Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The oldest vinyl record store in Missouri is in Kirksville founded by Edwin S. Rinehart in 1897CJ CoombsKirksville, MO
Historic Downing Railroad Depot built in 1872 in Downing, Missouri was preserved and became a museumCJ CoombsDowning, MO
Unionville Square Historic District in Putnam County, MissouriCJ CoombsPutnam County, MO
Related
ktvo.com
Verdict pending in trial of Kirksville man charged in Dec. 2021 killings
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — (UPDATED TUESDAY AFTERNOON) Testimony in a northeast Missouri man's murder trial started Tuesday morning and wrapped up Tuesday afternoon. The bench trial for Ray Rijos, 53, of Kirksville, began at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Adair County Circuit Court. Court adjourned at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. According to...
ktvo.com
Centerville man sentenced for Schuyler County assault
KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man learns his punishment for a northeast Missouri crime. Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, was sentenced last week to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a first-degree assault conviction. The judge denied probation. A Clark County jury found...
ktvo.com
Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in Fairfield murder case
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A ruling has been handed down regarding a teen's motion to have evidence suppressed in his murder case. Willard Chaiden Miller is charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of Nohema Graber, of Fairfield. Miller, and his co-defendant, Jeremy Goodale, are accused of killing the...
ktvo.com
No man in ski mask chasing girl on Truman campus, police say
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Police at Truman State University are dispelling a rumor that a man in a ski mask was chasing a girl on campus. Investigators say there is no truth to that. Truman's Department of Public Safety reported that around 6 p.m. Monday, a female student reported that...
ktvo.com
Melvin L. Dixon Sr., 86 of Winigan, Mo., Ruschmeier Funeral Home
Melvin L Dixon Sr. of Winigan, Missouri passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at LaPlata Nursing Home at the age of 86. Melvin was born on March 1, 1936 in rural Adair County, Missouri. Melvin was born to Glen and Viola (Lutz) Dixon. Melvin grew up in the Pure Air area and attended rural schools including the Salisbury School.
ktvo.com
4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sullivan County on Monday
MILAN, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Sullivan County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the county. No other information is being provided about the cases at this time. Health department staff are conducting investigations on confirmed positive cases. Currently, Sullivan County sits at a total...
ktvo.com
Backordered parts for Adair County Courthouse elevator causing reopening delay
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Adair County Presiding Commissioner Mark Shahan told us that 98% of the renovations taking place at the Adair County Courthouse are complete. The last major upgrade is modernizing the elevator. Special parts for the elevator have been on backorder, but they are on the way. Those...
ktvo.com
Update: Fairfield basketball game forfeited after altercation
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — (UPDATE) KTVO has received an update from Fairfield School Superintendent Laurie Noll regarding Monday evening's altercation at a high school basketball game. Noll stated that the incident started earlier in the game when an Iowa City High fan and a coach were ejected, which caused emotions...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Amanda O’Leary, of Ottumwa, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Albia. O’Leary claimed her prize Friday...
ktvo.com
Unstable building on Memphis square set to be demolished
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri building that has been deemed structurally unsafe is set to be demolished soon. The two-story structure on the southwest corner of the Memphis square is owned by Donnie Musser. Caution tape has been put up in front of and along the side of...
ktvo.com
Lawmakers discuss school choice bill at Fairfield legislative forum
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — The first of four legislative forums happened on Saturday in Fairfield, Iowa. The Fairfield Area Chamber of commerce is hosting forums with local lawmakers once a month until April. Saturday's discussion centered around Gov. Kim Reynolds' controversial school choice bill that will be debated on Monday.
Comments / 0