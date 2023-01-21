And a resident of Franklinton passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday January 22, 2023. He was born in Gulfport, MS on August 11, 1955 before moving with his family to Franklinton at the age of 14. Richard attended Bowling Green School and was a member of the first graduating class of 1973. Soon after graduating, he began his law enforcement career working for the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Franklinton Police Department before reaching his ultimate goal of becoming a Louisiana State Trooper. Richard truly loved his jobs in law enforcement, particularly his many years of service as a Trooper. His last few years with the State Police, he worked as a detective and ultimately retired as a Master Trooper. Richard also loved watching his two boys play sports. He and Marsha traveled many miles watching Scott’s and Ricky’s teams. When he could, Richard also loved saltwater fishing. He just loved being on the water and it really didn’t matter to him if he caught anything at all. In his earlier years, he was also an avid golfer.

FRANKLINTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO