Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Arts Commission issues call for youth, adult poetry submissions
The City of Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) seeks submissions of short poems to be displayed in temporary poetry poster installations at various city locations. The goal is to surprise and delight the public with thoughtful short pieces of poetry that create a literary link connecting the reader to a sense of place of our Puget Sound region. Poetry topics might reference, but are not restricted to, connections to environment, habitat, nature, sustainability, history or other cultural aspects of our local community.
myedmondsnews.com
Attorney offering free Art+Business online course Feb. 4
Attorney Sarah Jordan, owner of Edmonds-based Jordan Law Firm, will offer a free online course Art+Business: Business Basics to Keep You Creative, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. This session is for creatives in visual arts, performance, music, writing, illustration and photography who want plain-language basics about starting or thriving in business endeavors. The course will address topics such as:
myedmondsnews.com
Aud Böning: An avid reader, she enjoyed camping, boating, skiing and travel
Aud Böning was born in Oslo, Norway and passed away in Edmonds, WA with her husband and daughters by her side. After graduating from Oslo Cathedral School, she worked for a law firm in Oslo. In her 20’s, she traveled around Western Europe before taking a job as an Au Pair in Paris, while also attending business school there.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: King tide
Photographer Kevin O'Keefe captured the king tides on the Edmonds waterfront Monday morning. King tides are the extreme-high tides that occur whenever the moon is closest to Earth,.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Waterfront Center sponsoring all-ages Trivia Night Jan. 24
The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting an all-ages Trivia Night Tuesday, Jan. 24. Join your friends or be placed on a team and make new friends. The top team will win the coveted Red Twig mug. There is also a chance to win individual prizes during lightning rounds. Check-in starts...
myedmondsnews.com
Reader view: Why choose STEM? What you learn will help you in any career
I’d like to introduce you to the wild world of STEM at Mountlake Terrace High School. STEM (also sometimes known as STEAM) stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, (Art) and Math. While I’m writing this for a class assignment, I think you can tell I’m very excited about the program.
myedmondsnews.com
On video: Martin Luther King Day celebration at Edmonds Waterfront Center
This video, courtesy of the Edmonds Waterfront Center, captures the full day of events held Jan. 16 to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his legacy. The fifth annual tribute to Dr. King was sponsored by the Edmonds-based Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL).
myedmondsnews.com
Puget Sound Regional Council seeking VISION 2050 Award nominees
The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) is seeking nominations for its VISION 2050 Awards program through April 1. According to a PSRC news release, the VISION 2050 Awards celebrate efforts that are enhancing the region’s communities and natural environment while advancing equity and opportunity for all. They recognize innovative work by jurisdictions, tribes, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and other groups in the central Puget Sound region. Award nomination materials are available on the PRSC website.
myedmondsnews.com
Public invited to attend Mayor Mike Nelson’s 2023 State of the City address Feb. 2
The public is invited to attend Edmonds Mayor Nelson’s 2023 State of the City address Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. The in-person event will be at the Edmonds Waterfront Center and will also be broadcast live via Zoom as well as on cable television channels 21 and 39.
myedmondsnews.com
Public comment period begins on Everett Link Extension and north operations and maintenance facility
Sound Transit on Monday launched a public engagement period for the Everett Link Extension project, which will extend Link light rail service north from Lynnwood City Center Station to Everett Station. This project also includes the Operations and Maintenance Facility (OMF) North, which is necessary to support Link light rail operations.
myedmondsnews.com
State housing bills a battleground for local control vs. density
I’ve written it before, and it is still true: Nothing sparks more reaction in South Snohomish County than the phrase “single-family zoning.” What drives that reaction is equal parts growth, change, fear, the economy and history. The Washington State Legislature is again debating a bill that could...
myedmondsnews.com
Council OKs Edmonds Planning Board nominees, continues emergency Hwy 99-area ordinance
The Edmonds City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to continue the emergency interim ordinance creating a design review process through the city’s Architectural Design Board for certain projects zoned general commercial as part of the Highway 99 subarea plan. The council also approved — after some discussion — Mayor...
