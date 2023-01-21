WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has cleared up the situation regarding Raw 30, claiming that the company told her they “had nothing” for the Bella twins. Nikki Bella and her sister Brie were absent from the Raw 30th anniversary celebrations in Philadelphia and had some harsh words for WWE after the show. The Bellas took issue with the fact that there was little coverage of the “women’s revolution” and say it was because the company didn’t want to feature former stars such as Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) and Paige (Saraya).

