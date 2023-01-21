Vehicle smashes into 7-Eleven store in Pico Rivera

Deputies responded to a vehicle that smashed into a 7-Eleven store in Pico Rivera on Friday.

Authorities received reports of the crash around 4:13 p.m. on the 8500 block of South Rosemead Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Sky5 images show the sedan had driven over a curb and straight into the storefront’s glass windows.

Sky5 images show the aftermath of a vehicle crashing into a 7-Eleven in Pico Rivera on Jan. 20, 2023.

Debris can be seen strewn across the front entrance of the store. Details are limited and it’s unclear what caused the collision.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The sedan was later seen backing out of the store and hitched onto a tow truck.

