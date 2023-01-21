Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Covina man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. – A 34-year-old Covina man was arrested in connection with a fatal, allegedly gang-related shooting 2022 shooting in Pasadena, police announced Tuesday. Avery Lavon Bennett was arrested Thursday outside his residence by Pasadena police and the U.S. Marshal’s Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, police said. Bennett was in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to police.
Authorities ID pedestrian killed near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a homeless man who was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Westlake area. The man was struck around 7:30 p.m. Monday near Sixth and Bonnie Brae streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Kyle Ray, 32, died at the scene,...
Suspect in custody after standoff on Catalina Island
After an hours-long barricade situation Tuesday, an armed suspect on Catalina Island was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. The incident, located in the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in Avalon, was reported at around 12:30 p.m., according to an...
Catalina Island SWAT situation: Armed woman in custody after leading hours-long standoff
AVALON, Calif. - A SWAT standoff that lasted several hours has finally came to an end on Catalina Island. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a woman who is allegedly armed on Wrigley Road in the city of Avalon around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman is accused of firing shots from the area, drawing the SWAT team.
Police arrest suspect connected to fatal shooting in Pasadena in May 2022
Police on Tuesday announced that they had arrested a person wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Pasadena back in May of 2022. The initial incident took place on May 2, when a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue, according to Pasadena Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have identified the victim as Pasadena-resident Eric Lynn Thomas, 28. During the course of their investigation, detectives were able to trace their evidence to "a suspect connected to a local criminal street gang."On Jan. 19, officers with the United States Marshals Service arrested 34-year-old Covina resident Avery Lavon Bennett outside of his home. "At the time of his arrest, Bennett was found to be in possession of two loaded firearms," Pasadena Police Department said in a statement. Benett is being held on $3,050,00 bail on one felony count of homicide. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (626) 744-4241.
Man found fatally wounded outside Lancaster medical building
A man was found mortally wounded this morning in front of a medical office building in Lancaster. The shooting was reported about 2:15 a.m. at 17th Street West and Avenue J, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Police Arrest Man With Gang Connection on Suspicion of Pasadena Man’s Murder
Pasadena police said a suspect was arrested last week in connection with the shooting death of a Pasadena resident in May. 28-year-old Eric Lynn Thomas, a Pasadena resident, was found around 8:42 p.m. on May 2 in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds by officers responding to a call regarding “Shots Fired.”
Man surrenders in dump-truck rampage at estranged wife's South Los Angeles home
Authorities have arrested a suspect allegedly seen in a video crashing a dump truck into his estranged wife's home in South Los Angeles and smashing into parked cars on the street.
Long Beach shooting leaves one injured
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was shot early Monday in Long Beach but was expected to survive, and two suspects remained at large. According to police, the victim was approached by two male suspects in the 400 block of Long Beach Boulevard around 2:45 a.m., and they pointed weapons at him.
Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting
Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Authorities ID woman killed in South LA crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed when a vehicle crashed into a building in South Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. Sunday to 11400 S. Main St., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Ma Rodriguez, 55, of Los Angeles, died...
Woman reported missing, last seen in South Los Angeles
Police Tuesday circulated a photo of a missing 35-year-old woman last seen in South Los Angeles. Tamika Newsome was last seen on Jan. 5, about 10:30 a.m., near 111th Street and Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Newsome was described as a 5-foot, 2-inch tall Black woman weighing 230...
Pedestrian killed on Santa Ana freeway
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian was killed in a collision on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway Wednesday. The collision was reported at 4:16 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the southbound freeway and the Cesar Chavez Avenue offramp where they found the pedestrian on the freeway, said CHP Officer Michael Nasir.
All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
Deputies shoot, kill man in Altadena
ALTADENA, Calif. – A man has been killed this evening in a deputy-involved shooting in Altadena, according to videographers on the scene. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near Woodbury and El Sereno. Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. People on the scene describe the man...
Stolen SUV Pursuit Ends on 91 Freeway, Suspect in Custody
Compton, Los Angeles County, CA: A stolen vehicle pursuit came to an ending early Tuesday morning after the suspect lost control on the 91 Freeway in the… Read more "Stolen SUV Pursuit Ends on 91 Freeway, Suspect in Custody"
Deputies investigating death of man found in front of Lancaster medical building
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was found mortally wounded Monday morning in front of a medical office building in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at about 2:15 a.m. at 17th Street West and Avenue J, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was taken by ambulance to...
Man Killed By Deputies At Valencia Town Center Identified
The man shot and killed by deputies at the Valencia Town Center in early January has been identified. On Jan. 11 at around 11 p.m., 50-year-old Christopher Mercurio died of gunshot wounds to the chest after a confrontation with deputies in front of the Westfield Valencia Town Center, according to the Los Angeles County Medical ...
Timeline of Monterey Park shooter manhunt
(KRON) — After a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured ten others at a local dance studio while Lunar New Year celebrations were taking place in Monterey Park, officials established a manhunt to search for the potential suspect involved. Authorities also confirmed that a second shooting took...
Man Allegedly Armed with Knife Barricades Self in Long Beach Home
A man who allegedly threatened a relative with a knife barricaded himself inside a Long Beach residence Monday, prompting a standoff with police. Officers responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
