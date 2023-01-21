Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Related
wbap.com
Plan Man gets Life for Attacking Girlfriend with Ax
MCKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF) – A Collin County man was sentenced on Tuesday for attacking his girlfriend with an ax. District Attorney Greg Willis announced that 57-year-old Gregory Reed, of Plano, was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree offense of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon causing Serious Bodily Injury to a Family Member.
wbap.com
Arrests Made in Fort Worth Whataburger Shooting
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth Police announced arrests on Monday, in Friday’s deadly shooting at a Whataburger near Paschal High School. Two Paschal High School students were shot , and one student lost his life. His cousin was seriously injured. “The Fort Worth Police Department has identified...
wbap.com
Paschal Community Grieves after Deadly Shooting
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – University United Methodist Church in Fort Worth will hold a candlelight vigil Monday to support the Paschal High School community after two students were shot outside a restaurant Friday. According to organizers, counselors and care-givers will be on hand beginning at 3:45 p.m. at the...
wbap.com
“Unusual” Death of Endangered Vulture Reported by Dallas Zoo
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Another investigation involving Police is underway at the Dallas Zoo. Over the weekend, Zoo staff found that one of the endangered vultures in the Wilds of Africa habitats died. “The animal care team is heartbroken over this tremendous loss,” the Zoo said in a statement. “Please...
wbap.com
Reward Offered in Death of Endangered Vulture at Dallas Zoo
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an indictment in the weekend death of an endangered vulture at the Dallas Zoo. Dallas CEO Greg Hudson said the endangered species was at lest 35-years-old when it was found dead Saturday in its habitat with a wound. He couldn’t expand on the cause of death because of the ongoing Police investigation.
wbap.com
I-30WB at Belt Line Reopens After Hours Long Closure
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Grand Prairie officials have closed down the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 to clear out a crash. The closure was reported by TXDOT around 5:30AM. Drivers are being directed off of the highway at Belt Line until further notice. TXDOT suggests people avoid the area if possible since delays are expected.
wbap.com
TXDOT Treating Roads as Sleet Enters Forecast
(WBAP/KLIF) — Potentially hazardous driving conditions could hit areas of North Texas. As rain, snow, sleet and freezing temperatures are in the forecast for counties North and West of the Metroplex, those in charge of Texas roadways are ramping up safety efforts. According to TXDOT’s Bethany Kurtz, white stripes...
wbap.com
Warming Centers Expand Services During Cold Weather
(WBAP/KLIF) — Most North Texas families simply turn up the heat at home to rest comfortably during cold weather, however, the DFW homeless population doesn’t have that luxury. The cold weather has prompted local groups to increase the accessibility of warming centers for the homeless. According to Salvation...
wbap.com
Light Snow North; 1″ Rains around DFW
* * WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WISE, DENTON AND COLLIN COUNTIES * *. HEAVY RAINS AND SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS MOST OF THE DAY. ACCUMULATING SNOW POSSIBLE IN WISE, DENTON AND COLLIN COUNTIES. HIGH NEAR 45. WINDS NORTHEAST 10-20 MPH. TONIGHT…RAIN ENDING, WINDY AND COLDER.. (RAINFALL TOTALS AROUND 1″) LOWS...
wbap.com
National School Choice Week Events Taking Place Across DFW
NORTH TEXAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Dozens of charter, magnet, private and home school organizations across the Metroplex are kicking off National School Choice Week. Organizers are hosting events to inform parents about educational options for their children that differ from the traditional public school system. Andrew Campanella is...
Comments / 0