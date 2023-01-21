TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Hometown Hero has returned. Years after the former Saguaro High star last suited up in the maroon-and-gold, fan favorite D.J. Foster is back with the program as the new Manager of Player Development. He’s now tasked with using his experiences and skills to mentor and develop ASU players off the field, as well as connecting with alumni to get them back in the fold with the program they once played for.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO