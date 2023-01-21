ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

KGW

Media group says it will start newspaper in southern Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. — An Oregon-based media group has announced it will start a newspaper in a southern Oregon city that saw a longstanding newspaper abruptly close this month. EO Media Group said Friday it will open a news outlet that serves Medford and Ashland after the closure of the Mail Tribune, Jefferson Public Radio reported.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Pucks Donuts shop re-opens after the Almeda Fire

PHOENIX, Ore. -- After a devastating day for the Phoenix and Talent area on September 2020, the Pucks Donuts shop is open once again. The Almeda Fire destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. The shop opened at 6am on January 24. The Phoenix and Talent community lined up to get a chance to taste the sweat treat they missed.
PHOENIX, OR
mybasin.com

Klamath Falls Downtown Association Welcomes New Director

Crystal’s Bio – Moving to Klamath Falls in July 2022 from Western Washington has been such a fun adventure for my family and myself. We come from the hustle and bustle of the city where everywhere takes an hour to get to and the amount of people everywhere is overwhelming. We wanted a change, to slow down and enjoy the life around us, to be a part of a community and in our search we found Klamath Falls and knew it was the town for us.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Ashland City Councilor Moran resigns as second leadership departure in two days

ASHLAND, Ore. -- An Ashland city council member is resigning, "effective immediately." Shaun Moran sent his resignation notice this afternoon. He said a lack of urgency by City leadership to address "the unfettered spending and the inevitable fiscal crisis which needed to be addressed for Ashlanders" contribute to his resignation.
ASHLAND, OR
opb.org

Ashland Mayor Julie Akins announces abrupt resignation

Akins served on the Ashland city council from 2018-2020, and spent the last two years as mayor, after being elected in November of 2020. The mayor of Ashland serves a four-year term, which would have come up for election in 2024. In her letter, Akins didn’t provide a specific reason...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Ask10: What is being built on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?

MEDFORD, Ore. — News10 viewer Ann Tew wrote in asking, "What are the 2 buildings being put up across from Rogue Credit Union on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?" According to the City of Medford's Communications Manager, Kristina Wilson, there are a few new developments in that area.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

BEACH HAZARDS MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect from 1:00 p.m. Monday through Tuesday morning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said a high to extreme risk of sneaker waves is expected. These are waves that run usually higher up on beaches when compared to other observed waves. The Statement applies...
CURRY COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Body cam video shows Rural Metro Fire today fighting fire reportedly caused by extension cord

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A few weekend fires are bringing an advisory from Rural Metro Fire (RMF) in Josephine County. It says a fire destroyed a shop and pickup early this morning in the 200 block of Teel Lane in the New Hope area southwest of Grants Pass. It says though no injuries were reported, the fire is one of three fires in three days involving extension cords running to vehicles.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL PAIR FOLLOWING SUNDAY INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a pair of Elkton residents following an incident on Sunday. A DCSO report said a Sutherlin Police officer notified a deputy that he had probable cause for arresting a 36-year old man associated with an older motor home that was currently located in Elkton.
ELKTON, OR
KTVL

Grants Pass Police seek help identifying theft suspects

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects connected to a recent lottery machine theft. According to police, two men were caught on surveillance footage stealing a large sum of money from lottery machines at Abby's Pizza in Grants Pass.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HUMAN TRAFFICKING TASK FORCE WITH MOVIE PREMIERE

The Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force, along with Foursquare Film & Media, are hosting the premiere of “The Field” movie. Violence Prevention Program Manager Marion Pearson said the local production features local actors. It is about a detective who navigates his way through a kidnapping case, after his own daughter disappears, bringing the atrocity of human trafficking to a small town. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Chief Medical Examiner Craig Kinney plays the lead role.

