ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVCR NEWS

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

On 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Kamala Harris urges federal abortion protections

Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by imploring Americans to work to enshrine abortion rights into law. "For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected," Harris said at a speech delivered in Tallahassee, Fla., on Sunday. "Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense."
TALLAHASSEE, FL
HuffPost

Trump Spoils Funeral

Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
KVCR NEWS

The DOJ searched Biden's home and found more classified documents

Officials from the Department of Justice spent more than 12 hours searching President Biden's Wilmington, Del. residence Friday, and found six new classified documents. Biden's personal attorney, Bob Bauer, announced the extraordinary development in a Saturday night statement. The Department of Justice is declining to comment on the search. Some...
WILMINGTON, DE
KVCR NEWS

Former Capitol Police officer on Jan. 6 says leadership ignored him

When former U.S. Capitol Police Lt. Tarik "T.K." Johnson looked outside on January 6, 2021, he was in shock. Hundreds of people were coming towards the Capitol building. On the U.S. Capitol West Front he saw a mob attack his fellow police officers. "I saw fighting like I'd never seen...
KVCR NEWS

Bolsonaro backers in Florida decry what they see as a stolen election in Brazil

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Rows of cars, some of them rentals, line the shoulder of a highway, outside the security office of a gated community in this Orlando suburb. Lutty Sutton is among the dozens of people who have shown up at the gated community on a Tuesday afternoon in the hopes of seeing Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right former president of Brazil, who is staying in a vacation home there owned by Brazilian mixed martial artist José Aldo.
FLORIDA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Journalist Victor S. Navasky has died. For years, he led The Nation.

A left wing political luminary has died. Journalist Victor S. Navasky died at the age of 90. Navasky ran The Nation, one of the oldest magazines in America, with a sharp progressive bent. He started as editor in 1978, a year when teachers's strikes and the Camp David Accords ruled the headlines. He also worked as the magazine's publisher, and then publisher emeritus until his death Monday at a hospital in New York. The cause was pneumonia, his son Bruno Navasky told NPR.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy