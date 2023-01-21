ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Arts Commission issues call for youth, adult poetry submissions

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) seeks submissions of short poems to be displayed in temporary poetry poster installations at various city locations. The goal is to surprise and delight the public with thoughtful short pieces of poetry that create a literary link connecting the reader to a sense of place of our Puget Sound region. Poetry topics might reference, but are not restricted to, connections to environment, habitat, nature, sustainability, history or other cultural aspects of our local community.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Attorney offering free Art+Business online course Feb. 4

Attorney Sarah Jordan, owner of Edmonds-based Jordan Law Firm, will offer a free online course Art+Business: Business Basics to Keep You Creative, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. This session is for creatives in visual arts, performance, music, writing, illustration and photography who want plain-language basics about starting or thriving in business endeavors. The course will address topics such as:
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Aud Böning: An avid reader, she enjoyed camping, boating, skiing and travel

Aud Böning was born in Oslo, Norway and passed away in Edmonds, WA with her husband and daughters by her side. After graduating from Oslo Cathedral School, she worked for a law firm in Oslo. In her 20’s, she traveled around Western Europe before taking a job as an Au Pair in Paris, while also attending business school there.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: King tide

Photographer Kevin O’Keefe captured the king tides on the Edmonds waterfront Monday morning. King tides are the extreme-high tides that occur whenever the moon is closest to Earth,. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Waterfront Center sponsoring all-ages Trivia Night Jan. 24

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting an all-ages Trivia Night Tuesday, Jan. 24. Join your friends or be placed on a team and make new friends. The top team will win the coveted Red Twig mug. There is also a chance to win individual prizes during lightning rounds. Check-in starts...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Puget Sound Regional Council seeking VISION 2050 Award nominees

The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) is seeking nominations for its VISION 2050 Awards program through April 1. According to a PSRC news release, the VISION 2050 Awards celebrate efforts that are enhancing the region’s communities and natural environment while advancing equity and opportunity for all. They recognize innovative work by jurisdictions, tribes, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and other groups in the central Puget Sound region. Award nomination materials are available on the PRSC website.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

State housing bills a battleground for local control vs. density

I’ve written it before, and it is still true: Nothing sparks more reaction in South Snohomish County than the phrase “single-family zoning.” What drives that reaction is equal parts growth, change, fear, the economy and history. The Washington State Legislature is again debating a bill that could...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy