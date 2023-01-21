Read full article on original website
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
WWEEK
The 2023 Oregon Book Awards Finalists Have Been Announced
While most people were awaiting this morning’s announcement of the 2023 Oscar contenders, fans of the written word—particularly those based in Oregon—were excited to learn who the nominees would be in a different competition: the Oregon Book Awards. Today, Portland Literary Arts shared the list of finalists...
traveloregon.com
Up Your Vintage Game on a 4-Day Antiquing Road Trip in Oregon
When you’re not photographing waterfalls, skiing or experiencing the beauty of Mt. Hood or the Columbia River Gorge, it’s fun to hit the road and enjoy life in the many small towns here. Renowned for its antique shops housed in unique historic buildings that show off the character of rural life in days gone by, these places are great to pick up some Oregon memorabilia or secondhand luxuries. Almost all are open year-round, too, for a break on any road trip. Here are some of our favorites and other vintage experiences to enjoy on the trip.
thatoregonlife.com
49 Extraordinary Photos of What Oregon Life Was Like During World War II
His name was Al Monner and he never became a world-famous photographer (unlike his peers Ray Atkeson, Minor White, and Dorothea Lange). As far as Oregon is concerned though, I would argue that Monner gave us a priceless look into life during WWII. Born and raised in Portland and small...
thatoregonlife.com
This Quirky Roadhouse BBQ In Oregon Offers Ribs That’ll Melt In Your Mouth
Headed down Mt. Hood from a long day of skiing or snowboarding? If you’ve passed the Skyway by then you’re definitely missing out on some of the yummiest barbeque to be had in Oregon. The Skyway Bar and Grill. The classic restaurant was hand-built in 1972 by Al...
opb.org
Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?
Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
thatoregonlife.com
Kah-Nee-Ta Resort Approves Funding For Reopening In 2023
Kah-Nee-Ta was once a thriving resort and tourist destination in Warm Springs. The resort featured an Olympic size swimming pool, lodge, spa, restaurants, golf course, and RV park. Living out most of its peak season in the summertime, adored by families for decades, quickly becoming an annual vacation destination for those near and far. Those days all came to a screeching halt in 2018 when the resort sadly shuttered its doors for good. Or so we thought.
The best public schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Neff – Purcell intersection in Bend to close for 5 months
Get ready for a roughly five-month closure of the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard in Bend. The City of Bend said Tuesday the intersection near St. Charles Hospital and Pilot Butte Middle School will be closed from Feb. 22 through mid-summer. It’s part of the Neff & Purcell...
backcountryhunters.org
BHA Shows Up for Deschutes County
BHA Shows up for Deschutes County Goal 5, Wildlife Inventory Testimony. BHA sportsmen and women filled the county commission chambers, alongside other fellow hunter-conservation groups, urging three Deschutes County commissioners to update the wildlife inventory data--primarily geospatial data found in overlay maps. The data currently used for policy and planning for land-use, is currently over thirty years old.
Popular Oregon Coast Attractions
Come take a closer look at some of the most popular Oregon Coast Attractions and explore the secrets of this breathtaking region. From the iconic Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach to the charming coastal town of Newport and the scenic hiking trails of the Cape Falcon Trail, we'll uncover the best spots to visit and the must-see sights along the way.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983
Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sisters School District to re-purpose old elementary school building
Out with the old, but not entirely. Sisters Elementary School is moving to a new building in fall 2024 thanks to money from a bond measure passed in May 2021. It’ll be 80,000 square feet — almost double the size of the current building. But the former building has a chance for a new lease on life.
opb.org
How valuable, and volatile, crabbing can be along the Oregon Coast
Episode 1 of Season 2 of OPB’s video series “Superabundant” (above) follows Oregon’s Dungeness crab industry from the ocean bottom to restaurant tables, with a crab race for added kick. This article takes a deeper dive into one key aspect for fisherfolk: how one season can bring in big bucks, and the next, not so much.
ijpr.org
Following environmental controversy, Oregon forest management project will be reworked
The Flat Country Project proposed tree thinning, logging, and wildfire fuel reduction across 4,000 acres of the Willamette National Forest. But conservation groups raised concerns over the inclusion of old growth trees in the plan. Finally in December, the U.S.F.S. withdrew authorization for the project, citing changing wildfire conditions in...
theashlandchronicle.com
Oregon’s Bee-Themed License Plate Now Available
New Oregon bee-themed license plate supports pollinators. There’s a new way to be a pollinator protector in Oregon: Buy a bee-themed license plate to bring attention to beneficial insects and support Oregon State University Extension research on native bees. Each Pollinator Paradise license plate ordered sends $35 to OSU’s...
Add This Arizona Haunted Small Town to Your Travel Bucket List
If you're in search of a quick and spooky getaway, then add this small Arizona town to your travel list. I know what you might be thinking: Arizona? That sounds pretty boring, right? Well you would be wrong!. This is Bisbee, Arizona where once upon a time it was a...
WOWK
Bill banning sale of kangaroo parts introduced in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A bill that would ban the sale of kangaroo parts has been introduced in the Oregon Legislature, taking aim at sports apparel manufacturers that use leather from the animals to make their products. Soccer cleats are one of the only products made from kangaroo leather...
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
tualatinlife.com
Tualatin among 13 cities suing oregon to halt new climate regulations
Tualatin joined 12 other Oregon cities and one county in a lawsuit against the state seeking to stop or slow the implementation of new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities rules that mandate quick and substantial changes to some areas of land use and transportation. The suit, filed in the state...
