Sturgis, MI

CNN

FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year

Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
WebMD

Baby Formula Manufacturer Faces Criminal Investigation

Jan. 22, 2023 – The company at the center of last year’s baby formula recall is under federal criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. Abbott Laboratories, which makes 90% of U.S. baby formula, is being investigated by federal attorneys who specialize in the enforcement consumer protection laws, according to The Wall Street Journal.
STURGIS, MI
The Center Square

20 states sue Biden administration over 'illegal visa system'

(The Center Square) – Twenty states led by Texas sued the Biden administration Tuesday over another immigration policy they argue is illegal. A new U.S. Department of Homeland Security program “unlawfully creates a de facto pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of aliens,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argues, referring to a plan President Joe Biden announced Jan. 5.
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Which Americans Own the Most Guns

An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
New York Post

Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths

Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
msn.com

The CDC has abandoned pain patients. Its new opioids guidelines are all for show.

How many innocent lives must be harmed before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes course on prescription opioids? The CDC recently released opioid guidelines, a recommendation for physician prescribing practices, and an update to the original 2016 document, which wrongheadedly attempted – and failed – to solve the opioid crisis by preventing physicians from prescribing pain medication to patients.
Reuters

U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke

Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
CNN

CNN

