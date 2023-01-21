ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport police investigating shooting near busy Pass Road intersection

By Justin Mitchell
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

At least one person was found with a gunshot wound near the busy intersection of Pass and Cowan roads, police confirmed Friday night.

Gulfport police are on the scene and investigating the shooting in the 1400 block of East Pass Road.

The area near Rouses Supermarket and an Arbor apartment complex is blocked off and there is heavy police presence.

“Please avoid the area. More details forthcoming,” police tweeted.

The Sun Herald will update this story when more information is available.

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
