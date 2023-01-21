ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now George Santos Seems to Think He Appeared on ‘Hannah Montana’

By Pat Saperstein
 4 days ago
Newly-seated Republican congressman George Santos from New York has claimed a lot of things that turned out to be false — his employment at Goldman-Sachs, his education at NYU and Baruch College, and his supposedly Jewish heritage, to name just a few. But the latest wrinkle revealed about Santos might be the last straw.

On a Wikipedia page for Anthony Devolder, an alias Santos used repeatedly, Politico reports that Devolder claims to have appeared on the popular Disney Channel series “ Hannah Montana ,” which ran from 2006 to 2011. The Wikipedia page, which has since been removed, was last updated in 2011. It lists his birth date, which matches Santos’, and says he appeared on “Hanna Montana” (which was misspelled) and “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.” Miley Cyrus starred in “Hannah Montana,” in which her character led a double life as a typical teenager and a pop star.

The page also contends he was discovered by a Hollywood producer “known for producing INDEPENDENTS DAY BY STEVEN SPILBERG.” (Roland Emmerich actually directed the 1996 film “Independence Day.”)

Rife with misspellings, the page says that he started his “stage” life at age 17 as a gay night club drag queen, and with that won several gay “beauty pageants.”

It also claims that his “first” role was in a 2009 movie called “The Invasion,” starring Uma Thurman and Alicia Silverstone. There is a 2007 movie called “The Invasion,” but it stars Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig.

Though Santos has admitted that some of his resume facts were embellishments, he denies that he performed in drag under the name Kitara Revache, despite several videos, photos and interviews with former friends that have come to light this week.

Santos has refused to step down, despite calls from several fellow Republicans. He is currently being investigated for irregularities in his campaign finances.

His communications director did not respond to a request for comment.

Evelyn Doring
4d ago

Kevin Mccarthy COULD call for a vote to boot him.2/3 of House Of Representatives vote could send this slime back to Brazil. Do most of US know who our Representatives are? Do MOST of us KNOW we can write or call our REPRESENTATIVES and Demand they send him back to Brazil??If you don't know, if you don't bother then shut up.

30
Gayle Jackson
4d ago

McCarthy got his vote and that's the most important thing to him. These are two peas in a pod. When people SHOW you who they are, believe them.

19
cocolo
4d ago

I bet he has resumes for every genre of work... Politician/business, actor, psychiatrist/doctor, chef, real estate broker, pilot, Brazilian farmer, ets.

