, and RV park. Living out most of its peak season in the summertime, adored by families for decades, quickly becoming an annual vacation destination for those near and far. Those days all came to a screeching halt in 2018 when the resort sadly shuttered its doors for good. Or so we thought.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Neff – Purcell intersection in Bend to close for 5 months

Get ready for a roughly five-month closure of the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard in Bend. The City of Bend said Tuesday the intersection near St. Charles Hospital and Pilot Butte Middle School will be closed from Feb. 22 through mid-summer. It’s part of the Neff & Purcell...
BEND, OR
backcountryhunters.org

BHA Shows Up for Deschutes County

BHA Shows up for Deschutes County Goal 5, Wildlife Inventory Testimony. BHA sportsmen and women filled the county commission chambers, alongside other fellow hunter-conservation groups, urging three Deschutes County commissioners to update the wildlife inventory data--primarily geospatial data found in overlay maps. The data currently used for policy and planning for land-use, is currently over thirty years old.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Travel the Oregon Coast and More

Popular Oregon Coast Attractions

Come take a closer look at some of the most popular Oregon Coast Attractions and explore the secrets of this breathtaking region. From the iconic Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach to the charming coastal town of Newport and the scenic hiking trails of the Cape Falcon Trail, we'll uncover the best spots to visit and the must-see sights along the way.
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983

Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Sisters School District to re-purpose old elementary school building

Out with the old, but not entirely. Sisters Elementary School is moving to a new building in fall 2024 thanks to money from a bond measure passed in May 2021. It’ll be 80,000 square feet — almost double the size of the current building. But the former building has a chance for a new lease on life.
SISTERS, OR
opb.org

How valuable, and volatile, crabbing can be along the Oregon Coast

Episode 1 of Season 2 of OPB’s video series “Superabundant” (above) follows Oregon’s Dungeness crab industry from the ocean bottom to restaurant tables, with a crab race for added kick. This article takes a deeper dive into one key aspect for fisherfolk: how one season can bring in big bucks, and the next, not so much.
OREGON STATE
theashlandchronicle.com

Oregon’s Bee-Themed License Plate Now Available

New Oregon bee-themed license plate supports pollinators. There’s a new way to be a pollinator protector in Oregon: Buy a bee-themed license plate to bring attention to beneficial insects and support Oregon State University Extension research on native bees. Each Pollinator Paradise license plate ordered sends $35 to OSU’s...
OREGON STATE
WOWK

Bill banning sale of kangaroo parts introduced in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A bill that would ban the sale of kangaroo parts has been introduced in the Oregon Legislature, taking aim at sports apparel manufacturers that use leather from the animals to make their products. Soccer cleats are one of the only products made from kangaroo leather...
OREGON STATE
tualatinlife.com

Tualatin among 13 cities suing oregon to halt new climate regulations

Tualatin joined 12 other Oregon cities and one county in a lawsuit against the state seeking to stop or slow the implementation of new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities rules that mandate quick and substantial changes to some areas of land use and transportation. The suit, filed in the state...
TUALATIN, OR

