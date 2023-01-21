Read full article on original website
Media group says it will start newspaper in southern Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. — An Oregon-based media group has announced it will start a newspaper in a southern Oregon city that saw a longstanding newspaper abruptly close this month. EO Media Group said Friday it will open a news outlet that serves Medford and Ashland after the closure of the Mail Tribune, Jefferson Public Radio reported.
EO Media to replace Medford newspaper soon
On the heels of the closure of the century-old Medford Mail Tribune, EO Media Group announced the company’s plans to open a new publication in the city on Friday, Jan. 20.
Pucks Donuts shop re-opens after the Almeda Fire
PHOENIX, Ore. -- After a devastating day for the Phoenix and Talent area on September 2020, the Pucks Donuts shop is open once again. The Almeda Fire destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. The shop opened at 6am on January 24. The Phoenix and Talent community lined up to get a chance to taste the sweat treat they missed.
Klamath Falls Downtown Association Welcomes New Director
Crystal’s Bio – Moving to Klamath Falls in July 2022 from Western Washington has been such a fun adventure for my family and myself. We come from the hustle and bustle of the city where everywhere takes an hour to get to and the amount of people everywhere is overwhelming. We wanted a change, to slow down and enjoy the life around us, to be a part of a community and in our search we found Klamath Falls and knew it was the town for us.
Ashland City Councilor Moran resigns as second leadership departure in two days
ASHLAND, Ore. -- An Ashland city council member is resigning, "effective immediately." Shaun Moran sent his resignation notice this afternoon. He said a lack of urgency by City leadership to address "the unfettered spending and the inevitable fiscal crisis which needed to be addressed for Ashlanders" contribute to his resignation.
Ashland Mayor Julie Akins announces abrupt resignation
Akins served on the Ashland city council from 2018-2020, and spent the last two years as mayor, after being elected in November of 2020. The mayor of Ashland serves a four-year term, which would have come up for election in 2024. In her letter, Akins didn’t provide a specific reason...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In California
& the year that it happened.
Ashland Mayor announces her resignation, after serving two years in office
ASHLAND -- Today Ashland’s Mayor Julie Akins announced her resignation, effective Friday, January 27th. After serving two years as Mayor and two years as a city councilor, Akins says “it’s time.”. In a letter Akins sent out she stated how proud she is of everything she accomplished...
Daily Courier hires former Mail Tribune reporter, expands news coverage to Jackson County
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Daily Courier added their first reporter formerly from the Mail Tribune. Vickie Aldous began her journalism career at the Mail Tribune in 1999. She said she is excited about this new chapter. “I already am working on my first story maybe even two. I...
Ask10: What is being built on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?
MEDFORD, Ore. — News10 viewer Ann Tew wrote in asking, "What are the 2 buildings being put up across from Rogue Credit Union on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?" According to the City of Medford's Communications Manager, Kristina Wilson, there are a few new developments in that area.
Jackson County Community Long-Term Recovery Group has a Rogue Reimagined survey
TALENT — Jackson County Community Long-Term Recovery Group is working on a survey to help better the community by advocating for more resources in the rebuilding process after the Almeda fire. “We are building those deliverables and are in the process of creating a list of what people will...
BEACH HAZARDS MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING
A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect from 1:00 p.m. Monday through Tuesday morning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said a high to extreme risk of sneaker waves is expected. These are waves that run usually higher up on beaches when compared to other observed waves. The Statement applies...
Home For Sale at 4835 Wocus Road, offered by Don Downing of Keller Williams Realty, Klamath Falls
Take a look at this! Here’s a terrific hard-to-find property where you can have your large animal without traveling to a boarding facility. Available now and will go fast!. This 3 bedroom 2 bath house sits on 3.47 acres with a horse barn with a loft on Wocus Rd.
Oregon sets new state record for most firearms discovered at airports in a year
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Transportation Security Administration has set a new record in Oregon for most firearms detected in a single year. This past Wednesday, January 18, TSA officials announced that officers detected 108 firearms in traveler's carry-on luggage in 2022. A majority of the firearms were detected at Portland International...
Ripple Effect: Medford Police upgrade patrol cameras as vehicle thefts spike
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford City Council recently approved a five-year $370,000 contract with technology company Axon that will outfit all 35 Medford Police patrol vehicles with new cameras. Medford Police say the purpose of the upgrades is to give officers better tools to help locate vehicles associated with crimes....
Body cam video shows Rural Metro Fire today fighting fire reportedly caused by extension cord
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A few weekend fires are bringing an advisory from Rural Metro Fire (RMF) in Josephine County. It says a fire destroyed a shop and pickup early this morning in the 200 block of Teel Lane in the New Hope area southwest of Grants Pass. It says though no injuries were reported, the fire is one of three fires in three days involving extension cords running to vehicles.
DEPUTIES JAIL PAIR FOLLOWING SUNDAY INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a pair of Elkton residents following an incident on Sunday. A DCSO report said a Sutherlin Police officer notified a deputy that he had probable cause for arresting a 36-year old man associated with an older motor home that was currently located in Elkton.
Grants Pass Police seek help identifying theft suspects
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects connected to a recent lottery machine theft. According to police, two men were caught on surveillance footage stealing a large sum of money from lottery machines at Abby's Pizza in Grants Pass.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING TASK FORCE WITH MOVIE PREMIERE
The Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force, along with Foursquare Film & Media, are hosting the premiere of “The Field” movie. Violence Prevention Program Manager Marion Pearson said the local production features local actors. It is about a detective who navigates his way through a kidnapping case, after his own daughter disappears, bringing the atrocity of human trafficking to a small town. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Chief Medical Examiner Craig Kinney plays the lead role.
For South Medford’s Donovyn Hunter it was never about proving others wrong, rather proving herself right
It always starts with a prayer. Sometimes she begins murmuring to herself as she undergoes pregame stretches. If her nerves are really getting to her, she drops her head and does it in the locker room before emerging.
