DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an indictment in the weekend death of an endangered vulture at the Dallas Zoo. Dallas CEO Greg Hudson said the endangered species was at lest 35-years-old when it was found dead Saturday in its habitat with a wound. He couldn’t expand on the cause of death because of the ongoing Police investigation.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO