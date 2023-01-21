Read full article on original website
Truth Behind WWE Scrapping Roman Reigns Segment On Raw 30
A new report has indicated the real reason a huge segment featuring Roman Reigns was replaced on Raw XXX, killing a major rumour about the show. The 30th anniversary of Raw will celebrate three decades of WWE’s flagship show with legends such as Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels among the many more that will be in attendance.
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions
A new report has indicated that WWE is interested in bringing back more ex-stars, with a pair of former tag team champions now on its radar. Since Triple H took control of the creative direction of WWE following Vince McMahon’s short-lived retirement in July 2022, the company has brought back many stars that it had previously released or had let their contracts expire. Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, Tegan Nox, Emma, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt are among the stars to have made their WWE comeback in recent months.
Ex-WWE Writer Told Never To Mention Character In Front Of Vince McMahon
A former WWE writer has revealed that one character from the company’s history was never to be referred to in front of Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon strong-armed his way back onto WWE’s Board of Directors at the start of 2023 before being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman. Many are wondering how long McMahon will wait before trying to recoup control of the company’s creative direction with some in WWE believing that “the countdown is on” for such a thing to happen.
Former NXT Star Debuts For IMPACT Wrestling (SPOILERS)
A former NXT star has made their surprise debut for IMPACT Wrestling at the promotion’s latest set of tapings, tangling with a former champion. IMPACT Wrestling recently taped shows that will air in the lead-up to its No Surrender event to be held on the 24th of February in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Roman Reigns Comments On Big WWE Raw 30 Change
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has commented on the big change to The Bloodline’s advertised segment at Raw 30. Originally The Usos announced that “every generation” of The Bloodline would be present for Raw’s 30th anniversary as they were to take part in an “acknowledgement ceremony” for The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.
WWE Hall Of Famer “Never Got A Call Back” About Raw 30 Appearance
A WWE Hall Of Famer has discussed how he initially received a call about being part of the Raw anniversary celebrations, but then never got another call back. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. There were plenty of special appearances, like The Undertaker creating a special moment for Bray Wyatt, and Kurt Angle becoming an honorary member of D-Generation X.
Kofi Kingston Celebrates Huge WWE Landmark
One half of the current NXT Tag Team Champions, Kofi Kingston, is celebrating reaching 15 years in WWE. Kingston shared a video of his WWE debut across social media, which took place on January 22nd 2008, the future New Day member faced off with David Owen. The high flyer won with what would later be called his SOS finisher.
Why Mick Foley Turned Down WWE Raw 30 Offer
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has explained why he was absent from the 30th anniversary of Raw despite being invited to attend. Philadelphia played host to the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw with many stars of WWE past and present in attendance for the festivities. The show opened...
WWE Star Talks Vince McMahon’s Return – “We’re All Trying To Remain Optimistic”
A current WWE Superstar has given their thoughts on Vince McMahon returning to the company and says the locker room is “trying to remain optimistic.”. WWE got off to a turbulent 2023 with Vince McMahon forcing his way back onto the Board of Directors before being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman. McMahon is believed to be back to help oversee rights deals as well as a potential sale of WWE, but many in the company feel the “countdown is on” before McMahon is back overseeing the creative direction of the promotion.
WWE Raw 30 Smashes Huge Record
The 30th anniversary of Raw was a celebration of WWE’s flagship show but now it appears the event has smashed a company record. Philadelphia, PA played host to Raw 30 with stars from past and present sharing the screen to celebrate three decades of the red brand. Just like he was for the first episode of Raw in 1993, The Undertaker was on hand for the festivities resurrecting his American Badass character and sharing a spine-tingling moment in the ring with Bray Wyatt.
WWE “Had Nothing For” The Bella Twins At Raw 30
WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has cleared up the situation regarding Raw 30, claiming that the company told her they “had nothing” for the Bella twins. Nikki Bella and her sister Brie were absent from the Raw 30th anniversary celebrations in Philadelphia and had some harsh words for WWE after the show. The Bellas took issue with the fact that there was little coverage of the “women’s revolution” and say it was because the company didn’t want to feature former stars such as Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) and Paige (Saraya).
AEW Star “Politicked” For Jon Moxley Match
A former title holder in AEW has discussed the lengths he went to trying to get a match with Jon Moxley at the end of 2022. Former AEW World Champion and Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley is on the wishlist for many wrestlers, but FTR’s Dax Harwood certainly has a good right to stake a claim for a match against Mox.
WWE Raw 30 Viewership Hits Highest Figure In Over 2 Years
The viewership for the special 30th anniversary edition of WWE Raw has been revealed, and it’s a landmark figure over the last few years. Whilst the show was headlined by a match for the United States Championship between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory, the 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was packed with special appearances from stars who’ve appeared on the red brand over the last three decades.
Becky Lynch “Buried” At Raw 30 Says Former WWE Writer
According to a former WWE writer, Becky Lynch was “buried” after being beaten down by Damage CTRL on the 30th anniversary edition of Raw. Becky Lynch and Bayley were scheduled to face off against each other in a steel cage match on Raw is XXX, but plans were forced to change, with the match being scrapped at the last minute.
Bray Wyatt Comments On Raw 30 Moment With The Undertaker
After the historic WWE Raw 30 event, Bray Wyatt has discussed what it meant to interact with The Undertaker on the show. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. However, LA Knight wanted to make a real name for himself, challenging any of the guests from the past in the back to step up and challenge him.
John Cena Teases Potential WWE 2K23 Spoiler In Unique Way
John Cena has hinted that he is set to be unveiled as the cover star for the 2k23, the latest in the WWE 2k game series. Playing on his famous “You Can’t See Me” catchphrase, Cena shared an image on social media of a blank 2k23 cover, leading fans to speculate not only if they will in fact be able to see him on the front of the game but also stepping back inside the ring to compete.
Former WWE Writer Reveals How Women’s 2021 Royal Rumble Winner Was Changed
The 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble would’ve gone down differently had one person not approached Vince McMahon. The 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble match is remembered for Bianca Belair’s big win. She was the #3 entrant and lasted just under 57 minutes. In that time, Belair eliminated four other women: Bayley, Rhea Ripley, Natalya, and Charlotte Flair.
Tony Khan Addresses AEW Honoring Jay Briscoe On Dynamite
AEW Dynamite will include a Jay Briscoe tribute after all. On January 17th, 2023, the wrestling world was stunned to learn that Jamin Pugh, a.k.a. Jay Briscoe, died in a car crash at 38 years old. Since then, tributes have poured in from all over the world and the wrestling industry has come together to honor the fallen wrestler and devoted father.
Kofi Kingston Explains Why He’s Not “Mr. Royal Rumble”
Kofi Kingston isn’t a fan of the nickname “Mr. Royal Rumble” for a very simple reason. Kofi Kingston has appeared in thirteen of the last fourteen Royal Rumble matches. The only one he didn’t participate in was the 2021 edition. And over the years, Kofi has become famous among wrestling fans for his clever and inventive ways of avoiding elimination.
Brandi Rhodes Says Cody Rhodes “Looks Ready” For WWE Return
With the countdown on for Cody Rhodes to return to a WWE ring, his wife Brandi Rhodes says that he “looks ready” to get back to business. Cody Rhodes has been out of action since June after suffering a torn pectoral muscle just days before his Hell In A Cell match with Seth Rollins. Despite the brutal injury, Rhodes competed in the bout and won before undergoing surgery which kept him away from the ring for several months.
