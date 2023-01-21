Read full article on original website
On 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Kamala Harris urges federal abortion protections
Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by imploring Americans to work to enshrine abortion rights into law. "For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected," Harris said at a speech delivered in Tallahassee, Fla., on Sunday. "Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense."
Most Americans say overturning Roe was politically motivated, NPR/Ipsos poll finds
Fifty years ago Sunday, the U.S. Supreme Court granted the constitutional right to an abortion with the Roe v. Wade decision. Nearly seven months ago, the same court overturned that ruling, putting the matter back to the states. A new NPR/Ipsos poll finds that 3 in 5 Americans believe abortion...
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
At the first March for Life post-Roe, anti-abortion activists say fight isn't over
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Insisting that the fight against abortion isn't over, even after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last June, thousands of anti-abortion rights protesters gathered for the annual March for Life rally on Friday. Following the reversal of Roe, organizers changed the path of...
The DOJ searched Biden's home and found more classified documents
Officials from the Department of Justice spent more than 12 hours searching President Biden's Wilmington, Del. residence Friday, and found six new classified documents. Biden's personal attorney, Bob Bauer, announced the extraordinary development in a Saturday night statement. The Department of Justice is declining to comment on the search. Some...
New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states' abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what’s expected to a be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina...
Former Capitol Police officer on Jan. 6 says leadership ignored him
When former U.S. Capitol Police Lt. Tarik "T.K." Johnson looked outside on January 6, 2021, he was in shock. Hundreds of people were coming towards the Capitol building. On the U.S. Capitol West Front he saw a mob attack his fellow police officers. "I saw fighting like I'd never seen...
Bolsonaro backers in Florida decry what they see as a stolen election in Brazil
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Rows of cars, some of them rentals, line the shoulder of a highway, outside the security office of a gated community in this Orlando suburb. Lutty Sutton is among the dozens of people who have shown up at the gated community on a Tuesday afternoon in the hopes of seeing Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right former president of Brazil, who is staying in a vacation home there owned by Brazilian mixed martial artist José Aldo.
Twitter suspends account of white supremacist Nick Fuentes a day after restoration
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Social media platform Twitter (TWTR.MX) on Wednesday suspended the account of white supremacist Nick Fuentes only a day after a decision to restore it led to widespread criticism.
Early jockeying for Senate seats foreshadows competitive 2024 elections
Just over two weeks into the new year and candidates are already preparing for the 2024 Senate race. Thirty-four Senate seats will be up for grabs, 23 of which are currently occupied by Democrats and independents. Republicans can regain control of the chamber if they gain two seats or retake the presidency and pick up one seat.
Why we have a debt ceiling, and why this trip to the brink may be different
Don't stop me, even if you've heard this one. The debt limit is back. Congress is having another moment. And this particular round of wrestling over the issue could carry the ugliest economic consequences yet. The U.S. government technically ran out of money to meet its myriad obligations on Thursday....
Florida's AP African American studies ban should raise alarm elsewhere, lawmaker says
Florida's education department has blocked a proposed Advanced Placement course focused on African American studies, calling it a form of political indoctrination and a violation of state law. The College Board has been developing the class for more than a decade and is currently piloting it at 60 schools across...
Journalist Victor S. Navasky has died. For years, he led The Nation.
A left wing political luminary has died. Journalist Victor S. Navasky died at the age of 90. Navasky ran The Nation, one of the oldest magazines in America, with a sharp progressive bent. He started as editor in 1978, a year when teachers's strikes and the Camp David Accords ruled the headlines. He also worked as the magazine's publisher, and then publisher emeritus until his death Monday at a hospital in New York. The cause was pneumonia, his son Bruno Navasky told NPR.
A former high-level FBI agent faces charges for aiding a sanctioned Russian oligarch
A former high-level FBI agent is facing several charges for his alleged work with a sanctioned Russian oligarch. Charles McGonigal, the former special agent in charge of counterintelligence in the FBI's New York office, is accused of working with Oleg Deripaska, who has been on the U.S. sanctions list since 2018.
