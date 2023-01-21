Gulfport police investigating shooting near busy Pass Road intersection

At least one person was found with a gunshot wound near the busy intersection of Pass and Cowan roads, police confirmed Friday night.

Gulfport police are on the scene and investigating the shooting in the 1400 block of East Pass Road.

The area near Rouses Supermarket and an Arbor apartment complex is blocked off and there is heavy police presence.

“Please avoid the area. More details forthcoming,” police tweeted.

