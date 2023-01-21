ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pico Rivera, CA

Vehicle smashes into 7-Eleven store in Pico Rivera

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

Deputies responded to a vehicle that smashed into a 7-Eleven store in Pico Rivera on Friday.

Authorities received reports of the crash around 4:13 p.m. on the 8500 block of South Rosemead Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Sky5 images show the sedan had driven over a curb and straight into the storefront’s glass windows.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fiwwn_0kM6y6y700
    Sky5 images show the aftermath of a vehicle crashing into a 7-Eleven in Pico Rivera on Jan. 20, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lUB1_0kM6y6y700
    Sky5 images show the aftermath of a vehicle crashing into a 7-Eleven in Pico Rivera on Jan. 20, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6bdo_0kM6y6y700
    Sky5 images show the aftermath of a vehicle crashing into a 7-Eleven in Pico Rivera on Jan. 20, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QsuGF_0kM6y6y700
    Sky5 images show the aftermath of a vehicle crashing into a 7-Eleven in Pico Rivera on Jan. 20, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3390_0kM6y6y700
    Sky5 images show the aftermath of a vehicle crashing into a 7-Eleven in Pico Rivera on Jan. 20, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBj66_0kM6y6y700
    Sky5 images show the aftermath of a vehicle crashing into a 7-Eleven in Pico Rivera on Jan. 20, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S4sZR_0kM6y6y700
    Sky5 images show the aftermath of a vehicle crashing into a 7-Eleven in Pico Rivera on Jan. 20, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g5o4o_0kM6y6y700
    Sky5 images show the aftermath of a vehicle crashing into a 7-Eleven in Pico Rivera on Jan. 20, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RvlkC_0kM6y6y700
    Sky5 images show the aftermath of a vehicle crashing into a 7-Eleven in Pico Rivera on Jan. 20, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGGIf_0kM6y6y700
    Sky5 images show the aftermath of a vehicle crashing into a 7-Eleven in Pico Rivera on Jan. 20, 2023.

Debris can be seen strewn across the front entrance of the store. Details are limited and it’s unclear what caused the collision.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The sedan was later seen backing out of the store and hitched onto a tow truck.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Video shows violent struggle as Monterey Park shooter is disarmed

New surveillance video shows the violent struggle between the suspected Monterey Park gunman and the 26-year-old man who disarmed him at the Lai Lai Ballroom late Saturday night. Twenty to 30 minutes after the Monterey Park shooting that left 11 people dead, authorities say 72-year-old Huu Can Tran entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA.com

Person shot after two-car collision in Santa Monica

Police in Santa Monica were investigating a shooting that happened after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday. Officers were flagged down by an individual reporting gunfire near the intersection of 6th Street and Broadway at around 3:42 p.m., authorities with the Santa Monica Police Department said. At the location, police discovered two...
SANTA MONICA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified

Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Suspect in custody after standoff on Catalina Island

After an hours-long barricade situation Tuesday, an armed suspect on Catalina Island was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. The incident, located in the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in Avalon, was reported at around 12:30 p.m., according to an...
AVALON, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Vacant Boyle Heights restaurant burns -- again

Boyle Heights -- Firefighters this morning knocked down a fire at a vacant single-story building that housed a fast-food restaurant and was also the site of previous blazes, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 6:13 a.m. to the 1300 block of Soto Street near Olympic Boulevard had the blaze out within...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Officials shed more light on Monterey Park mass shooting, suspect

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna and other Los Angeles area officials held a joint press conference Monday afternoon to discuss Saturday night’s mass shooting in Monterey Park. Luna was joined by Monterey Police Department Chief Scott Wiese from the front steps of the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles. This latest news conference […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA.com

PCH closed by flooding in Huntington Beach

Flooding closed the Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach on Tuesday. All lanes between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street are “currently closed until further notice,” Caltrans said on Twitter. The closure began at 10:45 a.m. when high tide surf pushed a “substantial” amount of water onto the Bolsa...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KRON4

Timeline of Monterey Park shooter manhunt

(KRON) — After a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured ten others at a local dance studio while Lunar New Year celebrations were taking place in Monterey Park, officials established a manhunt to search for the potential suspect involved. Authorities also confirmed that a second shooting took...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in South LA crash

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed when a vehicle crashed into a building in South Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. Sunday to 11400 S. Main St., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Ma Rodriguez, 55, of Los Angeles, died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 “It is with […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

One killed, one injured after vehicle slams into South LA building

LOS ANGELES – A person was killed and another person was critically injured when a vehicle crashed into a building Sunday in South Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. to 11400 S. Main St., where a person was trapped inside a vehicle, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Missing 75-year-old hiker found alive on Mount Baldy

A 75-year-old man who had disappeared while hiking on Mount Baldy over the weekend has been found alive on Tuesday. Jin Chung, 75, from North Hollywood, was found responsive and transported to a hospital for treatment, confirmed the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. He had suffered a leg injury and some weather-related wounds, officials said. […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

98K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy