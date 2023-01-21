ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Suns Devin Booker surprises Make-A-Wish teen with pregame visit

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Make-A-Wish teenager got a special visit from Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker before tip-off against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. Booker showed up for a pregame visit for 17-year-old Breanna Amado, who was stunned by the surprise. “What’s up crew?” Booker said as Amado...
Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: D.J. Foster

TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Hometown Hero has returned. Years after the former Saguaro High star last suited up in the maroon-and-gold, fan favorite D.J. Foster is back with the program as the new Manager of Player Development. He’s now tasked with using his experiences and skills to mentor and develop ASU players off the field, as well as connecting with alumni to get them back in the fold with the program they once played for.
