Vehicle smashes into 7-Eleven store in Pico Rivera

New surveillance video shows the violent struggle between the suspected Monterey Park gunman and the 26-year-old man who disarmed him at the Lai Lai Ballroom late Saturday night. Twenty to 30 minutes after the Monterey Park shooting that left 11 people dead, authorities say 72-year-old Huu Can Tran entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby […]
Police in Santa Monica were investigating a shooting that happened after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday. Officers were flagged down by an individual reporting gunfire near the intersection of 6th Street and Broadway at around 3:42 p.m., authorities with the Santa Monica Police Department said. At the location, police discovered two...
Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
After an hours-long barricade situation Tuesday, an armed suspect on Catalina Island was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. The incident, located in the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in Avalon, was reported at around 12:30 p.m., according to an...
Boyle Heights -- Firefighters this morning knocked down a fire at a vacant single-story building that housed a fast-food restaurant and was also the site of previous blazes, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 6:13 a.m. to the 1300 block of Soto Street near Olympic Boulevard had the blaze out within...
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna and other Los Angeles area officials held a joint press conference Monday afternoon to discuss Saturday night’s mass shooting in Monterey Park. Luna was joined by Monterey Police Department Chief Scott Wiese from the front steps of the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles. This latest news conference […]
Flooding closed the Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach on Tuesday. All lanes between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street are “currently closed until further notice,” Caltrans said on Twitter. The closure began at 10:45 a.m. when high tide surf pushed a “substantial” amount of water onto the Bolsa...
A community came together on Tuesday night to remember the 11 victims killed in a mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park on Saturday. A candlelight vigil was held outside the entrance of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio. Locals gathered to share in their grief and anguish, devastated in the wake […]
(KRON) — After a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured ten others at a local dance studio while Lunar New Year celebrations were taking place in Monterey Park, officials established a manhunt to search for the potential suspect involved. Authorities also confirmed that a second shooting took...
A suspect in a mass shooting in which 10 people were killed and another 10 wounded at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park killed himself inside a white van at a Torrance strip mall during a Sunday standoff with law enforcement. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has identified...
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed when a vehicle crashed into a building in South Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. Sunday to 11400 S. Main St., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Ma Rodriguez, 55, of Los Angeles, died...
The man shot and killed by deputies at the Valencia Town Center in early January has been identified. On Jan. 11 at around 11 p.m., 50-year-old Christopher Mercurio died of gunshot wounds to the chest after a confrontation with deputies in front of the Westfield Valencia Town Center, according to the Los Angeles County Medical ...
The gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park ballroom Saturday night was later stopped in his tracks at a second dance hall in Alhambra thanks to two bystanders who are now being called heroes. Investigators believe that 20 minutes after 72-year-old Huu Can Tran opened fire at the Star […]
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 “It is with […]
ALHAMBRA, Calif. - The mass shooting that left 11 dead amid Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park could have been "much worse" if it hadn't been for the actions of several civilians who disarmed the gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, at a scene in Alhambra, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday evening.
Lost in the aftermath of the Monterey Park ballroom dance hall shooting that left 11 people dead is an alarming fact: It took five hours for authorities to alert the public that the gunman was on the loose.
LOS ANGELES – A person was killed and another person was critically injured when a vehicle crashed into a building Sunday in South Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. to 11400 S. Main St., where a person was trapped inside a vehicle, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
A 75-year-old man who had disappeared while hiking on Mount Baldy over the weekend has been found alive on Tuesday. Jin Chung, 75, from North Hollywood, was found responsive and transported to a hospital for treatment, confirmed the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. He had suffered a leg injury and some weather-related wounds, officials said. […]
