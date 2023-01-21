ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 6

Adam millenium
4d ago

we're really surprised that all the Baptist in the less legislature and all the Baptist the Baptist Governor has appointed to commissions and government positions are inclined to support unwed mothers that are teenagers these kids are products of welfare homes in the first place they've watched their mother have numerous kids so they could get numerous welfare checks numerous housing benefits free healthcare free food and Free Housing seems like they learned well

A Person
4d ago

We should give incentives for the poor who don't want and can't afford kids to get birth control. It would cost way less for the taxpayers, but the religious right will never go for it. Lots of poor girls would gladly get implants, just pay them a hundred bucks a month so they can't have kids. Huge savings.

Adam millenium
4d ago

these teenage pregnancies are deliberate so that the people can get Welfare food stamps Medicare Medicaid and Free Housing they don't deserve a dime if they want to screw around and get pregnant then they can raise the baby on their own with their own resources it's not our fault they got pregnant why should we pay them for lascivious Behavior

Related
THV11

Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances

BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Changes proposed to Safe Haven Law

A change is being proposed to Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law to make it easier to turn a newborn into emergency personnel. According to KAIT, Under Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law, a newborn less than 30 days old can be dropped off with personnel in emergency rooms, fire stations, or police departments.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Gov. Sanders names husband to lead outdoors effort

Gov. Sarah Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday (Jan. 24) establishing the Natural State Initiative and the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council and said her husband, Bryan, will lead the effort in a volunteer capacity. The order says the council will advise the governor about promoting outdoor recreation and the...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Sanders speaks to students at Little Rock school choice rally

The National School Choice Rally was held Monday at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Students from over ten Arkansas schools gathered to celebrate Arkansas Parental Choice Week, created by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders through a proclamation the same day. The governor headlined the event with a speech. “Our...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Nonprofit of the Week: Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Nonprofit of the Week" is the Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas. Jennifer Fowler, board member and former girl scout, explains the benefits of joining the organization - either as a member or volunteer.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

AHA study: State short of nurses, other professions

Arkansas in 2021 had only 76% of the registered nurses required to provide the national average level of care demand. The state fared better or worse compared to other states among other health professions, but it nevertheless remains short of health care workers in crucial areas. Those were some of...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Congressman Steve Womack's son, James, arrested on a dozen charges

TONTITOWN, Ark. — James Phillip Womack, 35, son of U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, was arrested in Tontitown overnight, according to jail records. Womack faces a dozen charges, including reckless driving, going the wrong way on a one-way street, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and fleeing.
TONTITOWN, AR
thv11.com

Former Arkansas lawmaker pleads guilty to abuse of public trust

ARKANSAS, USA — Former State Senator and State Representative Robert Dennis Altes has been sentenced to one year of probation after entering a plea of guilty to one count of abuse of public trust. According to a release by Arkansas Special Prosecutor Emily White, Altes entered into a negotiated...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Walmart raises minimum hourly wage for store employees to $14

Walmart said Tuesday (Jan. 24) it will raise the starting and minimum wage for all employees who work in stores to $14 per hour beginning next month. Walmart spokesman Jimmy Carter said that the hourly minimum wage will vary between $14 and $19 depending on location. The minimum wage in...
ARKANSAS STATE

